FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRB24 ISIN: ZAG000155102 Bond Code: FRC181 ISIN: ZAG000108549 Bond Code: FRC267 ISIN: ZAG000150004 Bond Code: FRC329 ISIN: ZAG000165945 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 8 February 2021: Bond code: FRB24 ISIN: ZAG000155102 Coupon: 7.783% Interest amount due: ZAR 43 950 494.38 Interest period: 9 November 2020 to 7 February 2021 Bond code: FRC181 ISIN: ZAG000108549 Coupon: 6.433% Interest amount due: ZAR 79 522.45 Interest period: 6 November 2020 to 7 February 2021 Bond code: FRC267 ISIN: ZAG000150004 Coupon: 6.833% Interest amount due: ZAR 530 219.43 Interest period: 6 November 2020 to 7 February 2021 Bond code: FRC329 ISIN: ZAG000165945 Coupon: 4.903% Interest amount due: ZAR 252 538.09 Interest period: 6 November 2020 to 7 February 2021 Payment date: 8 February 2021 Date convention: Modified Following Business Day 2 February 2021 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 02-02-2021 11:43:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.