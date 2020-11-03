?>
FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

11/03/2020 | 08:45am EST
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications 3 Nov 2020 
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB24           ISIN: ZAG000155102
Bond Code: FRC251          ISIN: ZAG000141813
Bond Code: FRC284          ISIN: ZAG000154642
Bond Code: FRC296          ISIN: ZAG000159369
Bond Code: FRC297          ISIN: ZAG000159351
Bond Code: FRJ24           ISIN: ZAG000156977
Bond Code: FRJ26           ISIN: ZAG000156969
Bond Code: FRJ29           ISIN: ZAG000156951
Bond Code: FRS200          ISIN: ZAG000161571
(FRB)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 9 November 2020:

Bond code:                    FRB24
ISIN:                         ZAG000155102
Coupon:                       7.950%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 44 400 205.49
Interest period:              11 August 2020 to 8 November 2020
Payment date:                 9 November 2020
Date convention:              Modified Following Business Day


Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 11 November 2020:

Bond code:                     FRC284
ISIN:                          ZAG000154642
Coupon:                        7.350%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 555 780.62
Interest period:               11 August 2020 to 10 November 2020
Payment date:                  11 November 2020
Date convention:               Modified Following Business Day


Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 12 November 2020:

Bond code:                     FRS200
ISIN:                          ZAG000161571
Coupon:                        5.442%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 371 682.19
Interest period:               12 August 2020 to 11 November 2020
Payment date:                  12 November 2020
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day


Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 November 2020:

Bond code:                     FRC251
ISIN:                          ZAG000141813
Coupon:                        6.842%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 896 770.63
Interest period:               13 August 2020 to 12 November 2020
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Payment date:                  13 November 2020


Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 16 November 2020:

Bond code:                    FRJ24
ISIN:                         ZAG000156977
Coupon:                       4.792%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 13 883 671.23
Date Convention:              Following Business Day

Bond code:                    FRJ26
ISIN:                         ZAG000156969
Coupon:                       4.892%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 6 374 879.12
Date Convention:              Following Business Day

Bond code:                    FRJ29
ISIN:                         ZAG000156951
Coupon:                       5.132%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 24 847 316.16
Date Convention:              Following Business Day

Bond code:                    FRC296
ISIN:                         ZAG000159369
Coupon:                       5.442%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 280 300.27
Date Convention:              Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                    FRC297
ISIN:                         ZAG000159351
Coupon:                       5.542%
Interest amount due:          ZAR 285 450.96
Date Convention:              Modified Following Business Day


Interest period:              14 August 2020 to 15 November 2020
Payment date:                 16 November 2020



3 November 2020


Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 03-11-2020 02:53:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 13:44:04 UTC

