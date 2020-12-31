Log in
FirstRand Limited

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 12/30
51.87 ZAR   +1.21%
FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

12/31/2020 | 03:07am EST
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications 31 Dec 2020 
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRC315       ISIN: ZAG000163155
Bond code: FRS206       ISIN: ZAG000163304
Bond code: FRS238       ISIN: ZAG000171679
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 13 January 2021:

Bond code:                      FRC315
ISIN:                           ZAG000163155
Coupon:                         6.308%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 2 066 950.14

Bond code:                      FRS238
ISIN:                           ZAG000171679
Coupon:                         9.708%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 611 736.99

Interest period:                13 October 2020 to 12 January 2021
Payment date:                   13 January 2021
Business day convention:        Modified Following Business Day


Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 14 January 2021:

Bond code:                      FRS206
ISIN:                           ZAG000163304
Coupon:                         5.288%
Interest amount due:            ZAR 1 332 865.75
Interest period:                14 October 2020 to 13 January 2021
Payment date:                   14 January 2021
Business day convention:        Modified Following Business Day


31 December 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 31-12-2020 09:12:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 08:06:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
