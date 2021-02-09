Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/08
50.99 ZAR   -2.04%
04:41aFIRSTRAND : Correction announcement for dealing in securities by a director
PU
04:41aFIRSTRAND : FRC359 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
02/05FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstRand : FRC359 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

02/09/2021 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FRC359 - Listing of New Financial Instrument 9 Feb 2021 
FRC359 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRC359
ISIN: ZAG000174012
(FRB)


LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

The JSE has granted FRB the listing of its FRC359 senior unsecured unsubordinated notes, in terms of its note
programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 10 February 2021.

Debt security code:                          FRC359
ISIN:                                        ZAG000174012
Type of debt security:                       Credit linked notes
Nominal issued:                              ZAR 75 000 000.00
Issue date:                                  10 February 2021
Issue price:                                 100% of par
Interest commencement date:                  10 February 2021
Coupon rate:                                 3 Month JIBAR plus 300 basis points
Interest determination date(s):              The first Business Day of each Interest Period, with the first Interest
                                             Determination Date being the Issue Date
First interest payment date:                 14 May 2021
Interest payment date(s):                    14 February, 14 May, 14 August and 14 November of each year until the
                                             Maturity Date
Last day to register:                        By 17:00 on 9 February, 9 May, 9 August and 9 November of each year
                                             until the Maturity Date
Books close:                                 10 February, 10 May, 10 August and 10 November of each year until the
                                             Maturity Date
Maturity date:                               14 November 2022, subject to paragraph 51 of the pricing supplement
Business day convention:                     Modified Following Business Day
Final maturity amount:                       100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
Other:                                       The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the
                                             terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms:                 Please refer to the net asset value event and reference obligation early
                                             redemption event, early redemption at the option of the issuer, early
                                             redemption amount and credit linked notes provisions contained in the
                                             pricing supplement
Programme amount:                            ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:        ZAR 24 169 192 135.45 as at the signature date of the pricing
                                             supplement
Dealer:                                      Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited



09 February 2021

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 09-02-2021 04:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 15:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRSTRAND LIMITED
04:41aFIRSTRAND : Correction announcement for dealing in securities by a director
PU
04:41aFIRSTRAND : FRC359 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
02/05FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
02/05FIRSTRAND : FRC358 FRS251 - Listing of New Financial Instruments
PU
02/04FIRSTRAND : FRC274 - Notification of a Full Capital Reduction of Listed Debt Sec..
PU
02/02FIRSTRAND : FRS228 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
02/02FIRSTRAND : FRC357 - Listing of new Financial Instrument
PU
02/02FIRSTRAND : FRC284 FRC305 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
02/02FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
01/28FIRSTRAND : Dividend declaration no. 33 of 253.59178 cents per B variable rate n..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 7 243 M 7 243 M
Net income 2021 21 657 M 1 465 M 1 465 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 4,07%
Capitalization 286 B 19 224 M 19 341 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 53,60 ZAR
Last Close Price 50,99 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Grant Glenn Gelink Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-0.10%19 224
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED6.92%67 552
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.35%51 184
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES4.21%28 962
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-19.25%10 961
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.70%10 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ