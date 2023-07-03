Main features of regulatory capital instruments
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED
June 2023
Ordinary
share
capital and
premium
FRB24
FRB25*
FRB28
FRB34
FRB26
FRB27
FRB29
FRB30
FRB31
FRB32
FRB33
FRB35
FRB36
1
Issuer
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
FirstRand
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Bank
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
Limited
2 Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
Unlisted
ZAG000155102
ZAG000157512
ZAG000172925
ZAG000192238
ZAG000159955
ZAG000159963
ZAG000175555
ZAG000175563
ZAG000181520
ZAG000189838
ZAG000189846
ZAG000193269
ZAG000196601
3 Governing law(s) of the instrument
South African law
South African law
South African law
South African law
South African law
South African law
South African law
South African law
South African law
South African law
South African law
South African law
South African law
South African law
Regulatory treatment
4 Transitional Basel III rules
CET1
AT1
AT1
AT1
AT1
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
5 Post-transitional Basel III rules
CET1
AT1
AT1
AT1
AT1
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
Tier 2
6 Eligible at solo/group/group and solo
Solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
Group and solo
7 Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
CET1
AT1
AT1
AT1
AT1
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
debt
debt
debt
debt
debt
debt
debt
debt
debt
8 Amount recognised in regulatory capital (R million)
16 808
698
2 500
2 296
890
2 300
2 500
2 265
3 461
1 400
2 804
1 910
715
2 374
9 Par value of instrument (R million)
16 808
698
2 500
2 296
890
2 300
2 500
2 265
3 461
1 400
2 804
1 910
715
2 374
10
Accounting classification
Shareholders'
Equity
Equity
Equity
Equity
Liability -
Liability -
Liability -
Liability -
Liability -
Liability -
Liability -
Liability -
Liability -
equity
amortised cost
amortised cost
amortised cost
amortised cost
amortised cost
amortised cost
amortised cost
amortised cost
amortised cost
11
Original date of issuance
1 April
8 November
19 March
2 December
2 December
3 June
3 June
19 April
19 April
24 November
28 September
28 September
6 February
14 June
1998
2018
2019
2020
2022
2019
2019
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2023
2023
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
No maturity
No maturity
No maturity
No maturity
No maturity
3 June
3 June
19 April
19 April
24 November
28 September
28 September
6 February
14 September
2029
2031
2031
2031
2031
2032
2034
2033
2033
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Not applicable
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount
Not applicable
8 November
19 September
2 December
2 June
3 June
3 June
19 April
19 April
24 November
28 September
28 September
6 February
14 September
2023
2024
2025
2028
2024
2026
2026
2026
2026
2027
2029
2028
2028
Tax and/or regulatory event call
Not applicable
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Redemption amount
Not applicable
100% of principal
100% of principal
100% of principal
100% of principal
100% of principal
100% of principal
100% of principal
100% of principal
100% of principal
100% of principal
100% of principal
100% of principal
100% of principal
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Not applicable
Any interest
Any interest
Any interest
Any interest
Each interest
Each interest
Each interest
Each interest
Each interest
Each interest
Each interest
Each interest
Each interest
payment date
payment date
payment date
payment date
payment date
payment date
payment date
payment date
payment date
payment date
payment date
payment date
payment date
after
after
after
after
after optional
after optional
after optional
after optional
after optional
after optional
after optional
after optional
after optional
8 November
19 September
2 December
2 June
call date
call date
call date
call date
call date
call date
call date
call date
call date
2023
2024
2025
2028
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Fixed to floating**
Floating
Fixed to floating#
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
18
Coupon rate and any related index
Not applicable
445 bps over
440 bps over
440 bps over
340 bps over
224 bps over
10.19%
234 bps over
8.155%
190 bps over
205 bps over
220 bps over
190 bps over
188 bps over
3 month JIBAR
3 month JIBAR
3 month JIBAR
3 month JIBAR
3 month JIBAR
3 month JIBAR
3 month JIBAR
3 month JIBAR
3 month JIBAR
3 month JIBAR
3 month JIBAR
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
- Includes tap issuances of R223 million on 18 April 2019 and R761 million on 5 July 2019 respectively.
- Floating rate is effective 3 June 2026 at 254 bps over 3 month JIBAR.
- Floating rate is effective 19 April 2026 at 234 bps over 3 month JIBAR. Note: CET1: Common Equity Tier 1; AT1: Additional Tier 1.
Main features of regulatory capital instruments continued
FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED
June 2023
Ordinary
share
capital and
premium
FRB24
FRB25
FRB28
FRB34
FRB26
FRB27
FRB29
FRB30
FRB31
FRB32
FRB33
FRB35
FRB36
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
Not applicable
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Not applicable
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
25
If convertible, fully or partially
26
If convertible, conversion rate
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
30
Write-down feature
Not applicable
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
Contractual.
Contractual.
Contractual.
Contractual.
Contractual.
Contractual.
Contractual.
Contractual.
Contractual.
Contractual.
Contractual.
Contractual.
Contractual.
Replaced with
Replaced with
Replaced with
Replaced with
Replaced with
Replaced with
Replaced with
Replaced with
Replaced with
Replaced with
Replaced with
Replaced with
Replaced with
statutory once
statutory once
statutory once
statutory once
statutory once
statutory once
statutory once
statutory once
statutory once
statutory once
statutory once
statutory once
statutory once
implemented,
implemented,
implemented,
implemented,
implemented,
implemented,
implemented,
implemented,
implemented,
implemented,
implemented,
implemented,
implemented,
however,
however,
however,
however,
however,
however,
however,
however,
however,
however,
however,
however,
however,
Prudential
Prudential
Prudential
Prudential
Prudential
Prudential
Prudential
Prudential
Prudential
Prudential
Prudential
Prudential
Prudential
Authority can
Authority can
Authority can
Authority can
Authority can
Authority can
Authority can
Authority can
Authority can
Authority can
Authority can
Authority can
Authority can
still elect
still elect
still elect
still elect
still elect
still elect
still elect
still elect
still elect
still elect
still elect
still elect
still elect
contractual
contractual
contractual
contractual
contractual
contractual
contractual
contractual
contractual
contractual
contractual
contractual
contractual
32
If write-down, full or partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type immediately
AT1
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Senior
Senior
Senior
Senior
Senior
Senior
Senior
Senior
Senior
senior to instrument)
debt*
debt*
debt*
debt*
unsecured
unsecured
unsecured
unsecured
unsecured
unsecured
unsecured
unsecured
unsecured
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
Not applicable
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
* Ranking as Tier 2 capital instruments.
