FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB24 ISIN: ZAG000155102
Bond Code: FRC251 ISIN: ZAG000141813
Bond Code: FRC284 ISIN: ZAG000154642
Bond Code: FRC296 ISIN: ZAG000159369
Bond Code: FRC297 ISIN: ZAG000159351
Bond Code: FRJ24 ISIN: ZAG000156977
Bond Code: FRJ26 ISIN: ZAG000156969
Bond Code: FRJ29 ISIN: ZAG000156951
Bond Code: FRS200 ISIN: ZAG000161571
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 9 November 2020:
Bond code: FRB24
ISIN: ZAG000155102
Coupon: 7.950%
Interest amount due: ZAR 44 400 205.49
Interest period: 11 August 2020 to 8 November 2020
Payment date: 9 November 2020
Date convention: Modified Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 11 November 2020:
Bond code: FRC284
ISIN: ZAG000154642
Coupon: 7.350%
Interest amount due: ZAR 555 780.62
Interest period: 11 August 2020 to 10 November 2020
Payment date: 11 November 2020
Date convention: Modified Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 12 November 2020:
Bond code: FRS200
ISIN: ZAG000161571
Coupon: 5.442%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 371 682.19
Interest period: 12 August 2020 to 11 November 2020
Payment date: 12 November 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 November 2020:
Bond code: FRC251
ISIN: ZAG000141813
Coupon: 6.842%
Interest amount due: ZAR 896 770.63
Interest period: 13 August 2020 to 12 November 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Payment date: 13 November 2020
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 16 November 2020:
Bond code: FRJ24
ISIN: ZAG000156977
Coupon: 4.792%
Interest amount due: ZAR 13 883 671.23
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRJ26
ISIN: ZAG000156969
Coupon: 4.892%
Interest amount due: ZAR 6 374 879.12
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRJ29
ISIN: ZAG000156951
Coupon: 5.132%
Interest amount due: ZAR 24 847 316.16
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRC296
ISIN: ZAG000159369
Coupon: 5.442%
Interest amount due: ZAR 280 300.27
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRC297
ISIN: ZAG000159351
Coupon: 5.542%
Interest amount due: ZAR 285 450.96
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 14 August 2020 to 15 November 2020
Payment date: 16 November 2020
3 November 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 03-11-2020 02:53:00
