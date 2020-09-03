Log in
FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

09/03/2020 | 06:00am EDT
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications 3 Sep 2020 
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB22           ISIN: ZAG000141219
Bond Code: FRC252          ISIN: ZAG000142225
Bond Code: FRC275          ISIN: ZAG000152372
Bond Code: FRC276          ISIN: ZAG000152430
Bond Code: FRC338          ISIN: ZAG000168535
Bond Code: FRJ25           ISIN: ZAG000124256
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 September 2020:

Bond code:                    FRB22
ISIN:                         ZAG000141219
Coupon:                       7.842%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 24 707 671.23
Interest period:              8 June 2020 to 7 September 2020
Date Convention:              Following Business Day
Payment date:                 8 September 2020

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 9 September 2020:

Bond code:                    FRC338
ISIN:                         ZAG000168535
Coupon:                       5.962%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 1 127 063.01
Date Convention:              Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                    FRJ25
ISIN:                         ZAG000124256
Coupon:                       5.942%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 83 092 928.00
Date Convention:              Following Business Day

Interest period:              9 June 2020 to 8 September 2020
Payment date:                 9 September 2020

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 14 September 2020:

Bond code:                    FRC252
ISIN:                         ZAG000142225
Coupon:                       5.942%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 148 143.01
Interest period:              15 June 2020 to 13 September 2020
Date Convention:              Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                    FRC275
ISIN:                         ZAG000152372
Coupon:                       5.622%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 700 824.66
Interest period:              12 June 2020 to 13 September 2020
Date Convention:              Preceding Business Day

Bond code:                    FRC276
ISIN:                         ZAG000152430
Coupon:                       5.642%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 562 654.25
Interest period:              12 June 2020 to 13 September 2020
Date Convention:              Preceding Business Day


Payment date:               14 September 2020



3 September 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 03-09-2020 10:32:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 09:54:07 UTC
