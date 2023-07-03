Main features of regulatory capital instruments

FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED

June 2023

Ordinary

share

capital and

premium

FRB24

FRB25*

FRB28

FRB34

FRB26

FRB27

FRB29

FRB30

FRB31

FRB32

FRB33

FRB35

FRB36

  1

Issuer

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

FirstRand

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Bank

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

Limited

  2 Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)

Unlisted

ZAG000155102

ZAG000157512

ZAG000172925

ZAG000192238

ZAG000159955

ZAG000159963

ZAG000175555

ZAG000175563

ZAG000181520

ZAG000189838

ZAG000189846

ZAG000193269

ZAG000196601

  3 Governing law(s) of the instrument

South African law

South African law

South African law

South African law

South African law

South African law

South African law

South African law

South African law

South African law

South African law

South African law

South African law

South African law

Regulatory treatment

  4 Transitional Basel III rules

CET1

AT1

AT1

AT1

AT1

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

  5 Post-transitional Basel III rules

CET1

AT1

AT1

AT1

AT1

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

Tier 2

  6 Eligible at solo/group/group and solo

Solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

Group and solo

  7 Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)

CET1

AT1

AT1

AT1

AT1

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

debt

debt

debt

debt

debt

debt

debt

debt

debt

  8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (R million)

16 808

698

2 500

2 296

890

2 300

2 500

2 265

3 461

1 400

2 804

1 910

715

2 374

  9 Par value of instrument (R million)

16 808

698

2 500

2 296

890

2 300

2 500

2 265

3 461

1 400

2 804

1 910

715

2 374

10

Accounting classification

Shareholders'

Equity

Equity

Equity

Equity

Liability -

Liability -

Liability -

Liability -

Liability -

Liability -

Liability -

Liability -

Liability -

equity

amortised cost

amortised cost

amortised cost

amortised cost

amortised cost

amortised cost

amortised cost

amortised cost

amortised cost

11

Original date of issuance

1 April

8 November

19 March

2 December

2 December

3 June

3 June

19 April

19 April

24 November

28 September

28 September

6 February

14 June

1998

2018

2019

2020

2022

2019

2019

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2023

2023

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

No maturity

No maturity

No maturity

No maturity

No maturity

3 June

3 June

19 April

19 April

24 November

28 September

28 September

6 February

14 September

2029

2031

2031

2031

2031

2032

2034

2033

2033

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Not applicable

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount

Not applicable

8 November

19 September

2 December

2 June

3 June

3 June

19 April

19 April

24 November

28 September

28 September

6 February

14 September

2023

2024

2025

2028

2024

2026

2026

2026

2026

2027

2029

2028

2028

Tax and/or regulatory event call

Not applicable

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Redemption amount

Not applicable

100% of principal

100% of principal

100% of principal

100% of principal

100% of principal

100% of principal

100% of principal

100% of principal

100% of principal

100% of principal

100% of principal

100% of principal

100% of principal

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Not applicable

Any interest

Any interest

Any interest

Any interest

Each interest

Each interest

Each interest

Each interest

Each interest

Each interest

Each interest

Each interest

Each interest

payment date

payment date

payment date

payment date

payment date

payment date

payment date

payment date

payment date

payment date

payment date

payment date

payment date

after

after

after

after

after optional

after optional

after optional

after optional

after optional

after optional

after optional

after optional

after optional

8 November

19 September

2 December

2 June

call date

call date

call date

call date

call date

call date

call date

call date

call date

2023

2024

2025

2028

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Fixed to floating**

Floating

Fixed to floating#

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

18

Coupon rate and any related index

Not applicable

445 bps over

440 bps over

440 bps over

340 bps over

224 bps over

10.19%

234 bps over

8.155%

190 bps over

205 bps over

220 bps over

190 bps over

188 bps over

3 month JIBAR

3 month JIBAR

3 month JIBAR

3 month JIBAR

3 month JIBAR

3 month JIBAR

3 month JIBAR

3 month JIBAR

3 month JIBAR

3 month JIBAR

3 month JIBAR

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

  • Includes tap issuances of R223 million on 18 April 2019 and R761 million on 5 July 2019 respectively.
  • Floating rate is effective 3 June 2026 at 254 bps over 3 month JIBAR.
  • Floating rate is effective 19 April 2026 at 234 bps over 3 month JIBAR. Note: CET1: Common Equity Tier 1; AT1: Additional Tier 1.

Main features of regulatory capital instruments continued

FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED

June 2023

Ordinary

share

capital and

premium

FRB24

FRB25

FRB28

FRB34

FRB26

FRB27

FRB29

FRB30

FRB31

FRB32

FRB33

FRB35

FRB36

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

Not applicable

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Not applicable

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

25

If convertible, fully or partially

26

If convertible, conversion rate

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

30

Write-down feature

Not applicable

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

Contractual.

Contractual.

Contractual.

Contractual.

Contractual.

Contractual.

Contractual.

Contractual.

Contractual.

Contractual.

Contractual.

Contractual.

Contractual.

Replaced with

Replaced with

Replaced with

Replaced with

Replaced with

Replaced with

Replaced with

Replaced with

Replaced with

Replaced with

Replaced with

Replaced with

Replaced with

statutory once

statutory once

statutory once

statutory once

statutory once

statutory once

statutory once

statutory once

statutory once

statutory once

statutory once

statutory once

statutory once

implemented,

implemented,

implemented,

implemented,

implemented,

implemented,

implemented,

implemented,

implemented,

implemented,

implemented,

implemented,

implemented,

however,

however,

however,

however,

however,

however,

however,

however,

however,

however,

however,

however,

however,

Prudential

Prudential

Prudential

Prudential

Prudential

Prudential

Prudential

Prudential

Prudential

Prudential

Prudential

Prudential

Prudential

Authority can

Authority can

Authority can

Authority can

Authority can

Authority can

Authority can

Authority can

Authority can

Authority can

Authority can

Authority can

Authority can

still elect

still elect

still elect

still elect

still elect

still elect

still elect

still elect

still elect

still elect

still elect

still elect

still elect

contractual

contractual

contractual

contractual

contractual

contractual

contractual

contractual

contractual

contractual

contractual

contractual

contractual

32

If write-down, full or partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type immediately

AT1

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Senior

Senior

Senior

Senior

Senior

Senior

Senior

Senior

Senior

senior to instrument)

debt*

debt*

debt*

debt*

unsecured

unsecured

unsecured

unsecured

unsecured

unsecured

unsecured

unsecured

unsecured

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

Not applicable

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

* Ranking as Tier 2 capital instruments.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 13:27:07 UTC.