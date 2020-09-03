FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRB22 ISIN: ZAG000141219 Bond Code: FRC252 ISIN: ZAG000142225 Bond Code: FRC275 ISIN: ZAG000152372 Bond Code: FRC276 ISIN: ZAG000152430 Bond Code: FRC338 ISIN: ZAG000168535 Bond Code: FRJ25 ISIN: ZAG000124256 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 September 2020: Bond code: FRB22 ISIN: ZAG000141219 Coupon: 7.842% Interest amount due: ZAR 24 707 671.23 Interest period: 8 June 2020 to 7 September 2020 Date Convention: Following Business Day Payment date: 8 September 2020 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 9 September 2020: Bond code: FRC338 ISIN: ZAG000168535 Coupon: 5.962% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 127 063.01 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRJ25 ISIN: ZAG000124256 Coupon: 5.942% Interest amount due: ZAR 83 092 928.00 Date Convention: Following Business Day Interest period: 9 June 2020 to 8 September 2020 Payment date: 9 September 2020 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 14 September 2020: Bond code: FRC252 ISIN: ZAG000142225 Coupon: 5.942% Interest amount due: ZAR 148 143.01 Interest period: 15 June 2020 to 13 September 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRC275 ISIN: ZAG000152372 Coupon: 5.622% Interest amount due: ZAR 700 824.66 Interest period: 12 June 2020 to 13 September 2020 Date Convention: Preceding Business Day Bond code: FRC276 ISIN: ZAG000152430 Coupon: 5.642% Interest amount due: ZAR 562 654.25 Interest period: 12 June 2020 to 13 September 2020 Date Convention: Preceding Business Day Payment date: 14 September 2020 3 September 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 03-09-2020 10:32:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.