MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/10
46.44 ZAR   +3.78%
04:31aFIRSTRAND : FRII FRD FRTN - Update to the Issuer Disclosure Document
PU
11/10FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
11/10FRS173 - CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT : Capital Payment Notification
PU
FirstRand : FRII FRD FRTN - Update to the Issuer Disclosure Document

11/11/2020 | 04:31am EST
FRII FRD FRTN - Update to the Issuer Disclosure Do 11 Nov 2020 
FRII FRD FRTN - Update to the Issuer Disclosure Document

FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1929/001225/06)
JSE company code interest rate issuer: FRII
JSE company code debt issuer: FRD
JSE company code etn issuer: FRTN
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
(FRB or the issuer)

UPDATE TO THE ISSUER DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT

FRB advises noteholders that the issuer disclosure document, incorporated by reference in the FRB domestic
medium term note programme, preference share programme, note programme, and structured note and
preference share programme, has been updated.

The updated issuer disclosure document is available for inspection at FRB's registered office and on the FirstRand
Limited website at: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/prospectuses-and-programme-
memoranda/

11 November 2020


Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 11-11-2020 09:55:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 09:30:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 6 847 M 6 847 M
Net income 2021 17 507 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 260 B 16 660 M 16 702 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,20 ZAR
Last Close Price 46,44 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-26.05%16 660
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.87%52 259
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.56%46 662
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-10.17%23 352
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-40.38%10 961
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.03%9 832
