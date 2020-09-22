FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC327 ISIN: ZAG000164880 Bond Code: FRS126 ISIN: ZAG000125188 Bond Code: FRS129 ISIN: ZAG000125865 Bond Code: FRS131 ISIN: ZAG000126186 Bond Code: FRS137 ISIN: ZAG000127549 Bond Code: FRS142 ISIN: ZAG000130782 Bond Code: FRS143 ISIN: ZAG000130790 Bond Code: FRS145 ISIN: ZAG000134263 Bond Code: FRS149 ISIN: ZAG000136573 Bond Code: FRS150 ISIN: ZAG000136615 Bond Code: FRS152 ISIN: ZAG000136995 Bond Code: FRS153 ISIN: ZAG000137670 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 30 September 2020: Bond code: FRC327 ISIN: ZAG000164880 Coupon: 5.188% Interest amount due: ZAR 326 915.07 Interest period: 30 June 2020 to 29 September 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRS126 ISIN: ZAG000125188 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.504988452 Reference CPI: 114.88 Interest amount due: ZAR 1 379 658.13 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Bond code: FRS129 ISIN: ZAG000125865 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 114.88 Interest amount due: ZAR 171 796.51 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Bond code: FRS131 ISIN: ZAG000126186 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.504988452 Reference CPI: 114.88 Interest amount due: ZAR 343 593.04 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Bond code: FRS137 ISIN: ZAG000127549 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.504988452 Reference CPI: 114.88 Interest amount due: ZAR 4 243 638.11 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Bond code: FRS142 ISIN: ZAG000130782 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 114.88 Interest amount due: ZAR 528 604.65 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Bond code: FRS143 ISIN: ZAG000130790 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.504988452 Reference CPI: 114.88 Interest amount due: ZAR 132 151.16 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Bond code: FRS145 ISIN: ZAG000134263 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.504988452 Reference CPI: 114.88 Interest amount due: ZAR 792 906.97 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Bond code: FRS149 ISIN: ZAG000136573 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 114.88 Interest amount due: ZAR 10 572.09 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Bond code: FRS150 ISIN: ZAG000136615 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 114.88 Interest amount due: ZAR 1 057 209.31 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Bond code: FRS152 ISIN: ZAG000136995 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 114.88 Interest amount due: ZAR 925 058.15 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Bond code: FRS153 ISIN: ZAG000137670 Annualised interest rate: 2.600% Interest rate for the period: 1.300% Base CPI: 56.50498845 Reference CPI: 114.88 Interest amount due: ZAR 1 585 813.94 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Payment date: 30 September 2020 22 September 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 22-09-2020 12:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. 