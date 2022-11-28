FirstRand : Basel Pillar 3 standardised disclosures – September 2022

introduction

In accordance with the Basel Pillar 3 framework and Regulation 43 of the amended Regulations relating to Banks (the Regulations), the group is required to publish standardised disclosure templates that provide users with key quantitative and qualitative information that is comparable and consistent.

1966/010753/06 Certain entities within the FirstRand group are authorised financial services and credit providers.

This analysis is available on the group's website: www.firstrand.co.za

Email questions to investor.relations@firstrand.co.za