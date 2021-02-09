FirstRand : FRC359 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FRC359 - Listing of New Financial Instrument FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRC359 ISIN: ZAG000174012 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT The JSE has granted FRB the listing of its FRC359 senior unsecured unsubordinated notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 10 February 2021. Debt security code: FRC359 ISIN: ZAG000174012 Type of debt security: Credit linked notes Nominal issued: ZAR 75 000 000.00 Issue date: 10 February 2021 Issue price: 100% of par Interest commencement date: 10 February 2021 Coupon rate: 3 Month JIBAR plus 300 basis points Interest determination date(s): The first Business Day of each Interest Period, with the first Interest Determination Date being the Issue Date First interest payment date: 14 May 2021 Interest payment date(s): 14 February, 14 May, 14 August and 14 November of each year until the Maturity Date Last day to register: By 17:00 on 9 February, 9 May, 9 August and 9 November of each year until the Maturity Date Books close: 10 February, 10 May, 10 August and 10 November of each year until the Maturity Date Maturity date: 14 November 2022, subject to paragraph 51 of the pricing supplement Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Final maturity amount: 100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the terms and conditions as contained in the programme Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the net asset value event and reference obligation early redemption event, early redemption at the option of the issuer, early redemption amount and credit linked notes provisions contained in the pricing supplement Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 24 169 192 135.45 as at the signature date of the pricing supplement Dealer: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited 09 February 2021 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 09-02-2021 04:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.