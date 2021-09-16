FirstRand : Bank annual report – June 2021

2021
annual report
for the year ended 30 June
about this report
This report covers the audited financial results of FirstRand Bank based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the year ended 30 June 2021.
Section A of this report includes an overview of the bank, including:
a simplified group structure; and
corporate governance.
An overview of the group's strategy and a detailed analysis of financial results for the year ended 30 June 2021 are provided in section B.
The audited annual financial statements are contained in section C and supplementary information in section D.
Certain entities within the FirstRand group are authorised financial services and credit providers. This analysis is available on the group's website: www.firstrand.co.za
Email questions to investor.relations@firstrand.co.za
Overview of FirstRand Bank
Performance highlights
Track record
Simplified group structure
Group vs bank
Foreign branches and representative offices
Corporate governance
Board of directors
Analysis of financial results
Overview of results
Review of operations
Income statement analysis
Financial resource management
Presentation and reconciliations
Annual financial statements
Directors' responsibility statement and approval of
the annual financial statements
Audit committee report
Company secretary's certification
Directors' report
Independent auditors' report
Accounting policies
Income statement
Statement of other comprehensive income
Statement of financial position
Statement of changes in equity
Statement of cash flows
Notes to the annual financial statements
Supplementary information
Company information
Listed financial instruments of the bank
Definitions
Abbreviations
Abbreviations of financial reporting standards
Overview of
FirstRand Bank
FirstRand Bank (FRB or the bank) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstRand Limited (FirstRand or the group), which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX). The bank provides a comprehensive range of retail, commercial, corporate and investment banking services in South Africa and offers niche products in certain international markets. The bank has three major divisions, which are separately branded: First National Bank (FNB), Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and WesBank. FCC represents group-wide functions. FRB has branches in London, India and Guernsey, and representative offices in Kenya, Angola and Shanghai.
performance highlights
normalised
|
Normalised earnings
|
Return on equity
|
earnings
|
R19.0bn
|
19.1%
|
R14.5bn
|
2020: R13.8bn
|
38%
|
2020: 14.6%
|
|
Net asset value
|
|
CET1 ratio
|
|
|
|
R105.3bn
|
14.5%
|
R4.7bn
|
2020: R94.3bn
|
12%
|
2020: 12.3% 220 bps
R418m
TRACK RECORD
Normalised earnings (R million)
and ROE (%)
CAGR 1%
22.2
|
23.4
|
23.7
|
19.1
|
14.6
|
20 170
|
21 152
|
19 032
|
18 089
|
11 002
|
10 558
|
13 762
|
9 008
|
11 036
|
|
3 473
|
9 081
|
9 168
|
10 594
|
10 289
|
7 996
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
6 months to June
|
6 months to December
|
ROE (%)
Normalised net
asset value (R million)
CAGR 6%
|
|
105 253
|
94 463
|
94 312
|
84 373
|
87 900
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
Note: 2017 and 2018 figures are based on IAS 39 and 2019 to 2021 figures on IFRS 9.
Disclaimer
FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:21:07 UTC.