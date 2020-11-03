FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRB24 ISIN: ZAG000155102 Bond Code: FRC251 ISIN: ZAG000141813 Bond Code: FRC284 ISIN: ZAG000154642 Bond Code: FRC296 ISIN: ZAG000159369 Bond Code: FRC297 ISIN: ZAG000159351 Bond Code: FRJ24 ISIN: ZAG000156977 Bond Code: FRJ26 ISIN: ZAG000156969 Bond Code: FRJ29 ISIN: ZAG000156951 Bond Code: FRS200 ISIN: ZAG000161571 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 9 November 2020: Bond code: FRB24 ISIN: ZAG000155102 Coupon: 7.950% Interest amount due: ZAR 44 400 205.49 Interest period: 11 August 2020 to 8 November 2020 Payment date: 9 November 2020 Date convention: Modified Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 11 November 2020: Bond code: FRC284 ISIN: ZAG000154642 Coupon: 7.350% Interest amount due: ZAR 555 780.62 Interest period: 11 August 2020 to 10 November 2020 Payment date: 11 November 2020 Date convention: Modified Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 12 November 2020: Bond code: FRS200 ISIN: ZAG000161571 Coupon: 5.442% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 371 682.19 Interest period: 12 August 2020 to 11 November 2020 Payment date: 12 November 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 November 2020: Bond code: FRC251 ISIN: ZAG000141813 Coupon: 6.842% Interest amount due: ZAR 896 770.63 Interest period: 13 August 2020 to 12 November 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Payment date: 13 November 2020 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 16 November 2020: Bond code: FRJ24 ISIN: ZAG000156977 Coupon: 4.792% Interest amount due: ZAR 13 883 671.23 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRJ26 ISIN: ZAG000156969 Coupon: 4.892% Interest amount due: ZAR 6 374 879.12 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRJ29 ISIN: ZAG000156951 Coupon: 5.132% Interest amount due: ZAR 24 847 316.16 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRC296 ISIN: ZAG000159369 Coupon: 5.442% Interest amount due: ZAR 280 300.27 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRC297 ISIN: ZAG000159351 Coupon: 5.542% Interest amount due: ZAR 285 450.96 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 14 August 2020 to 15 November 2020 Payment date: 16 November 2020 3 November 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 03-11-2020 02:53:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.