FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC301 ISIN: ZAG000159872
Bond Code: FRC303 ISIN: ZAG000160425
Bond Code: FRC308 ISIN: ZAG000161605
Bond Code: FRC335 ISIN: ZAG000166950
Bond Code: FRX23 ISIN: ZAG000104969
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 31 August 2020:
Bond code: FRC301
ISIN: ZAG000159872
Coupon: 8.000%
Interest amount due: ZAR 370 849.32
Interest period: 29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020
Bond code: FRC303
ISIN: ZAG000160425
Coupon: 7.208%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 188 856.18
Interest period: 29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020
Bond code: FRC308
ISIN: ZAG000161605
Coupon: 7.028%
Interest amount due: ZAR 904 975.34
Interest period: 29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020
Bond code: FRC335
ISIN: ZAG000166950
Coupon: 6.608%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 701 786.30
Interest period: 29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020
Bond code: FRX23
ISIN: ZAG000104969
Coupon: 7.750%
Interest amount due: ZAR 123 147 500.00
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Payment date: 31 August 2020
25 August 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 25-08-2020 03:51:00
