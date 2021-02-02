FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB24 ISIN: ZAG000155102
Bond Code: FRC181 ISIN: ZAG000108549
Bond Code: FRC267 ISIN: ZAG000150004
Bond Code: FRC329 ISIN: ZAG000165945
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 8 February 2021:
Bond code: FRB24
ISIN: ZAG000155102
Coupon: 7.783%
Interest amount due: ZAR 43 950 494.38
Interest period: 9 November 2020 to 7 February 2021
Bond code: FRC181
ISIN: ZAG000108549
Coupon: 6.433%
Interest amount due: ZAR 79 522.45
Interest period: 6 November 2020 to 7 February 2021
Bond code: FRC267
ISIN: ZAG000150004
Coupon: 6.833%
Interest amount due: ZAR 530 219.43
Interest period: 6 November 2020 to 7 February 2021
Bond code: FRC329
ISIN: ZAG000165945
Coupon: 4.903%
Interest amount due: ZAR 252 538.09
Interest period: 6 November 2020 to 7 February 2021
Payment date: 8 February 2021
Date convention: Modified Following Business Day
2 February 2021
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 02-02-2021 11:43:00
