Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstRand : FRC306 FRC328 FRS201 - Interest Payment Notifications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 09:24am EDT
FRC306 FRC328 FRS201 - Interest Payment Notificati 20 Aug 2020 
FRC306 FRC328 FRS201 - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC306          ISIN: ZAG000160938
Bond Code: FRC328          ISIN: ZAG000164898
Bond Code: FRS201          ISIN: ZAG000162025
(FRB)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 26 August 2020:

Bond code:                     FRS201
ISIN:                          ZAG000162025
Coupon:                        5.962%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 3 756 876.71
Interest period:               26 May 2020 to 25 August 2020
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Payment date:                  26 August 2020

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 27 August 2020:

Bond code:                     FRC306
ISIN:                          ZAG000160938
Coupon:                        5.484%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 726 744.63

Bond code:                     FRC328
ISIN:                          ZAG000164898
Coupon:                        5.692%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 717 347.95

Interest period:               27 May 2020 to 26 August 2020
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Payment date:                  27 August 2020


20 August 2020


Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 20-08-2020 02:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 13:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRSTRAND LIMITED
09:24aFIRSTRAND : FRC306 FRC328 FRS201 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
08/18FIRSTRAND : FRS215 - Notification of a full capital reduction and accrued intere..
PU
08/17FIRSTRAND : FRS231 FRS232 - Listing of New Financial Instruments
PU
08/14FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
08/13FIRSTRAND : FRS230 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
08/13FIRSTRAND : Bank Warns of Fiscal Year 2020 EPS Fall
DJ
08/07FIRSTRAND : FRS220 - Listing of Tap Issue
PU
08/06FIRSTRAND : FRII - Notification Of A Credit Event Called By FRB
PU
08/06FIRSTRAND : FRC299 FRC323 FRC341 - Notification of a write-down of notes due to ..
PU
08/05FIRSTRAND : FRC302 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 106 B 6 159 M 6 159 M
Net income 2020 17 055 M 989 M 989 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 3,79%
Capitalization 216 B 12 571 M 12 524 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,20 ZAR
Last Close Price 38,50 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-38.69%12 571
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-24.25%43 769
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.07%43 123
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-27.24%13 027
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.84%5 856
ABSA GROUP LIMITED-47.19%3 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group