FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/25
39.6 ZAR   +0.48%
05:37pFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
12:06pFNB NAMIBIA : Firstrand Signals Lower Earnings
AQ
08/24FIRSTRAND : FRS235 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

08/25/2020 | 05:37pm EDT
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications 25 Aug 2020 
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC301          ISIN: ZAG000159872
Bond Code: FRC303          ISIN: ZAG000160425
Bond Code: FRC308          ISIN: ZAG000161605
Bond Code: FRC335          ISIN: ZAG000166950
Bond Code: FRX23           ISIN: ZAG000104969
(FRB)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 31 August 2020:

Bond code:                     FRC301
ISIN:                          ZAG000159872
Coupon:                        8.000%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 370 849.32
Interest period:               29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020

Bond code:                     FRC303
ISIN:                          ZAG000160425
Coupon:                        7.208%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 188 856.18
Interest period:               29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020

Bond code:                     FRC308
ISIN:                          ZAG000161605
Coupon:                        7.028%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 904 975.34
Interest period:               29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020

Bond code:                     FRC335
ISIN:                          ZAG000166950
Coupon:                        6.608%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 701 786.30
Interest period:               29 May 2020 to 30 August 2020

Bond code:                     FRX23
ISIN:                          ZAG000104969
Coupon:                        7.750%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 123 147 500.00

Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Payment date:                  31 August 2020

25 August 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 25-08-2020 03:51:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 21:36:10 UTC
