FirstRand : FRC306 FRC328 FRS201 - Interest Payment Notifications

FRC306 FRC328 FRS201 - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC306 ISIN: ZAG000160938 Bond Code: FRC328 ISIN: ZAG000164898 Bond Code: FRS201 ISIN: ZAG000162025 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 26 August 2020: Bond code: FRS201 ISIN: ZAG000162025 Coupon: 5.962% Interest amount due: ZAR 3 756 876.71 Interest period: 26 May 2020 to 25 August 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Payment date: 26 August 2020 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 27 August 2020: Bond code: FRC306 ISIN: ZAG000160938 Coupon: 5.484% Interest amount due: ZAR 726 744.63 Bond code: FRC328 ISIN: ZAG000164898 Coupon: 5.692% Interest amount due: ZAR 717 347.95 Interest period: 27 May 2020 to 26 August 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Payment date: 27 August 2020 20 August 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 20-08-2020 02:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.