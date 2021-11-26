FirstRand : Basel Pillar 3 standardised disclosures – September 2021

BASEL PILLAR 3 STANDARDISED DISCLOSURES 2021
as at 30 September
introduction
In accordance with the Basel Pillar 3 framework and Regulation 43 of the amended Regulations relating to Banks, the group is required to publish standardised disclosure templates that provide users with key quantitative and qualitative information that is comparable and consistent.
1966/010753/06
Certain entities within the FirstRand group are authorised financial services and credit providers.
This analysis is available on the group's website: www.firstrand.co.za
Email questions to investor.relations@firstrand.co.za
contents
KEY PRUDENTIAL REQUIREMENTS AND RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS (RWA)
|
KM1: Key metrics
|
01
|
OV1: Overview of RWA
|
03
|
CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under advanced internal ratings based approach (AIRB)
|
05
|
MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under internal model approach (IMA)
|
05
LEVERAGE
|
LR1:
|
Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure
|
06
|
LR2:
|
Leverage ratio common disclosure template
|
06
LIQUIDITY
|
LIQ1:
|
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
|
07
|
LIQ2:
|
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
|
08
01 KEY PRUDENTIAL REQUIREMENTS
KM1: Key metrics (at consolidated group)
The table below consists of key prudential metrics related to regulatory capital, leverage and liquidity for FirstRand Limited (the group).
|
|
|
|
|
FirstRand Limited
|
|
|
R million
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 21
|
June 21
|
March 21
|
December 20
|
September 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVAILABLE CAPITAL (AMOUNTS)*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Common Equity Tier 1
|
125 029
|
124 445
|
124 916
|
121 902
|
125 303
|
1a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model
|
125 029
|
123 364
|
123 835
|
120 820
|
124 222
|
2
|
Tier 1
|
132 349
|
131 536
|
132 184
|
129 537
|
132 049
|
2a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1
|
132 349
|
130 455
|
131 103
|
128 456
|
130 968
|
3
|
Total capital**
|
156 027
|
154 976
|
156 240
|
153 878
|
158 312
|
3a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital
|
156 027
|
154 177
|
155 158
|
152 804
|
157 230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS (AMOUNTS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
1 078 531
|
1 058 916
|
1 072 898
|
1 080 689
|
1 121 131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIOS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (%)
|
11.6%
|
11.8%
|
11.6%
|
11.3%
|
11.2%
|
5a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Common Equity Tier 1 (%)
|
11.6%
|
11.6%
|
11.5%
|
11.2%
|
11.1%
|
6
|
Tier 1 (%)
|
12.3%
|
12.4%
|
12.3%
|
12.0%
|
11.8%
|
6a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 (%)
|
12.3%
|
12.3%
|
12.2%
|
11.9%
|
11.7%
|
7
|
Total capital (%)
|
14.5%
|
14.6%
|
14.6%
|
14.2%
|
14.1%
|
7a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital (%)
|
14.5%
|
14.6%
|
14.5%
|
14.1%
|
14.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADDITIONAL CET1 BUFFER REQUIREMENTS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Capital conservation buffer requirement (2.5% from 2019) (%)
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
9
|
Countercyclical buffer (CCyB) requirement (%)#
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
10
|
Bank D-SIB additional requirements (%)†
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
11
|
Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) (row 8 + row 9 + row 10)
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
12
|
CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (%)
|
2.3%
|
2.4%
|
2.6%
|
2.2%
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASEL III LEVERAGE RATIO‡
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure
|
1 945 643
|
1 933 685
|
1 955 435
|
1 926 054
|
1 915 294
|
14
|
Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2/row13)
|
6.8%
|
6.8%
|
6.8%
|
6.7%
|
6.9%
|
14a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2a/row 13)
|
6.8%
|
6.8%
|
6.7%
|
6.7%
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Total high-quality liquid assets
|
335 039
|
312 514
|
326 296
|
326 422
|
309 106
|
16
|
Total net cash outflow
|
287 727
|
277 326
|
285 352
|
267 681
|
248 283
|
17
|
LCR ratio (%)
|
116%
|
113%
|
114%
|
122%
|
124%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Total available stable funding
|
1 286 987
|
1 240 336
|
1 231 589
|
1 240 146
|
1 237 864
|
19
|
Total required stable funding
|
1 029 799
|
1 004 757
|
1 011 309
|
992 581
|
1 004 557
|
20
|
NSFR ratio
|
125%
|
123%
|
122%
|
125%
|
123%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Excluding unappropriated profits.
-
Relates to total qualifying capital and reserves, which includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.
-
In March 2020, the Prudential Regulation Authority reduced the UK CCyB requirement from 1% to 0%. The FirstRand CCyB requirement is nil for the June 2020 reporting period and onwards.
-
Total D-SIB requirement is 1.5% at 30 September 2021, of which 1% is held in CET1 capital.
-
Based on month-end balances.
KEY DRIVERS: SEPTEMBER 2021 VS JUNE 2021
|
Risk-based capital ratios
|
Available capital
|
|
• Tier 1 capital: Increase in the foreign currency translation reserve given the depreciation of the rand, partly offset by the final IFRS 9 transition on 1 July 2021.
|
|
• Tier 2 capital: Third party capital movement and depreciation of the rand.
|
|
RWA
|
|
• Increase in credit, counterparty credit and other RWA, mainly impacted by the depreciation of the rand.
|
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
Total exposure measure
|
|
• Mainly due an increase in on-balance sheet exposures and securities financing transactions (SFT).
Tier 1 capital measure
-
Refer to commentary above.
|
Liquidity ratios
|
The increase in the LCR and NSFR reflect the expected cyclical changes from the previous quarter. The group's LCR continues to exceed the revised minimum requirement of 80% and the NSFR is above the minimum requirement of 100%.
02 KEY PRUDENTIAL REQUIREMENTS
KM1: Key metrics (FirstRand Bank Limited*)
The table below consists of key prudential metrics related to regulatory capital, leverage and liquidity for FirstRand Bank Limited (the bank).
|
|
|
|
|
FirstRand Bank Limited
|
|
|
R million
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 21
|
June 21
|
March 21
|
December 20
|
September 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVAILABLE CAPITAL (AMOUNTS)**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Common Equity Tier 1
|
92 067
|
92 439
|
92 530
|
90 400
|
91 106
|
1a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model
|
92 067
|
91 766
|
91 857
|
89 727
|
90 433
|
2
|
Tier 1
|
96 998
|
97 435
|
97 461
|
95 360
|
94 499
|
2a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1
|
96 998
|
96 762
|
96 788
|
94 686
|
93 826
|
3
|
Total capital#
|
116 165
|
116 265
|
116 313
|
114 344
|
114 494
|
3a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital
|
116 165
|
115 591
|
115 640
|
113 677
|
113 821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS (AMOUNTS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
|
719 659
|
717 153
|
721 543
|
732 622
|
762 946
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIOS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (%)
|
12.8%
|
12.9%
|
12.8%
|
12.3%
|
11.9%
|
5a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Common Equity Tier 1 (%)
|
12.8%
|
12.8%
|
12.7%
|
12.2%
|
11.8%
|
6
|
Tier 1 (%)
|
13.5%
|
13.6%
|
13.5%
|
13.0%
|
12.4%
|
6a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 (%)
|
13.5%
|
13.5%
|
13.4%
|
12.9%
|
12.3%
|
7
|
Total capital (%)
|
16.1%
|
16.2%
|
16.1%
|
15.6%
|
15.0%
|
7a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital ratio (%)
|
16.1%
|
16.1%
|
16.0%
|
15.5%
|
14.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADDITIONAL CET1 BUFFER REQUIREMENTS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Capital conservation buffer requirement (2.5% from 2019) (%)
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
9
|
CCyB requirement (%)†
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
10
|
Bank D-SIB additional requirements‡
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
11
|
Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) (row 8 + row 9 + row 10)
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
12
|
CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (%)
|
3.5%
|
3.6%
|
3.9%
|
3.4%
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASEL III LEVERAGE RATIO^
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure
|
1 474 289
|
1 463 072
|
1 498 115
|
1 466 304
|
1 435 719
|
14
|
Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2/row13)
|
6.6%
|
6.7%
|
6.5%
|
6.5%
|
6.6%
|
14a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2a/row 13)
|
6.6%
|
6.6%
|
6.5%
|
6.5%
|
6.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO◊
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Total HQLA
|
307 010
|
286 628
|
296 794
|
299 201
|
283 189
|
16
|
Total net cash outflow
|
253 274
|
245 861
|
248 687
|
235 849
|
208 546
|
17
|
LCR ratio (%)
|
121%
|
117%
|
119%
|
127%
|
136%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO◊
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Total available stable funding
|
909 827
|
879 957
|
866 021
|
871 233
|
854 477
|
19
|
Total required stable funding
|
740 261
|
722 913
|
721 550
|
700 763
|
684 984
|
20
|
NSFR ratio
|
123%
|
122%
|
120%
|
124%
|
125%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
FirstRand Bank Limited including foreign branches.
-
Excluding unappropriated profits.
-
Relates to total qualifying capital and reserves, which include Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.
-
In March 2020, the Prudential Regulation Authority reduced the UK CCyB requirement from 1% to 0%. The FirstRand Bank Limited CCyB requirement is nil for the June 2020 reporting period and onwards.
-
Total D-SIB requirement is 1.5% at 30 September 2021, of which 1% is held in CET1 capital. ^ Based on month-end balances.
-
Reflects FirstRand Bank Limited's operations in South Africa.
|
03
|
CAPITAL AND RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS
|
Overview of RWA
OV1: Overview of RWA
The following table provides an overview of RWA per risk type.
|
|
|
|
|
FirstRand Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
RWA
|
|
requirement*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
|
30 September
|
30 June
|
30 September
|
30 September
|
R million
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)**
|
744 049
|
729 530
|
782 611
|
89 286
|
|
2
|
- Standardised approach
|
|
293 790
|
277 917
|
309 750
|
35 255
|
|
5
|
- AIRB
|
|
450 259
|
|
472 861
|
54 031
|
|
|
451 613
|
|
16
|
Securitisation exposures in banking book
|
27 000
|
26 303
|
32 278
|
3 240
|
|
17
|
- IRB ratings-based approach
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
18
|
- IRB supervisory formula approach
|
|
1 976
|
|
4 417
|
237
|
|
|
2 029
|
|
19
|
- Standardised approach/simplified supervisory formula approach
|
|
25 024
|
|
27 861
|
3 003
|
|
|
24 274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total credit risk
|
771 049
|
755 833
|
814 889
|
92 526
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Counterparty credit risk#
|
17 476
|
14 321
|
15 758
|
2 097
|
|
7
|
- SA-CCR
|
|
17 476
|
14 321
|
15 758
|
2 097
|
|
10
|
Credit valuation adjustment
|
10 880
|
11 110
|
17 996
|
1 306
|
|
11
|
Equity positions in banking book under market-based approach
|
20 709
|
|
27 915
|
2 485
|
|
20 722
|
|
|
Equity investments in funds - look-through approach†
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
Equity investments in funds - mandate-based approach†
|
8 315
|
8 224
|
-
|
998
|
|
14
|
Equity investments in funds - fall-back approach†
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
Settlement risk
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
Market risk‡
|
28 045
|
|
32 622
|
3 365
|
|
30 163
|
|
21
|
- Standardised approach
|
|
12 595
|
12 688
|
13 536
|
1 511
|
|
22
|
- Internal model approach
|
|
15 450
|
|
19 086
|
1 854
|
|
|
17 475
|
|
24
|
Operational risk
|
137 474
|
137 474
|
139 332
|
16 497
|
|
|
- Basic indicator approach
|
|
17 998
|
17 998
|
15 721
|
2 160
|
|
|
- Standardised approach
|
|
25 075
|
|
25 616
|
3 009
|
|
|
|
25 075
|
|
|
- Advanced measurement approach
|
|
94 401
|
|
97 995
|
11 328
|
|
|
|
94 401
|
|
25
|
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight)
|
31 853
|
30 173
|
25 269
|
3 822
|
|
26
|
Floor adjustment
|
21 092
|
|
11 914
|
2 531
|
|
21 092
|
|
|
Other assets
|
31 638
|
|
35 436
|
3 797
|
|
|
29 804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
Total
|
1 078 531
|
1 058 916
|
1 121 131
|
129 424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Capital requirement calculated at 12.0% of RWA. The minimum requirement excludes the Pillar 2B capital requirement. The difference to the BCBS base minimum (8%) relates to the buffer add-ons for Pillar 2A, CCyB, capital conservation and the D-SIB as prescribed in the Regulations. The Pillar 2A and CCyB requirements were 0% at 30 September 2021.
-
The group does not apply the foundation internal ratings-based and the supervisory slotting approaches (rows 3 and 4 of OV1 template).
-
Implementation of SA-CCR was 1 January 2021. The group does not apply the internal model method to counterparty credit risk (row 8 of OV1 template) and there were no other counterparty credit risks (CCRs) (row 9 of OV1 template).
† Implementation of the capital requirements for equity investment in funds was 1 January 2021. Rows 12 - 14 of the OV1 template have now been included in this table.
‡ There were no switches between trading and banking book during the period under review (row 23 of OV1 template).
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 07:29:01 UTC.