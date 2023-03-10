Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. FirstGroup plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGP   GB0003452173

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(FGP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:37:22 2023-03-10 am EST
106.40 GBX   +0.28%
03:28aFirstGroup says annual profit to be ahead of expectations
AN
03:12aFTSE to Track Wall Street Losses; Focus on U.S. Jobs Data
DJ
02:50aUK economy grows 0.3%; FirstGroup raises outlook
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FirstGroup says annual profit to be ahead of expectations

03/10/2023 | 03:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - FirstGroup PLC on Friday raised its expectations for its financial year as performance improves in the second half.

The Aberdeen, Scotland-based transport company said this was due to an improved performance driven by higher volumes of passengers in its second half starting from September 24.

First Bus passenger volumes increased to 83% of financial 2020 equivalent levels, meaning before the Covid-19 pandemic. Commercial and concessionary volumes are at 87% and 75% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.

"The increase in demand has partially resulted from the GBP2 bus fare cap scheme introduced in England in January," the company noted, as well as Scottish funding for free bus travel for under-22s.

Driver resource pressures also eased in certain locations, following a recruitment drive and high staff retention, FirstGroup said.

FirstGroup now expects adjusted operating profit and adjusted attributable profit for financial 2023, which ends on March 25, to be ahead of its previous expectations.

Its guidance for financial 2023 is GBP137.4 million for adjusted operating profit and GBP58.6 million for group adjusted attributable profit respectively.

For financial 2022, adjusted operating profit was GBP226.8 million. Group adjusted attributable profit was GBP36.2 million.

Chief Executive Officer Graham Sutherland said: "I am pleased by the group’s progress in the second half of our 2023 financial year, which has been driven by increased passenger volumes and improved operational performance in bus and stronger than anticipated demand for our open access operations in rail."

The group expects to report its results for the year on June 8.

Back in November, FirstGroup reported pretax profit of GBP8.7 million for the six months ended September 24, down from GBP516.5 million a year before. Adjusted operating profit was GBP57.7 million, down from GBP173.1 million. But group adjusted attributable profit was GBP30.8 million, up from GBP13.3 million a year earlier.

Shares were down 0.6% at 104.42 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about FIRSTGROUP PLC
03:28aFirstGroup says annual profit to be ahead of expectations
AN
03:12aFTSE to Track Wall Street Losses; Focus on U.S. Jobs Data
DJ
02:50aUK economy grows 0.3%; FirstGroup raises outlook
AN
02:19aUK's FirstGroup sees higher profits on bus passenger boost
RE
03/03Firstgroup : Axminster Carpets deliver sustainable floor coverings for refurbished Pendoli..
PU
03/02FirstGroup invests GBP35 million in bus fleet electrification
AN
03/02Firstgroup : TransPennine Express launches two new innovations to make rail travel more ac..
PU
03/02Firstgroup : York and Norwich set to become first all-electric bus depots outside of Londo..
PU
03/02Britain's FirstGroup to add another 117 electric buses to fleet by 2024
RE
03/02FirstGroup Plans Further GBP35 Million Investment to Electrify Bus Fleet
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTGROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 780 M 5 695 M 5 695 M
Net income 2023 57,6 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net Debt 2023 1 101 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 754 M 899 M 899 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 31 064
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FIRSTGROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
FirstGroup plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTGROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 106,10 GBX
Average target price 129,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Dirk Mangold Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Robert Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Sally Joanne Cabrini Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Ann Lodge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRSTGROUP PLC5.05%899
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-2.66%31 801
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS-8.33%2 896
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-3.25%1 906
FNM S.P.A.7.18%209
BERGBAHNEN ENGELBERG-TRÜBSEE-TITLIS AG12.25%163