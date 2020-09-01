Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstRand : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:20am EDT
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications 1 Sep 2020 
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC213          ISIN: ZAG000121047
Bond Code: FRC277          ISIN: ZAG000153552
Bond Code: FRC334          ISIN: ZAG000166810
Bond Code: FRC339          ISIN: ZAG000168626
Bond Code: FRJ22           ISIN: ZAG000142498
Bond Code: FRS159          ISIN: ZAG000145020
Bond Code: FRS160          ISIN: ZAG000145038
Bond Code: FRS161          ISIN: ZAG000145046
Bond Code: FRS212          ISIN: ZAG000166786
Bond Code: FRX27           ISIN: ZAG000142506
(FRB)


INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 4 September 2020:

Bond code:                     FRS212
ISIN:                          ZAG000166786
Capital amount due:            ZAR 61 051 465.00
Date Convention:               Following Business Day
Applicable formula:            ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD), with FIL at
                               7,239.306 and FXFVD at 16.9344, all definitions used in this calculation
                               are as per the pricing supplement
URL:                           https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
                               instruments/

Bond code:                     FRC213
ISIN:                          ZAG000121047
Coupon:                        6.133%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 3 091 704.11
Interest period:               4 June 2020 to 3 September 2020
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                     FRC277
ISIN:                          ZAG000153552
Coupon:                        5.483%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 345 504.11
Interest period:               4 June 2020 to 3 September 2020
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Payment date:                  4 September 2020

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 7 September 2020:

Bond code:                     FRC334
ISIN:                          ZAG000166810
Coupon:                        4.983%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 641 646.57
Interest period:               5 June 2020 to 6 September 2020
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                     FRX27
ISIN:                          ZAG000142506
Coupon:                        10.190%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 105 568 400.00
Date Convention:               Following Business Day

Bond code:                     FRC339
ISIN:                          ZAG000168626
Coupon:                        5.442%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 397 215.49
Interest period:               9 June 2020 to 6 September 2020
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                     FRJ22
ISIN:                          ZAG000142498
Coupon:                        5.492%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 57 069 854.68
Interest period:               8 June 2020 to 6 September 2020
Date Convention:               Following Business Day

Payment date:                  7 September 2020

Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 7 September 2020 on the following notes
as the EURIBOR rate is negative and below the strike rate:

Bond code:                     FRS159
ISIN:                          ZAG000145020

Bond code:                     FRS160
ISIN:                          ZAG000145038

Bond code:                     FRS161
ISIN:                          ZAG000145046



1 September 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 01-09-2020 07:45:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 07:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRSTRAND LIMITED
03:20aFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
08/28FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF BOTSWANA : Lady Donates Sewing Machine to Mothers Union
AQ
08/27FIRSTRAND : FRB13 FRB26 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
08/26FIRSTRAND : FRI33 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
08/25FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
08/25FNB NAMIBIA : Firstrand Signals Lower Earnings
AQ
08/24FIRSTRAND : FRS235 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
08/21FIRSTRAND : FRC282 FRC286 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
08/21FIRSTRAND : FRS233 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
08/20FIRSTRAND : FRC306 FRC328 FRS201 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 106 B 6 314 M 6 314 M
Net income 2020 17 055 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 3,86%
Capitalization 212 B 12 509 M 12 623 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,20 ZAR
Last Close Price 37,85 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-39.73%12 509
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-24.07%44 737
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.76%43 266
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-28.85%12 912
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.26%5 688
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.54.88%3 816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group