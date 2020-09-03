FRS212 - Correction Announcement: Capital Payment Notification
3 Sep 2020
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRS212
ISIN: ZAG000166786
(FRB)
CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT: CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 31 August 2020, in relation to the
capital payment on the FRS212 notes. The Issuer wishes to notify FRS212 noteholders that the Capital
Amount Due contained in the Interest and Capital Announcement was incorrect. The Capital Amount
Due will be ZAR 60 511 997.36.
3 September 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 03-09-2020 03:50:00
