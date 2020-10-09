FIRSTRAND : No change statement, notice of annual general meeting and availability of BEE compliance report

No change statement, notice of annual general meeting and availability of BEE compliance report FIRSTRAND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1966/010753/06) JSE ordinary share code: FSR; ISIN code: ZAE000066304 JSE B preference share code: FSRP; ISIN code: ZAE000060141 NSX ordinary share code: FST LEI: 529900XYOP8CUZU7R671 (FirstRand or the group) NO CHANGE STATEMENT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND AVAILABILITY OF BEE COMPLIANCE REPORT NO CHANGE STATEMENT Shareholders are advised that the group's annual integrated report for the year ended 30 June 2020, incorporating the summary audited financial statements, has been published on FirstRand's website at: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/annual-reporting/ today, 9 October 2020. FirstRand's annual financial statements contain no modifications to the audited results, which were published on SENS on 10 September 2020. FirstRand further confirms that there have been no changes to the auditors' report, which was referenced in the audited results announcement and made available to shareholders at FirstRand's registered office on the same date as the release of the audited results. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Notice is hereby given that the 24th AGM of FirstRand ordinary shareholders will be held by electronic meeting participation on Wednesday, 2 December 2020, at 09:00, to transact the business as stated in the notice of AGM. The notice of AGM, proxy form and summarised annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 will be distributed to shareholders on Thursday, 29 October 2020, and are also available on the group's website at : https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/annual-reporting/. Record date and proxies 2020 Record date to be eligible to receive the notice of AGM Friday, 23 October Distribution of the notice of AGM Thursday, 29 October Last date to trade to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM Tuesday, 24 November Record date to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM Friday, 27 November Proxies due (for administrative purposes) by 09:00 Monday, 30 November AGM at 09:00* Wednesday, 2 December * Results of AGM to be released by no later than 09:00am on SENS on Friday, 4 December 2020. AVAILABILITY OF THE BEE COMPLIANCE REPORT Shareholders are advised that the annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad- Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act, 46 of 2013, is available on FirstRand's website: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/governance-and-compliance/ Sandton 9 October 2020 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 09-10-2020 09:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.