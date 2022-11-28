FirstRand : Basel Pillar 3 standardised disclosures – September 2022

basel pillar 3
3 KEY PRUDENTIAL REQUIREMENTS AND RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS
KM1: Key metrics (at consolidated group)
The table below consists of key prudential metrics related to regulatory capital, leverage and liquidity for FirstRand Limited (the group).
|
|
|
|
|
FirstRand Limited
|
|
|
R million
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 22
|
June 22
|
March 22
|
December 21
|
September 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVAILABLE CAPITAL (AMOUNTS)*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
|
150 453
|
137 189
|
126 354
|
130 810
|
125 029
|
1a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model
|
150 453
|
137 189
|
126 354
|
130 810
|
125 029
|
2
|
Tier 1
|
157 546
|
144 229
|
133 397
|
138 265
|
132 349
|
2a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1
|
157 546
|
144 229
|
133 397
|
138 265
|
132 349
|
3
|
Total capital**
|
183 687
|
169 063
|
156 875
|
163 010
|
156 027
|
3a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital
|
183 687
|
169 063
|
156 875
|
163 010
|
156 027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS (AMOUNTS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Total risk weighted assets
|
1 189 283
|
1 135 517
|
1 085 601
|
1 113 206
|
1 078 531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIOS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
CET1 ratio (%)
|
12.7%
|
12.1%
|
11.6%
|
11.8%
|
11.6%
|
5a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model CET1 ratio (%)
|
12.7%
|
12.1%
|
11.6%
|
11.8%
|
11.6%
|
6
|
Tier 1 ratio (%)
|
13.2%
|
12.7%
|
12.3%
|
12.4%
|
12.3%
|
6a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 ratio (%)
|
13.2%
|
12.7%
|
12.3%
|
12.4%
|
12.3%
|
7
|
Total capital ratio (%)
|
15.4%
|
14.9%
|
14.5%
|
14.6%
|
14.5%
|
7a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital ratio (%)
|
15.4%
|
14.9%
|
14.5%
|
14.6%
|
14.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADDITIONAL CET1 BUFFER REQUIREMENTS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Capital conservation buffer requirement (2.5% from 2019) (%)
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
9
|
Countercyclical buffer (CCyB) requirement (%)#
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
10
|
Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%)†
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
11
|
Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) (row 8 + row 9 + row 10)
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
12
|
CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (%)
|
2.4%
|
1.9%
|
1.5%
|
2.4%
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASEL III LEVERAGE RATIO‡
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure
|
2 140 751
|
2 058 696
|
2 004 882
|
2 015 391
|
1 945 643
|
14
|
Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2/row13)
|
7.4%
|
7.0%
|
6.7%
|
6.9%
|
6.8%
|
14a Fully loaded ECL accounting model Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2a/row 13)
|
7.4%
|
7.0%
|
6.7%
|
6.9%
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Total high-quality liquid assets
|
374 303
|
341 208
|
335 326
|
341 658
|
335 039
|
16
|
Total net cash outflow
|
312 944
|
281 888
|
278 070
|
288 694
|
287 727
|
17
|
LCR (%)
|
120%
|
121%
|
121%
|
118%
|
116%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO (NSFR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Total available stable funding
|
1 382 817
|
1 346 540
|
1 298 631
|
1 325 571
|
1 286 987
|
19
|
Total required stable funding
|
1 144 196
|
1 093 451
|
1 060 080
|
1 063 848
|
1 029 799
|
20
|
NSFR
|
121%
|
123%
|
123%
|
125%
|
125%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Excluding unappropriated profits.
-
Relates to total qualifying capital and reserves, which includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.
-
The FirstRand CCyB requirement is nil for the September 2021 reporting period and onwards.
-
Total D-SIB requirement is 1.5% at 30 September 2022, of which 1% is held in CET1 capital.
‡ Based on month-end balances.
KEY DRIVERS: SEPTEMBER 2022 VS JUNE 2022
|
Risk-based capital ratios
|
Available capital
|
|
• Tier 1 capital: Increase mainly due to profit appropriation and an increase in the foreign currency translation reserve due to the rand's depreciation.
|
|
• Tier 2 capital: Net increase due to exchange rate movements given the rand's depreciation against the dollar, as well as new issuance to replace Tier 2 redemption during the quarter and optimise the overall capital mix.
RWA
-
Increase in RWA primarily driven by credit (mainly related to volume and foreign exchange movements given the rand's depreciation), market and other risk. This was partly offset by a decrease in counterparty credit risk and equity investment risk RWA.
|
Leverage ratio
|
Total exposure measure
|
|
• Increase in exposure measure driven by an increase in on-balance sheet items and derivative exposures, partly offset by a decrease in securities financing transactions (SFTs) and off-balance sheet exposures.
Tier 1 capital
-
Refer to commentary above.
|
Liquidity ratios
|
The decrease in the LCR reflects the expected cyclical changes from the previous quarter. Both the LCR and NSFR exceeded their minimum requirement of 100%.
4 KEY PRUDENTIAL REQUIREMENTS AND RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS
KM1: Key metrics (FirstRand Bank Limited*)
The table below consists of key prudential metrics related to regulatory capital, leverage and liquidity for FirstRand Bank Limited (FRB or the bank).
|
|
|
|
|
FirstRand Bank Limited
|
|
|
R million
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 22
|
June 22
|
March 22
|
December 21
|
September 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVAILABLE CAPITAL (AMOUNTS)**
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
CET1
|
94 752
|
92 145
|
91 747
|
92 186
|
92 067
|
1a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model
|
94 752
|
92 145
|
91 747
|
92 186
|
92 067
|
2
|
Tier 1
|
99 714
|
97 116
|
96 804
|
96 994
|
96 998
|
2a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1
|
99 714
|
97 116
|
96 804
|
96 994
|
96 998
|
3
|
Total capital#
|
122 060
|
118 113
|
116 870
|
117 945
|
116 165
|
3a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital
|
122 060
|
118 113
|
116 870
|
117 945
|
116 165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS (AMOUNTS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Total RWA
|
792 266
|
757 205
|
730 359
|
730 706
|
719 659
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIOS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
CET1 ratio (%)
|
12.0%
|
12.2%
|
12.6%
|
12.6%
|
12.8%
|
5a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model CET1 ratio (%)
|
12.0%
|
12.2%
|
12.6%
|
12.6%
|
12.8%
|
6
|
Tier 1 ratio (%)
|
12.6%
|
12.8%
|
13.3%
|
13.3%
|
13.5%
|
6a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model Tier 1 ratio (%)
|
12.6%
|
12.8%
|
13.3%
|
13.3%
|
13.5%
|
7
|
Total capital ratio (%)
|
15.4%
|
15.6%
|
16.0%
|
16.1%
|
16.1%
|
7a
|
Fully loaded ECL accounting model total capital ratio (%)
|
15.4%
|
15.6%
|
16.0%
|
16.1%
|
16.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADDITIONAL CET1 BUFFER REQUIREMENTS AS A PERCENTAGE OF RWA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Capital conservation buffer requirement (2.5% from 2019) (%)
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
9
|
Countercyclical buffer (CCyB) requirement (%)†
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
10
|
Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%)‡
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
1.0%
|
11
|
Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) (row 8 + row 9 + row 10)
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
12
|
CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum capital requirements (%)
|
1.8%
|
2.1%
|
2.5%
|
3.3%
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASEL III LEVERAGE RATIO^
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Total Basel III leverage ratio exposure measure
|
1 622 145
|
1 557 964
|
1 536 277
|
1 503 527
|
1 474 289
|
14
|
Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2/row13)
|
6.1%
|
6.2%
|
6.3%
|
6.5%
|
6.6%
|
14a Fully loaded ECL accounting model Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2a/row 13)
|
6.1%
|
6.2%
|
6.3%
|
6.5%
|
6.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO◊
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Total HQLA
|
334 133
|
303 744
|
306 178
|
310 337
|
307 010
|
16
|
Total net cash outflow
|
272 229
|
245 147
|
245 389
|
250 357
|
253 274
|
17
|
LCR (%)
|
123%
|
124%
|
125%
|
124%
|
121%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO◊
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Total available stable funding
|
973 164
|
944 069
|
924 756
|
919 696
|
909 827
|
19
|
Total required stable funding
|
823 700
|
785 233
|
774 484
|
762 525
|
740 261
|
20
|
NSFR
|
118%
|
120%
|
119%
|
121%
|
123%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
FRB including foreign branches.
-
Excluding unappropriated profits.
-
Relates to total qualifying capital and reserves, which includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.
-
The FRB CCyB requirement is nil for the September 2021 reporting period and onwards.
-
Total D-SIB requirement is 1.5% at 30 September 2022, of which 1% is held in CET1 capital. ^ Based on month-end balances.
◊ Reflects FRB's operations in South Africa.
5 KEY PRUDENTIAL REQUIREMENTS AND RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS
OV1: Overview of RWA
The following table provides an overview of RWA per risk type for the group.
|
|
|
|
|
FirstRand Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
RWA
|
|
requirement*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
|
30 September
|
30 June
|
|
30 September
|
30 September
|
R million
|
2022
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
1
|
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)**
|
849 399
|
812 491
|
|
744 049
|
110 422
|
2
|
- Standardised approach
|
340 802
|
322 442
|
|
293 790
|
44 304
|
5
|
- Advanced internal ratings-based approach
|
508 597
|
|
|
450 259
|
66 118
|
490 049
|
|
16
|
Securitisation exposures in banking book
|
5 460
|
5 123
|
|
27 000
|
710
|
17
|
- IRB ratings-based approach
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
- IRB supervisory formula approach
|
1 883
|
|
|
1 976
|
245
|
1 887
|
|
19
|
- Standardised approach/simplified supervisory formula approach
|
3 577
|
|
|
25 024
|
465
|
3 236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total credit risk
|
854 859
|
817 614
|
|
771 049
|
111 132
|
6
|
Counterparty credit risk#
|
15 836
|
15 910
|
|
17 476
|
2 059
|
7
|
- Standardised approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR)
|
15 836
|
15 910
|
|
17 476
|
2 059
|
10
|
Credit valuation adjustment
|
8 512
|
10 373
|
|
10 880
|
1 106
|
11
|
Equity positions in banking book under market-based approach
|
20 566
|
22 820
|
|
20 709
|
2 673
|
|
12
|
Equity investments in funds - look-through approach
|
237
|
|
|
-
|
31
|
266
|
|
13
|
Equity investments in funds - mandate-based approach
|
8 645
|
|
|
8 315
|
1 124
|
8 444
|
|
14
|
Equity investments in funds - fall-back approach
|
518
|
|
|
-
|
67
|
270
|
|
15
|
Settlement risk
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
20
|
Market risk†
|
38 419
|
|
|
28 045
|
4 995
|
28 163
|
|
21
|
- Standardised approach
|
12 052
|
9 468
|
|
12 595
|
1 567
|
22
|
- Internal model approach
|
26 367
|
|
|
15 450
|
3 428
|
18 695
|
|
24
|
Operational risk
|
144 389
|
144 389
|
|
137 474
|
18 770
|
|
- Basic indicator approach
|
21 131
|
21 131
|
|
17 998
|
2 747
|
|
- Standardised approach
|
25 047
|
|
|
25 075
|
3 256
|
|
25 047
|
|
|
- Advanced measurement approach
|
98 211
|
|
|
94 401
|
12 767
|
|
98 211
|
|
25
|
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight)
|
39 975
|
36 760
|
|
31 853
|
5 197
|
26
|
Floor adjustment
|
20 483
|
|
|
21 092
|
2 663
|
20 483
|
|
|
Other assets
|
36 844
|
|
|
31 638
|
4 790
|
|
30 025
|
|
27
|
Total
|
1 189 283
|
1 135 517
|
|
1 078 531
|
154 607
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Capital requirement calculated at 13.0% of RWA. The minimum requirement excludes the Pillar 2B capital requirement. The difference to the BCBS base minimum (8%) relates to the buffer add-ons for Pillar 2A, CCyB, capital conservation and the D-SIB as prescribed in the Regulations.
-
The group does not apply the foundation internal ratings-based and the supervisory slotting approaches (rows 3 and 4 of OV1 template).
-
The group does not apply the internal model method to counterparty credit risk (row 8 of OV1 template) and there were no other counterparty credit risks (CCRs) (row 9 of OV1 template).
-
There were no switches between trading and banking book during the period under review (row 23 of OV1 template).
