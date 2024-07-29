First Solent successful in its tender to operate flagship Portsmouth Park & Ride

Five year contract will see First Solent continue to provide the service for Portsmouth City Council

First Bus South, which operates First Solent buses, has been successful in a competitive tender process to operate Portsmouth Park & Ride (P&R) for another five years.

The operator has run the popular service for Portsmouth City Council for the last ten years since it opened in 2014. First Solent will continue to provide services from Tipner Park & Ride site (located adjacent to the M275), maintaining a dedicated, direct route to the centre of Portsmouth, which runs every 15minutes.

The buses serve the city centre, historic dockyard and Gunwharf Quays, reaching The Hard transport interchange in less than 15 minutes. Ticket prices will remain the same, providing affordable travel into the centre for just £4 for up to five people.

Portsmouth's Park & Ride carries over a quarter of a million passengers per year, providing greener, more sustainable travel into the city. Supporting Portsmouth's mission to achieve cleaner air, the P&R helps ease congestion in the centre, with First Solent's Euro6 buses fully compliant with Portsmouth's Clean Air Zone.

Working in collaboration with Portsmouth City Council, First Solent will work to encourage more people to use the service. Serving the local community, First Solent have also made plans to support local projects, including a new wildlife project at Farlington Marshes, and engaging with local schools and colleges. The contract will also provide six Real Living Wage opportunities for local drivers and apprenticeship opportunities.

Simon Goff, Managing Director at First Bus South, which operates First Solent, said: "We're so proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Portsmouth City Council to deliver the Park & Ride service. The service is a brilliant solution for passengers, allowing people to enjoy Portsmouth in a stress-free way.

"As part our desire to work closely with our communities, we'll also be investing in projects in Portsmouth, such as Farlington Marshes wildlife project, as well as providing apprenticeships, and Real Living Wage employment opportunities."

Cllr Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport, Portsmouth City Council, added: "The Portsmouth Park & Ride service is a convenient, cost-effective way to access the city centre. We're pleased that First Solent will continue to run this popular service for us.

"As well as well as easing congestion, the P&R is part of a broader effort to improve air quality and provide sustainable transport options for Portsmouth, offering a practical solution for commuters and visitors alike."

https://parkandride.portsmouth.gov.uk/