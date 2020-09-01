FirstRand : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC213 ISIN: ZAG000121047 Bond Code: FRC277 ISIN: ZAG000153552 Bond Code: FRC334 ISIN: ZAG000166810 Bond Code: FRC339 ISIN: ZAG000168626 Bond Code: FRJ22 ISIN: ZAG000142498 Bond Code: FRS159 ISIN: ZAG000145020 Bond Code: FRS160 ISIN: ZAG000145038 Bond Code: FRS161 ISIN: ZAG000145046 Bond Code: FRS212 ISIN: ZAG000166786 Bond Code: FRX27 ISIN: ZAG000142506 (FRB) INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 4 September 2020: Bond code: FRS212 ISIN: ZAG000166786 Capital amount due: ZAR 61 051 465.00 Date Convention: Following Business Day Applicable formula: ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD), with FIL at 7,239.306 and FXFVD at 16.9344, all definitions used in this calculation are as per the pricing supplement URL: https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/jse-listed- instruments/ Bond code: FRC213 ISIN: ZAG000121047 Coupon: 6.133% Interest amount due: ZAR 3 091 704.11 Interest period: 4 June 2020 to 3 September 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRC277 ISIN: ZAG000153552 Coupon: 5.483% Interest amount due: ZAR 345 504.11 Interest period: 4 June 2020 to 3 September 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Payment date: 4 September 2020 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 7 September 2020: Bond code: FRC334 ISIN: ZAG000166810 Coupon: 4.983% Interest amount due: ZAR 641 646.57 Interest period: 5 June 2020 to 6 September 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRX27 ISIN: ZAG000142506 Coupon: 10.190% Interest amount due: ZAR 105 568 400.00 Date Convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRC339 ISIN: ZAG000168626 Coupon: 5.442% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 397 215.49 Interest period: 9 June 2020 to 6 September 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRJ22 ISIN: ZAG000142498 Coupon: 5.492% Interest amount due: ZAR 57 069 854.68 Interest period: 8 June 2020 to 6 September 2020 Date Convention: Following Business Day Payment date: 7 September 2020 Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 7 September 2020 on the following notes as the EURIBOR rate is negative and below the strike rate: Bond code: FRS159 ISIN: ZAG000145020 Bond code: FRS160 ISIN: ZAG000145038 Bond code: FRS161 ISIN: ZAG000145046 1 September 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 01-09-2020 07:45:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.