FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB22 ISIN: ZAG000141219
Bond Code: FRC252 ISIN: ZAG000142225
Bond Code: FRC275 ISIN: ZAG000152372
Bond Code: FRC276 ISIN: ZAG000152430
Bond Code: FRC338 ISIN: ZAG000168535
Bond Code: FRJ25 ISIN: ZAG000124256
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 September 2020:
Bond code: FRB22
ISIN: ZAG000141219
Coupon: 7.842%
Interest amount due: ZAR 24 707 671.23
Interest period: 8 June 2020 to 7 September 2020
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Payment date: 8 September 2020
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 9 September 2020:
Bond code: FRC338
ISIN: ZAG000168535
Coupon: 5.962%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 127 063.01
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRJ25
ISIN: ZAG000124256
Coupon: 5.942%
Interest amount due: ZAR 83 092 928.00
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Interest period: 9 June 2020 to 8 September 2020
Payment date: 9 September 2020
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 14 September 2020:
Bond code: FRC252
ISIN: ZAG000142225
Coupon: 5.942%
Interest amount due: ZAR 148 143.01
Interest period: 15 June 2020 to 13 September 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRC275
ISIN: ZAG000152372
Coupon: 5.622%
Interest amount due: ZAR 700 824.66
Interest period: 12 June 2020 to 13 September 2020
Date Convention: Preceding Business Day
Bond code: FRC276
ISIN: ZAG000152430
Coupon: 5.642%
Interest amount due: ZAR 562 654.25
Interest period: 12 June 2020 to 13 September 2020
Date Convention: Preceding Business Day
Payment date: 14 September 2020
3 September 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 03-09-2020 10:32:00
