Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

02/02/2021 | 07:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications 2 Feb 2021 
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB24               ISIN: ZAG000155102
Bond Code: FRC181              ISIN: ZAG000108549
Bond Code: FRC267              ISIN: ZAG000150004
Bond Code: FRC329              ISIN: ZAG000165945
(FRB)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 8 February 2021:

Bond code:                     FRB24
ISIN:                          ZAG000155102
Coupon:                        7.783%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 43 950 494.38
Interest period:               9 November 2020 to 7 February 2021

Bond code:                     FRC181
ISIN:                          ZAG000108549
Coupon:                        6.433%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 79 522.45
Interest period:               6 November 2020 to 7 February 2021

Bond code:                     FRC267
ISIN:                          ZAG000150004
Coupon:                        6.833%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 530 219.43
Interest period:               6 November 2020 to 7 February 2021

Bond code:                     FRC329
ISIN:                          ZAG000165945
Coupon:                        4.903%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 252 538.09
Interest period:               6 November 2020 to 7 February 2021


Payment date:                  8 February 2021
Date convention:               Modified Following Business Day



2 February 2021

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 02-02-2021 11:43:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 12:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRSTRAND LIMITED
12:38pFIRSTRAND : FRC284 FRC305 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
12:38pFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
01/29FIRSTRAND : Dividend declaration no. 33 of 253.59178 cents per B variable rate n..
PU
01/27FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
01/26FRS85 CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT : Interest payment notification
PU
01/26FIRSTRAND LIMITED - VOLUNTARY ANNOUN : engagement with shareholders on FirstRand..
PU
01/26FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
01/22FIRSTRAND : FRS250 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
01/20FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
01/20FIRSTRAND : FRS248 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 7 166 M 7 166 M
Net income 2021 21 657 M 1 450 M 1 450 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 264 B 17 569 M 17 675 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 53,60 ZAR
Last Close Price 47,10 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-7.72%17 569
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.94%63 518
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.17%47 988
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-9.21%25 232
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-17.57%11 306
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.40%10 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ