FIRSTRAND : No change statement, notice of annual general meeting and availability of BEE compliance report

10/09/2020 | 03:55am EDT
FIRSTRAND LIMITED - No change statement, notice of 9 Oct 2020 
No change statement, notice of annual general meeting and availability of BEE compliance report

FIRSTRAND LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1966/010753/06)
JSE ordinary share code: FSR; ISIN code: ZAE000066304
JSE B preference share code: FSRP; ISIN code: ZAE000060141
NSX ordinary share code: FST
LEI: 529900XYOP8CUZU7R671
(FirstRand or the group)


NO CHANGE STATEMENT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND AVAILABILITY OF
BEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

NO CHANGE STATEMENT

Shareholders are advised that the group's annual integrated report for the year ended 30 June 2020,
incorporating the summary audited financial statements, has been published on FirstRand's website at:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/annual-reporting/ today, 9 October 2020.

FirstRand's annual financial statements contain no modifications to the audited results, which were
published on SENS on 10 September 2020. FirstRand further confirms that there have been no changes
to the auditors' report, which was referenced in the audited results announcement and made available
to shareholders at FirstRand's registered office on the same date as the release of the audited results.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

Notice is hereby given that the 24th AGM of FirstRand ordinary shareholders will be held by electronic
meeting participation on Wednesday, 2 December 2020, at 09:00, to transact the business as stated in
the notice of AGM. The notice of AGM, proxy form and summarised annual financial statements for the
year ended 30 June 2020 will be distributed to shareholders on Thursday, 29 October 2020, and are
also available on the group's website at : https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/annual-reporting/.

Record date and proxies
                                                                                          2020
  Record date to be eligible to receive the notice of AGM                   Friday, 23 October
  Distribution of the notice of AGM                                       Thursday, 29 October
  Last date to trade to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM         Tuesday, 24 November
  Record date to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM                 Friday, 27 November
  Proxies due (for administrative purposes) by 09:00                       Monday, 30 November
  AGM at 09:00*                                                          Wednesday, 2 December
  * Results of AGM to be released by no later than 09:00am on SENS on Friday, 4 December 2020.

AVAILABILITY OF THE BEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders are advised that the annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-
Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act, 46 of 2013, is available on FirstRand's
website:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/governance-and-compliance/

Sandton
9 October 2020

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 09-10-2020 09:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 07:54:05 UTC
