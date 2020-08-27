FirstRand : FRB13 FRB26 - Interest Payment Notifications

FRB13 FRB26 - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRB13 ISIN: ZAG000116286 Bond Code: FRB26 ISIN: ZAG000159955 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 2 September 2020: Bond code: FRB13 ISIN: ZAG000116286 Coupon: 6.373% Interest amount due: ZAR 2 377 390.90 Interest period: 2 June 2020 to 1 September 2020 Date Convention: Following Business Day Payment date: 2 September 2020 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 3 September 2020: Bond code: FRB26 ISIN: ZAG000159955 Coupon: 6.223% Interest amount due: ZAR 29 959 056.44 Interest period: 3 June 2020 to 2 September 2020 Date Convention: Following Business Day Payment date: 3 September 2020 27 August 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 27-08-2020 02:47:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.