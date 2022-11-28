Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. FirstRand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
67.09 ZAR   +1.08%
03:15aFirstrand : Basel Pillar 3 standardised disclosures – September 2022
PU
11/24Transcript : FirstRand Limited - Special Call
CI
11/21Firstrand : TCFD report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstRand : Basel Pillar 3 standardised disclosures – September 2022

11/28/2022 | 03:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

basel pillar 3

standardised disclosures 2022

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER

introduction

In accordance with the Basel Pillar 3 framework and Regulation 43 of the amended Regulations relating to Banks (the Regulations), the group is required to publish standardised disclosure templates that provide users with key quantitative and qualitative information that is comparable and consistent.

1966/010753/06 Certain entities within the FirstRand group are authorised financial services and credit providers.

This analysis is available on the group's website: www.firstrand.co.za

Email questions to investor.relations@firstrand.co.za

contents

Key prudential requirements and risk-weighted assets (RWA)

KM1 - Key metrics

3

OV1 - Overview of RWA

5

CR8 - RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under advanced internal ratings based approach (AIRB)

7

MR2 - RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under internal model approach (IMA)

7

Leverage

LR1

- Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure

8

LR2

- Leverage ratio common disclosure template

8

Liquidity

LIQ1 - Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)

9

3 KEY PRUDENTIAL REQUIREMENTS AND RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS

KM1: Key metrics (at consolidated group)

The table below consists of key prudential metrics related to regulatory capital, leverage and liquidity for FirstRand Limited (the group).

FirstRand Limited

R million

September 22

June 22

March 22

December 21

September 21

AVAILABLE CAPITAL (AMOUNTS)*

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

150 453

137 189

126 354

130 810

125 029

1a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model

150 453

137 189

126 354

130 810

125 029

2

Tier 1

157 546

144 229

133 397

138 265

132 349

2a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1

157 546

144 229

133 397

138 265

132 349

3

Total capital**

183 687

169 063

156 875

163 010

156 027

3a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital

183 687

169 063

156 875

163 010

156 027

RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS (AMOUNTS)

4

Total risk weighted assets

1 189 283

1 135 517

1 085 601

1 113 206

1 078 531

RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIOS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA*

5

CET1 ratio (%)

12.7%

12.1%

11.6%

11.8%

11.6%

5a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model CET1 ratio (%)

12.7%

12.1%

11.6%

11.8%

11.6%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

13.2%

12.7%

12.3%

12.4%

12.3%

6a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 ratio (%)

13.2%

12.7%

12.3%

12.4%

12.3%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

15.4%

14.9%

14.5%

14.6%

14.5%

7a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital ratio (%)

15.4%

14.9%

14.5%

14.6%

14.5%

ADDITIONAL CET1 BUFFER REQUIREMENTS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA

8

Capital conservation buffer requirement (2.5% from 2019) (%)

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

9

Countercyclical buffer (CCyB) requirement (%)#

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

10

Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%)

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

11

Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) (row 8 + row 9 + row 10)

3.5%

3.5%

3.5%

3.5%

3.5%

12

CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (%)

2.4%

1.9%

1.5%

2.4%

2.3%

BASEL III LEVERAGE RATIO

13

Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure

2 140 751

2 058 696

2 004 882

2 015 391

1 945 643

14

Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2/row13)

7.4%

7.0%

6.7%

6.9%

6.8%

14a Fully loaded ECL accounting model Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2a/row 13)

7.4%

7.0%

6.7%

6.9%

6.8%

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO

15

Total high-quality liquid assets

374 303

341 208

335 326

341 658

335 039

16

Total net cash outflow

312 944

281 888

278 070

288 694

287 727

17

LCR (%)

120%

121%

121%

118%

116%

NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO (NSFR)

18

Total available stable funding

1 382 817

1 346 540

1 298 631

1 325 571

1 286 987

19

Total required stable funding

1 144 196

1 093 451

1 060 080

1 063 848

1 029 799

20

NSFR

121%

123%

123%

125%

125%

  • Excluding unappropriated profits.
  • Relates to total qualifying capital and reserves, which includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.
  • The FirstRand CCyB requirement is nil for the September 2021 reporting period and onwards.
  • Total D-SIB requirement is 1.5% at 30 September 2022, of which 1% is held in CET1 capital.
    Based on month-end balances.

KEY DRIVERS: SEPTEMBER 2022 VS JUNE 2022

Risk-based capital ratios

Available capital

Tier 1 capital: Increase mainly due to profit appropriation and an increase in the foreign currency translation reserve due to the rand's depreciation.

Tier 2 capital: Net increase due to exchange rate movements given the rand's depreciation against the dollar, as well as new issuance to replace Tier 2 redemption during the quarter and optimise the overall capital mix.

RWA

  • Increase in RWA primarily driven by credit (mainly related to volume and foreign exchange movements given the rand's depreciation), market and other risk. This was partly offset by a decrease in counterparty credit risk and equity investment risk RWA.

Leverage ratio

Total exposure measure

Increase in exposure measure driven by an increase in on-balance sheet items and derivative exposures, partly offset by a decrease in securities financing transactions (SFTs) and off-balance sheet exposures.

Tier 1 capital

  • Refer to commentary above.

Liquidity ratios

The decrease in the LCR reflects the expected cyclical changes from the previous quarter. Both the LCR and NSFR exceeded their minimum requirement of 100%.

4 KEY PRUDENTIAL REQUIREMENTS AND RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS

KM1: Key metrics (FirstRand Bank Limited*)

The table below consists of key prudential metrics related to regulatory capital, leverage and liquidity for FirstRand Bank Limited (FRB or the bank).

FirstRand Bank Limited

R million

September 22

June 22

March 22

December 21

September 21

AVAILABLE CAPITAL (AMOUNTS)**

1

CET1

94 752

92 145

91 747

92 186

92 067

1a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model

94 752

92 145

91 747

92 186

92 067

2

Tier 1

99 714

97 116

96 804

96 994

96 998

2a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1

99 714

97 116

96 804

96 994

96 998

3

Total capital#

122 060

118 113

116 870

117 945

116 165

3a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital

122 060

118 113

116 870

117 945

116 165

RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS (AMOUNTS)

4

Total RWA

792 266

757 205

730 359

730 706

719 659

RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIOS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA**

5

CET1 ratio (%)

12.0%

12.2%

12.6%

12.6%

12.8%

5a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model CET1 ratio (%)

12.0%

12.2%

12.6%

12.6%

12.8%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

12.6%

12.8%

13.3%

13.3%

13.5%

6a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 ratio (%)

12.6%

12.8%

13.3%

13.3%

13.5%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

15.4%

15.6%

16.0%

16.1%

16.1%

7a

Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital ratio (%)

15.4%

15.6%

16.0%

16.1%

16.1%

ADDITIONAL CET1 BUFFER REQUIREMENTS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA

8

Capital conservation buffer requirement (2.5% from 2019) (%)

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

9

Countercyclical buffer (CCyB) requirement (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

10

Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%)

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

11

Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) (row 8 + row 9 + row 10)

3.5%

3.5%

3.5%

3.5%

3.5%

12

CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (%)

1.8%

2.1%

2.5%

3.3%

3.5%

BASEL III LEVERAGE RATIO^

13

Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure

1 622 145

1 557 964

1 536 277

1 503 527

1 474 289

14

Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2/row13)

6.1%

6.2%

6.3%

6.5%

6.6%

14a Fully loaded ECL accounting model Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2a/row 13)

6.1%

6.2%

6.3%

6.5%

6.6%

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO

15

Total HQLA

334 133

303 744

306 178

310 337

307 010

16

Total net cash outflow

272 229

245 147

245 389

250 357

253 274

17

LCR (%)

123%

124%

125%

124%

121%

NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO

18

Total available stable funding

973 164

944 069

924 756

919 696

909 827

19

Total required stable funding

823 700

785 233

774 484

762 525

740 261

20

NSFR

118%

120%

119%

121%

123%

  • FRB including foreign branches.
  • Excluding unappropriated profits.
  • Relates to total qualifying capital and reserves, which includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.
  • The FRB CCyB requirement is nil for the September 2021 reporting period and onwards.
  • Total D-SIB requirement is 1.5% at 30 September 2022, of which 1% is held in CET1 capital. ^ Based on month-end balances.
    Reflects FRB's operations in South Africa.

5 KEY PRUDENTIAL REQUIREMENTS AND RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS

OV1: Overview of RWA

The following table provides an overview of RWA per risk type for the group.

FirstRand Limited

Minimum

capital

RWA

requirement*

As at

As at

As at

As at

30 September

30 June

30 September

30 September

R million

2022

2022

2021

2022

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)**

849 399

812 491

744 049

110 422

2

- Standardised approach

340 802

322 442

293 790

44 304

5

- Advanced internal ratings-based approach

508 597

450 259

66 118

490 049

16

Securitisation exposures in banking book

5 460

5 123

27 000

710

17

- IRB ratings-based approach

-

-

-

-

18

- IRB supervisory formula approach

1 883

1 976

245

1 887

19

- Standardised approach/simplified supervisory formula approach

3 577

25 024

465

3 236

Total credit risk

854 859

817 614

771 049

111 132

6

Counterparty credit risk#

15 836

15 910

17 476

2 059

7

- Standardised approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR)

15 836

15 910

17 476

2 059

10

Credit valuation adjustment

8 512

10 373

10 880

1 106

11

Equity positions in banking book under market-based approach

20 566

22 820

20 709

2 673

12

Equity investments in funds - look-through approach

237

-

31

266

13

Equity investments in funds - mandate-based approach

8 645

8 315

1 124

8 444

14

Equity investments in funds - fall-back approach

518

-

67

270

15

Settlement risk

-

-

-

-

20

Market risk

38 419

28 045

4 995

28 163

21

- Standardised approach

12 052

9 468

12 595

1 567

22

- Internal model approach

26 367

15 450

3 428

18 695

24

Operational risk

144 389

144 389

137 474

18 770

- Basic indicator approach

21 131

21 131

17 998

2 747

- Standardised approach

25 047

25 075

3 256

25 047

- Advanced measurement approach

98 211

94 401

12 767

98 211

25

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight)

39 975

36 760

31 853

5 197

26

Floor adjustment

20 483

21 092

2 663

20 483

Other assets

36 844

31 638

4 790

30 025

27

Total

1 189 283

1 135 517

1 078 531

154 607

  • Capital requirement calculated at 13.0% of RWA. The minimum requirement excludes the Pillar 2B capital requirement. The difference to the BCBS base minimum (8%) relates to the buffer add-ons for Pillar 2A, CCyB, capital conservation and the D-SIB as prescribed in the Regulations.
  • The group does not apply the foundation internal ratings-based and the supervisory slotting approaches (rows 3 and 4 of OV1 template).
  • The group does not apply the internal model method to counterparty credit risk (row 8 of OV1 template) and there were no other counterparty credit risks (CCRs) (row 9 of OV1 template).
  • There were no switches between trading and banking book during the period under review (row 23 of OV1 template).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 08:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRSTRAND LIMITED
03:15aFirstrand : Basel Pillar 3 standardised disclosures – September 2022
PU
11/24Transcript : FirstRand Limited - Special Call
CI
11/21Firstrand : TCFD report 2022
PU
10/14African Development Bank Approves $75 Million Risk Participation Agreement Facility for..
AQ
10/13African Development Bank Approves $75 Million Risk Participation Agreement Facility for..
AQ
10/12Fitch Ratings Affirms FirstRand Bank Limited at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
10/12Firstrand : annual integrated report 2022
PU
10/12Firstrand : corporate governance report 2022
PU
10/12Firstrand : material risk factor disclosure 2022
PU
10/12Firstrand : Online shareholders' meeting guide 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTRAND LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 125 B 7 325 M 7 325 M
Net income 2023 36 259 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 5,71%
Capitalization 376 B 21 977 M 21 977 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 67,09 ZAR
Average target price 72,55 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 8,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Grant Glenn Gelink Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED10.35%21 977
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.70%88 144
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.67%59 768
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-5.91%29 708
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.26.76%15 222
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.67%13 604