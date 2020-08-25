FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC301 ISIN: ZAG000159872 Bond Code: FRC303 ISIN: ZAG000160425 Bond Code: FRC308 ISIN: ZAG000161605 Bond Code: FRC335 ISIN: ZAG000166950 Bond Code: FRX23 ISIN: ZAG000104969 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 31 August 2020: Bond code: FRC301 ISIN: ZAG000159872 Coupon: 8.000% Interest amount due: ZAR 370 849.32 Interest period: 29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020 Bond code: FRC303 ISIN: ZAG000160425 Coupon: 7.208% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 188 856.18 Interest period: 29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020 Bond code: FRC308 ISIN: ZAG000161605 Coupon: 7.028% Interest amount due: ZAR 904 975.34 Interest period: 29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020 Bond code: FRC335 ISIN: ZAG000166950 Coupon: 6.608% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 701 786.30 Interest period: 29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020 Bond code: FRX23 ISIN: ZAG000104969 Coupon: 7.750% Interest amount due: ZAR 123 147 500.00 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Payment date: 31 August 2020 25 August 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 25-08-2020 03:51:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.