FirstRand : FRB13 FRB26 - Interest Payment Notifications

FRB13 FRB26 - Interest Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB13 ISIN: ZAG000116286
Bond Code: FRB26 ISIN: ZAG000159955
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 2 September 2020:
Bond code: FRB13
ISIN: ZAG000116286
Coupon: 6.373%
Interest amount due: ZAR 2 377 390.90
Interest period: 2 June 2020 to 1 September 2020
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Payment date: 2 September 2020
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 3 September 2020:
Bond code: FRB26
ISIN: ZAG000159955
Coupon: 6.223%
Interest amount due: ZAR 29 959 056.44
Interest period: 3 June 2020 to 2 September 2020
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Payment date: 3 September 2020
27 August 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 27-08-2020 02:47:00
