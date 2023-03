Firsthand Technology Value Fund : Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results, NAV of $4.44 Per Shre

News Release Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces Fiscal Year Financial Results, NAV of $4.44 Per Share San Jose, CA, March 31, 2023 - Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the "Fund"), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund's net assets were approximately $30.6 million, or $4.44 per share, compared with net assets of approximately $94.8 million, or $13.75 per share as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund's portfolio included public and private securities valued at approximately $40.1 million, or $5.82 per share, which includes approximately $0.10 per share in cash and cash equivalents. Portfolio Summary (as of 12/31/22) Investment Fair Value1, Fair Value per Share1,2 Equity/Debt Investments $39.45 million $5.72 Cash/Cash Equivalents $0.67 million $0.10 Other Assets $0.08 million $0.01 Total Assets $40.20 million $5.83 Total Liabilities $9.59 million $1.39 Net Assets $30.61 million $4.44 1 Numbers may not sum due to rounding. 2 Total shares outstanding: 6,893,056.

News Release During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Valuation Committee, which was composed of four independent directors, adjusted the fair values of the private companies in our portfolio. In arriving at these determinations and consistent with the Fund's valuation procedures, and ASC 820, the Valuation Committee took into account information from an independent valuation firm and considered many factors, including the performance of the portfolio companies, recent transactions in the companies' securities, as well as the impact of changes in market multiples within certain sectors. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Fund reported a total investment loss of approximately $10.0 million. After fees and expenses, the Fund reported a net investment loss of approximately $12.4 million. The Fund reported net realized and unrealized losses on investments of approximately $51.7 million for the year. Throughout the year, the Fund continued its efforts to manage its portfolio prudently, including working with its portfolio companies and their management teams to seek to enhance performance and uncover potential exit opportunities. About Firsthand Technology Value Fund Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies. More information about the Fund and its holdings can be found online at www.firsthandtvf.com. # # # The Fund is a non-diversified,closed-end investment company that elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Fund's investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets for investment purposes in technology and cleantech companies. An investment in the Fund involves substantial risks, some of which are highlighted below. Please see the Fund's public filings for more information about fees, expenses and risk. Past investment results do not provide any assurances about future results. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words