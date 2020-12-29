FirstRand : FRC256 - Notification of a Partial Capital Reduction of Listed Debt Securities

FRC256 - Notification of a Partial Capital Reduction of Listed Debt Securities FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRC256 ISIN: ZAG000145806 (FRB) NOTIFICATION OF A PARTIAL CAPITAL REDUCTION OF LISTED DEBT SECURITIES In accordance with the terms and conditions of FRB's ZAR 30 000 000 000 note programme dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, noteholders are herewith advised of the partial capital reduction of the FRC256 notes. Bond code: FRC256 ISIN: ZAG000145806 Amount before reduction: ZAR 21 000 000.00 Reduction amount: ZAR 1 500 000.00 Amount after reduction: ZAR 19 500 000.00 Settlement / redemption amount: ZAR 1 500 000.00 Record date: 15 January 2021 Pay date/effective date of the reduction: 18 January 2021 The partial capital reduction is due to the amortisation of the FRC256 listed debt securities, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes. 29 December 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 29-12-2020 12:21:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.