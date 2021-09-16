FirstRand : Bank annual report – June 2021

about this report

This report covers the audited financial results of FirstRand Bank based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the year ended 30 June 2021.

Section A of this report includes an overview of the bank, including:

a simplified group structure; and

corporate governance.

An overview of the group's strategy and a detailed analysis of financial results for the year ended 30 June 2021 are provided in section B.

The audited annual financial statements are contained in section C and supplementary information in section D.

1929/001225/06

Certain entities within the FirstRand group are authorised financial services and credit providers. This analysis is available on the group's website: www.firstrand.co.za

Email questions to investor.relations@firstrand.co.za