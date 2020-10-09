FirstRand : FRII FRD FRLE FRTN - Availability of the Annual Report
9 Oct 2020
FRII FRD FRLE FRTN - Availability of the Annual Report
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
JSE company code interest rate issuer: FRII
JSE company code debt issuer: FRD
JSE company code ETF issuer: FRLE
JSE company code ETN issuer: FRTN
(FRB or the bank)
AVAILABILITY OF THE ANNUAL REPORT
FRB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstRand Limited (FSR or the group). The group released its annual report
on 9 October 2020.
Securityholders are advised that FRB's annual report for the year ended 30 June 2020 and accompanying
unqualified audit report (collectively, the annual report) are now available on the group's website
https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/annual-reporting/.
The annual report is also available for inspection at FRB's registered office.
Furthermore, securityholders are hereby advised of the following restatements and changes in presentation to
FRB's previously published annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, as outlined below:
• IFRS 16 was adopted effective 1 July 2019 and the statement of financial position as at 1 July 2019 was
restated. Other comparatives were not restated, as allowed by IFRS 16.
• The amendments to IAS 12 were adopted retrospectively and comparative information was restated.
• Customer loyalty related expenses were reclassified from operating expenses to fee and commission
expenses in non-interest revenue.
Information relating to the impact of new and amended IFRS accounting standards, the impact of restatements
and changes in presentation are included in the FRB Analysis of financial results for the six months ending
31 December 2019, which is available on the group's website at:
https://www.firstrand.co.za/media/investors/reports/frb-analysis-of-financial-results-booklet-december-2019.pdf.
9 October 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 09-10-2020 09:00:00
