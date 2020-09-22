FirstRand : FRC304 FRS182 - Interest Payment Notifications

FRC304 FRS182 - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC304 ISIN: ZAG000160565 Bond Code: FRS182 ISIN: ZAG000154386 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 28 September 2020: Bond code: FRC304 ISIN: ZAG000160565 Coupon: 5.017% Interest amount due: ZAR 175 113.92 Bond code: FRS182 ISIN: ZAG000154386 Coupon: 6.317% Interest amount due: ZAR 2 519 877.26 Interest period: 29 June 2020 to 27 September 2020 Payment date: 28 September 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day 21 September 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 21-09-2020 05:45:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.