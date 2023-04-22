Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  FirstGroup plc
  News
  Summary
    FGP   GB0003452173

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(FGP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-04-21 am EDT
108.60 GBX   +1.12%
04:37aFirstgroup : First Bus announces investment in solar power across 20 UK sites as part of net zero-emission strategy
PU
04/21Global markets live: EssilorLuxottica, AT&T, Tesla, Credit Suisse, Sony...
MS
04/21FirstGroup Mulls Bid for Deutsche Bahn's Transport Business Arriva
MT
FirstGroup : First Bus announces investment in solar power across 20 UK sites as part of net zero-emission strategy

04/22/2023 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • First Bus invests £2.5m in solar power across 20 of its UK depots.
  • Over 6,000 Solar Photo Voltaic (PV) panels will be in place by mid-June.
  • The panels will generate more than 2 million kWh per year - enough to power 700 family homes.
  • This investment will help First Bus to become net zero and self-sustaining with on-site energy generation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Firstgroup plc published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 08:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 782 M 5 935 M 5 935 M
Net income 2023 59,0 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
Net Debt 2023 1 109 M 1 376 M 1 376 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 766 M 951 M 951 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 31 064
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart FIRSTGROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
FirstGroup plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTGROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 108,60 GBX
Average target price 128,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Dirk Mangold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Robert Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Sally Joanne Cabrini Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Ann Lodge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRSTGROUP PLC7.52%951
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-6.41%30 584
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS-8.33%2 944
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-1.63%1 963
FNM S.P.A.4.59%212
BERGBAHNEN ENGELBERG-TRÜBSEE-TITLIS AG8.82%166
