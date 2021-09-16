Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  FirstRand Limited
  News
  Summary
    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
61.62 ZAR   +1.53%
FirstRand : Bank annual report – June 2021

09/16/2021
2021

annual report

for the year ended 30 June

about this report

This report covers the audited financial results of FirstRand Bank based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the year ended 30 June 2021.

Section A of this report includes an overview of the bank, including:

  • a simplified group structure; and
  • corporate governance.

An overview of the group's strategy and a detailed analysis of financial results for the year ended 30 June 2021 are provided in section B.

The audited annual financial statements are contained in section C and supplementary information in section D.

1929/001225/06

Certain entities within the FirstRand group are authorised financial services and credit providers. This analysis is available on the group's website: www.firstrand.co.za

Email questions to investor.relations@firstrand.co.za

contents

a

Overview of FirstRand Bank

Performance highlights

A02

Track record

A03

Simplified group structure

A04

Group vs bank

A05

Foreign branches and representative offices

A06

Corporate governance

A07

Board of directors

A09

b

Analysis of financial results

Overview of results

B02

Review of operations

B19

Income statement analysis

B43

Financial resource management

B93

Presentation and reconciliations

B107

c

Annual financial statements

Directors' responsibility statement and approval of

C03

the annual financial statements

Audit committee report

C05

Company secretary's certification

C06

Directors' report

C07

Independent auditors' report

C08

Accounting policies

C15

Income statement

C65

Statement of other comprehensive income

C66

Statement of financial position

C67

Statement of changes in equity

C68

Statement of cash flows

C70

Notes to the annual financial statements

C71

d

Supplementary information

Company information

D02

Listed financial instruments of the bank

D03

Definitions

D05

Abbreviations

D06

Abbreviations of financial reporting standards

D07

FIRSTRAND BANK A01

DIVIDERNEEDEDED

a

Overview of

FirstRand Bank

A02 FIRSTRAND BANK Overview of results

FirstRand Bank (FRB or the bank) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstRand Limited (FirstRand or the group), which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX). The bank provides a comprehensive range of retail, commercial, corporate and investment banking services in South Africa and offers niche products in certain international markets. The bank has three major divisions, which are separately branded: First National Bank (FNB), Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and WesBank. FCC represents group-wide functions. FRB has branches in London, India and Guernsey, and representative offices in Kenya, Angola and Shanghai.

performance highlights

normalised

Normalised earnings

Return on equity

earnings

R19.0bn

19.1%

R14.5bn

2020: R13.8bn

38%

2020: 14.6%

Net asset value

CET1 ratio

R105.3bn

14.5%

R4.7bn

2020: R94.3bn

12%

2020: 12.3% 220 bps

R418m

FIRSTRAND BANK A03

TRACK RECORD

Normalised earnings (R million)

and ROE (%)

CAGR 1%

22.2

23.4

23.7

19.1

14.6

20 170

21 152

19 032

18 089

11 002

10 558

13 762

9 008

11 036

3 473

9 081

9 168

10 594

10 289

7 996

17

18

19

20

21

6 months to June

6 months to December

ROE (%)

Normalised net

asset value (R million)

CAGR 6%

105 253

94 463

94 312

84 373

87 900

17

18

19

20

21

Note: 2017 and 2018 figures are based on IAS 39 and 2019 to 2021 figures on IFRS 9.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:21:07 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 7 389 M 7 389 M
Net income 2021 26 459 M 1 829 M 1 829 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 346 B 23 940 M 23 893 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 61,62 ZAR
Average target price 61,52 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Grant Glenn Gelink Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED20.73%23 940
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION66.03%81 183
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED10.03%69 145
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES36.26%36 038
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED32.97%15 459
ABSA GROUP LIMITED25.91%8 819