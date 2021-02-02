FirstRand : FRC284 FRC305 - Interest Payment Notifications

FRC284 FRC305 - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC284 ISIN: ZAG000154642 Bond Code: FRC305 ISIN: ZAG000160920 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 February 2021: Bond code: FRC305 ISIN: ZAG000160920 Coupon: 6.340% Interest amount due: ZAR 807 507.45 Interest period: 6 November 2020 to 7 February 2021 Payment date: 8 February 2021 Date convention: Modified Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 11 February 2021: Bond code: FRC284 ISIN: ZAG000154642 Coupon: 7.183% Interest amount due: ZAR 543 152.88 Interest period: 11 November 2020 to 10 February 2021 Payment date: 11 February 2021 Date convention: Modified Following Business Day 2 February 2021 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 02-02-2021 12:50:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.