FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC327 ISIN: ZAG000164880
Bond Code: FRS126 ISIN: ZAG000125188
Bond Code: FRS129 ISIN: ZAG000125865
Bond Code: FRS131 ISIN: ZAG000126186
Bond Code: FRS137 ISIN: ZAG000127549
Bond Code: FRS142 ISIN: ZAG000130782
Bond Code: FRS143 ISIN: ZAG000130790
Bond Code: FRS145 ISIN: ZAG000134263
Bond Code: FRS149 ISIN: ZAG000136573
Bond Code: FRS150 ISIN: ZAG000136615
Bond Code: FRS152 ISIN: ZAG000136995
Bond Code: FRS153 ISIN: ZAG000137670
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 30 September 2020:
Bond code: FRC327
ISIN: ZAG000164880
Coupon: 5.188%
Interest amount due: ZAR 326 915.07
Interest period: 30 June 2020 to 29 September 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRS126
ISIN: ZAG000125188
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.504988452
Reference CPI: 114.88
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 379 658.13
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Bond code: FRS129
ISIN: ZAG000125865
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 114.88
Interest amount due: ZAR 171 796.51
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Bond code: FRS131
ISIN: ZAG000126186
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.504988452
Reference CPI: 114.88
Interest amount due: ZAR 343 593.04
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Bond code: FRS137
ISIN: ZAG000127549
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.504988452
Reference CPI: 114.88
Interest amount due: ZAR 4 243 638.11
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Bond code: FRS142
ISIN: ZAG000130782
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 114.88
Interest amount due: ZAR 528 604.65
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Bond code: FRS143
ISIN: ZAG000130790
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.504988452
Reference CPI: 114.88
Interest amount due: ZAR 132 151.16
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Bond code: FRS145
ISIN: ZAG000134263
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.504988452
Reference CPI: 114.88
Interest amount due: ZAR 792 906.97
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Bond code: FRS149
ISIN: ZAG000136573
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 114.88
Interest amount due: ZAR 10 572.09
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Bond code: FRS150
ISIN: ZAG000136615
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 114.88
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 057 209.31
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Bond code: FRS152
ISIN: ZAG000136995
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 114.88
Interest amount due: ZAR 925 058.15
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Bond code: FRS153
ISIN: ZAG000137670
Annualised interest rate: 2.600%
Interest rate for the period: 1.300%
Base CPI: 56.50498845
Reference CPI: 114.88
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 585 813.94
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Payment date: 30 September 2020
22 September 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 22-09-2020 12:05:00
