FirstRand : FRC282 FRC286 - Interest Payment Notifications

FRC282 FRC286 - Interest Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC282 ISIN: ZAG000154063
Bond Code: FRC286 ISIN: ZAG000156548
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 27 August 2020:
Bond code: FRC282
ISIN: ZAG000154063
Annualised interest rate: 3.54%
Interest rate for the period: 1.77%
Reference CPI: 114.41290322572
Base CPI: 107.346667
Interest amount due: ZAR 169 320.97
Bond code: FRC286
ISIN: ZAG000156548
Annualised interest rate: 3.40%
Interest rate for the period: 1.70%
Reference CPI: 114.4129
Base CPI: 109.2870968
Interest amount due: ZAR 320 352.07
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Payment date: 27 August 2020
21 August 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 21-08-2020 05:30:00
