FIRSTRAND : Correction announcement for dealing in securities by a director

Correction announcement for dealing in securities by a director FIRSTRAND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1966/010753/06) JSE ordinary share code: FSR; ISIN code: ZAE000066304 JSE B preference share code: FSRP; ISIN code: ZAE000060141 NSX ordinary share code: FST LEI: 529900XYOP8CUZU7R671 (FirstRand or the group) CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR Pursuant to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Services (SENS) on 29 December 2020 (initial announcement), the nature of the transaction disclosed in the announcement was an on-market transfer of ordinary shares to unit trusts. By way of correction and clarification, shareholders are advised that the nature of the transaction was a disposal of ordinary shares with 58% of the cash proceeds subsequently utilised to acquire unit trusts. The remainder of the disclosure in the initial announcement is correct. Sandton 9 February 2021 Sponsor Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 09-02-2021 04:12:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.