FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1966/010753/06

B preference share code: FSRP

B preference share ISIN: ZAE000060141

LEI: 529900XYOP8CUZU7R671

Income tax number: 9150201714 (FirstRand)

DIVIDEND DECLARATION NO. 36 OF 307.36300 CENTS PER B VARIABLE RATE NON-CUMULATIVE, NON-

REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARE

B preference shareholders are advised that the board has resolved to declare a gross cash dividend of 307.36300 cents per B variable rate non-cumulative,non-redeemable preference share in FirstRand (B preference share) for the period 1 March 2022 to 29 August 2022, both days inclusive. The salient dates for dividend declaration for the B preference shares are as follows:

Last day to trade cum the B preference share dividend Tuesday, 23 August 2022 Shares commence trading ex the B preference share dividend from the commencement of business on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 Record date Friday, 26 August 2022 Payment date of the B preference share dividend Monday, 29 August 2022

B preference share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 24 August 2022 and Friday, 26 August 2022, both days inclusive.

In the event that there is a change to the prime rate between the B preference share dividend declaration date and the B preference share dividend payment date, the prevailing prime rate at the dividend declaration date will be applied from the dividend declaration date to the dividend payment date.

Dividend tax amounting to 61.47260 cents per B preference share, totalling R27 662 670 will be deducted from this B preference share dividend for all B preference shareholders who are subject to dividend withholding tax of 20%. The net dividend will therefore be 245.89040 cents per B preference share.

The B preference dividend is declared out of income reserves.

The issued share capital at the declaration date is 5 609 488 001 ordinary shares of one cent each and 45 000 000 B preference shares of one cent each.

Sandton

4 August 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)