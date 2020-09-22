Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/21
38.24 ZAR   -2.22%
FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

09/22/2020 | 07:00am EDT
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications 22 Sep 2020 
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC327          ISIN: ZAG000164880
Bond Code: FRS126          ISIN: ZAG000125188
Bond Code: FRS129          ISIN: ZAG000125865
Bond Code: FRS131          ISIN: ZAG000126186
Bond Code: FRS137          ISIN: ZAG000127549
Bond Code: FRS142          ISIN: ZAG000130782
Bond Code: FRS143          ISIN: ZAG000130790
Bond Code: FRS145          ISIN: ZAG000134263
Bond Code: FRS149          ISIN: ZAG000136573
Bond Code: FRS150          ISIN: ZAG000136615
Bond Code: FRS152          ISIN: ZAG000136995
Bond Code: FRS153          ISIN: ZAG000137670
(FRB)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 30 September 2020:

Bond code:                      FRC327
ISIN:                           ZAG000164880
Coupon:                         5.188%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 326 915.07
Interest period:                30 June 2020 to 29 September 2020
Date Convention:                Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                      FRS126
ISIN:                           ZAG000125188
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.504988452
Reference CPI:                  114.88
Interest amount due:            ZAR 1 379 658.13
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Bond code:                      FRS129
ISIN:                           ZAG000125865
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  114.88
Interest amount due:            ZAR 171 796.51
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Bond code:                      FRS131
ISIN:                           ZAG000126186
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.504988452
Reference CPI:                  114.88
Interest amount due:            ZAR 343 593.04
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Bond code:                      FRS137
ISIN:                           ZAG000127549
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.504988452
Reference CPI:                  114.88
Interest amount due:            ZAR 4 243 638.11
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Bond code:                      FRS142
ISIN:                           ZAG000130782
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  114.88
Interest amount due:            ZAR 528 604.65
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Bond code:                      FRS143
ISIN:                           ZAG000130790
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.504988452
Reference CPI:                  114.88
Interest amount due:            ZAR 132 151.16
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Bond code:                      FRS145
ISIN:                           ZAG000134263
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.504988452
Reference CPI:                  114.88
Interest amount due:            ZAR 792 906.97
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Bond code:                      FRS149
ISIN:                           ZAG000136573
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  114.88
Interest amount due:            ZAR 10 572.09
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Bond code:                      FRS150
ISIN:                           ZAG000136615
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  114.88
Interest amount due:            ZAR 1 057 209.31
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Bond code:                      FRS152
ISIN:                           ZAG000136995
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  114.88
Interest amount due:            ZAR 925 058.15
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Bond code:                      FRS153
ISIN:                           ZAG000137670
Annualised interest rate:       2.600%
Interest rate for the period:   1.300%
Base CPI:                       56.50498845
Reference CPI:                  114.88
Interest amount due:            ZAR 1 585 813.94
Date Convention:                Following Business Day
Applicable formula:             (Aggregate Nominal Amount x CPI Adjustment x Interest Rate) / 2, all
                                definitions used in this calculation as per the pricing supplement
URL:                            https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                                instruments/

Payment date:                   30 September 2020


22 September 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 22-09-2020 12:05:00
Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 10:59:03 UTC
