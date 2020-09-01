FirstRand : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
0
09/01/2020 | 03:20am EDT
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
1 Sep 2020
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC213 ISIN: ZAG000121047
Bond Code: FRC277 ISIN: ZAG000153552
Bond Code: FRC334 ISIN: ZAG000166810
Bond Code: FRC339 ISIN: ZAG000168626
Bond Code: FRJ22 ISIN: ZAG000142498
Bond Code: FRS159 ISIN: ZAG000145020
Bond Code: FRS160 ISIN: ZAG000145038
Bond Code: FRS161 ISIN: ZAG000145046
Bond Code: FRS212 ISIN: ZAG000166786
Bond Code: FRX27 ISIN: ZAG000142506
(FRB)
INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 4 September 2020:
Bond code: FRS212
ISIN: ZAG000166786
Capital amount due: ZAR 61 051 465.00
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Applicable formula: ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD), with FIL at
7,239.306 and FXFVD at 16.9344, all definitions used in this calculation
are as per the pricing supplement
URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed-
instruments/
Bond code: FRC213
ISIN: ZAG000121047
Coupon: 6.133%
Interest amount due: ZAR 3 091 704.11
Interest period: 4 June 2020 to 3 September 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRC277
ISIN: ZAG000153552
Coupon: 5.483%
Interest amount due: ZAR 345 504.11
Interest period: 4 June 2020 to 3 September 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Payment date: 4 September 2020
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 7 September 2020:
Bond code: FRC334
ISIN: ZAG000166810
Coupon: 4.983%
Interest amount due: ZAR 641 646.57
Interest period: 5 June 2020 to 6 September 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRX27
ISIN: ZAG000142506
Coupon: 10.190%
Interest amount due: ZAR 105 568 400.00
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRC339
ISIN: ZAG000168626
Coupon: 5.442%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 397 215.49
Interest period: 9 June 2020 to 6 September 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRJ22
ISIN: ZAG000142498
Coupon: 5.492%
Interest amount due: ZAR 57 069 854.68
Interest period: 8 June 2020 to 6 September 2020
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Payment date: 7 September 2020
Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 7 September 2020 on the following notes
as the EURIBOR rate is negative and below the strike rate:
Bond code: FRS159
ISIN: ZAG000145020
Bond code: FRS160
ISIN: ZAG000145038
Bond code: FRS161
ISIN: ZAG000145046
1 September 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 01-09-2020 07:45:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.
FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 07:19:05 UTC