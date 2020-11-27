FirstRand : FRBP01 - Dividend Declaration of 22 687.67123 Cents per Class A Cumulative, Redeemable, Non-Participating Pref Share

FRBP01 - Dividend Declaration of 22 687.67123 Cents per Class A Cumulative, Redeemable, Non-Participating Pref Share FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1929/001225/06) JSE company code debt issuer: FRD LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Stock code: FRBP01 ISIN: ZAE000279469 Income tax number: 9150201714 (FRB) DIVIDEND DECLARATION OF 22 687.67123 CENTS PER CLASS A CUMULATIVE, REDEEMABLE, NON-PARTICIPATING PREFERENCE SHARES Class A preference shareholders are advised that the salient dates for the third dividend declaration on the Class A cumulative, redeemable, non-participating preference shares in FRB (Class A preference shares) for the period from 27 July 2020 to 24 January 2021, both days inclusive, in the gross amount of 22 687.67123 cents per Class A preference share, will be as follows: Last day to trade cum the Class A preference share dividend Tuesday, 19 January 2021 Shares commence trading ex the Class A preference share Wednesday, 20 January 2021 dividend from the commencement of business on Record date Friday, 22 January 2021 Payment date of the Class A preference share dividend Monday, 25 January 2021 Class A preference share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 20 January 2021, and Friday, 22 January 2021, both days inclusive. In the event that there is a change to the prime rate between the dividend declaration date and the dividend payment date, the prevailing prime rate at the dividend declaration date will be applied from the dividend declaration date to the dividend payment date. Dividend tax amounting to 4 537.53425 cents per Class A preference share, totalling R12 745 933.71 will be deducted from this preference dividend for any Class A preference shareholders who are subject to dividend withholding tax of 20%. The net dividend will therefore be 18 150.13698 cents per Class A preference share. The Class A preference share dividend is declared out of income reserves. The issued share capital at the declaration date is 1 866 836 ordinary shares of two rand each and 280 900 Class A preference shares of one hundredth of a cent each. Sandton 27 November 2020 Debt sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 27-11-2020 08:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.