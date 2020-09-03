FRS212 - Correction Announcement: Capital Payment Notification FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRS212 ISIN: ZAG000166786 (FRB) CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT: CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATION Noteholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 31 August 2020, in relation to the capital payment on the FRS212 notes. The Issuer wishes to notify FRS212 noteholders that the Capital Amount Due contained in the Interest and Capital Announcement was incorrect. The Capital Amount Due will be ZAR 60 511 997.36. 3 September 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 03-09-2020 03:50:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.