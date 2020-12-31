FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRC315 ISIN: ZAG000163155 Bond code: FRS206 ISIN: ZAG000163304 Bond code: FRS238 ISIN: ZAG000171679 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 13 January 2021: Bond code: FRC315 ISIN: ZAG000163155 Coupon: 6.308% Interest amount due: ZAR 2 066 950.14 Bond code: FRS238 ISIN: ZAG000171679 Coupon: 9.708% Interest amount due: ZAR 611 736.99 Interest period: 13 October 2020 to 12 January 2021 Payment date: 13 January 2021 Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 14 January 2021: Bond code: FRS206 ISIN: ZAG000163304 Coupon: 5.288% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 332 865.75 Interest period: 14 October 2020 to 13 January 2021 Payment date: 14 January 2021 Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day 31 December 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 31-12-2020 09:12:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.