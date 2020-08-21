FirstRand : FRC282 FRC286 - Interest Payment Notifications

FRC282 FRC286 - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC282 ISIN: ZAG000154063 Bond Code: FRC286 ISIN: ZAG000156548 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 27 August 2020: Bond code: FRC282 ISIN: ZAG000154063 Annualised interest rate: 3.54% Interest rate for the period: 1.77% Reference CPI: 114.41290322572 Base CPI: 107.346667 Interest amount due: ZAR 169 320.97 Bond code: FRC286 ISIN: ZAG000156548 Annualised interest rate: 3.40% Interest rate for the period: 1.70% Reference CPI: 114.4129 Base CPI: 109.2870968 Interest amount due: ZAR 320 352.07 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Payment date: 27 August 2020 21 August 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 21-08-2020 05:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.