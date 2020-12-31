FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRC315 ISIN: ZAG000163155
Bond code: FRS206 ISIN: ZAG000163304
Bond code: FRS238 ISIN: ZAG000171679
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 13 January 2021:
Bond code: FRC315
ISIN: ZAG000163155
Coupon: 6.308%
Interest amount due: ZAR 2 066 950.14
Bond code: FRS238
ISIN: ZAG000171679
Coupon: 9.708%
Interest amount due: ZAR 611 736.99
Interest period: 13 October 2020 to 12 January 2021
Payment date: 13 January 2021
Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 14 January 2021:
Bond code: FRS206
ISIN: ZAG000163304
Coupon: 5.288%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 332 865.75
Interest period: 14 October 2020 to 13 January 2021
Payment date: 14 January 2021
Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day
31 December 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 31-12-2020 09:12:00
