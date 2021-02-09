Log in
FIRSTRAND LIMITED    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/08
50.99 ZAR   -2.04%
04:41aFIRSTRAND : Correction announcement for dealing in securities by a director
PU
04:41aFIRSTRAND : FRC359 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
02/05FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
FIRSTRAND : Correction announcement for dealing in securities by a director

02/09/2021 | 10:41am EST
FIRSTRAND LIMITED - Correction announcement for de 9 Feb 2021 
Correction announcement for dealing in securities by a director

FIRSTRAND LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1966/010753/06)
JSE ordinary share code: FSR; ISIN code: ZAE000066304
JSE B preference share code: FSRP; ISIN code: ZAE000060141
NSX ordinary share code: FST
LEI: 529900XYOP8CUZU7R671
(FirstRand or the group)

CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

Pursuant to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Services (SENS) on 29 December
2020 (initial announcement), the nature of the transaction disclosed in the announcement was an on-market
transfer of ordinary shares to unit trusts.

By way of correction and clarification, shareholders are advised that the nature of the transaction was a
disposal of ordinary shares with 58% of the cash proceeds subsequently utilised to acquire unit trusts.

The remainder of the disclosure in the initial announcement is correct.

Sandton
9 February 2021

Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 09-02-2021 04:12:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 15:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
