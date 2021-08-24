Firsthand Technology Value Fund : Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings

San Jose, CA, August 24, 2021 - Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the "Fund"), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, disclosed today that its top five holdings as of July 31, 2021, were IntraOp Medical, Wrightspeed, Pivotal Systems, Revasum, and Hera Systems.

5. Hera Systems, Inc. is developing micro satellites with imaging and communication capabilities for launch into low Earth orbit. As of July 31, 2021, the Fund's investment in Hera consisted of 13,331,527 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares and represented approximately 5.1% of the Fund's estimated total investments.*

The Fund also announced that as of July 31, 2021, the estimated total investments* of the Fund were approximately $107.1 million, or $15.54 per share, including cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.27 per share. As of that date, the Fund's top five holdings constituted 93.3% of the Fund's estimated total investments.* Complete financial statements and a detailed schedule of investments as of September 30, 2021, will be available in the Fund's quarterly report filing on Form 10-Q in November 2021.

*Total investments are estimated as of July 31, 2021, and represent the value of the Fund's total investments as of June 30, 2021, plus the estimated net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation and actual realized gains/losses on publicly traded and private securities since June 30, 2021. For the purposes of calculating the percentage of estimated total investments represented by each investment, the value of each holding is determined by either: (1) the purchase price, (2) the market value for public securities, less any discounts taken due to restrictions on the stock, or (3) the June 30, 2021, fair value of each security, as determined under procedures approved by our Board of Directors. The estimated total investments figure does not reflect net asset value because actual and estimated liabilities (such as estimated tax liabilities and performance fees, accrued vendor service fees and other liabilities) are not deducted.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies. More information about the Fund and its holdings can be found online at www.firsthandtvf.com.

