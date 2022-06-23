Firsthand Technology Value Fund : Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings

San Jose, CA, June 23, 2022 - Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the "Fund"), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies, disclosed today that its top five holdings as of May 31, 2022, were IntraOp Medical, Wrightspeed, Revasum, Hera Systems, and Pivotal Systems.

5. Pivotal Systems Corp. (ASX: PVS) provides monitoring and process control technologies for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. As of May 31, 2022, the Fund's investment in Pivotal consisted of 13,738,824 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI's) and represented approximately 4.9% of the Fund's estimated total investments.*

The Fund also announced that as of May 31, 2022, the estimated total investments* of the Fund were approximately $66.8 million, or $9.70 per share, including cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.27 per share. As of that date, the Fund's top five holdings constituted 92.4% of the Fund's estimated total investments.* Complete financial statements and a detailed schedule of investments as of June 30, 2022, will be available in the Fund's quarterly report filing on Form 10-Q in August 2022.

*Total investments are estimated as of May 31, 2022, and represent the value of the Fund's total investments as of March 31, 2022, plus the estimated net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation and actual realized gains/losses on publicly traded and private securities since March 31, 2022. For the purposes of calculating the percentage of estimated total investments represented by each investment, the value of each holding is determined by either: (1) the purchase price, (2) the market value for public securities, less any discounts taken due to restrictions on the stock, or (3) the March 31, 2022, fair value of each security, as determined under procedures approved by our Board of Directors. The estimated total investments figure does not reflect net asset value because actual and estimated liabilities (such as estimated tax liabilities and performance fees, accrued vendor service fees and other liabilities) are not deducted.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech companies. More information about the Fund and its holdings can be found online at www.firsthandtvf.com.

The Fund is a non-diversified,closed-end investment company that elected to be treated as a business