FirstGroup : First Bus announces investment in solar power across 20 UK sites as part of net zero-emission strategy
First Bus invests £2.5m in solar power across 20 of its UK depots.
Over 6,000 Solar Photo Voltaic (PV) panels will be in place by mid-June.
The panels will generate more than 2 million kWh per year - enough to power 700 family homes.
This investment will help First Bus to become net zero and self-sustaining with on-site energy generation.
Disclaimer
Firstgroup plc published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 08:36:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
