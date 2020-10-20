FirstRand : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
0
10/20/2020 | 06:20am EDT
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
20 Oct 2020
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC283 ISIN: ZAG000154394
Bond Code: FRC291 ISIN: ZAG000157629
Bond Code: FRC300 ISIN: ZAG000159674
Bond Code: FRC320 ISIN: ZAG000163718
Bond Code: FRC321 ISIN: ZAG000163759
Bond Code: FRC337 ISIN: ZAG000167297
Bond Code: FRJ27 ISIN: ZAG000141912
Bond Code: FRJ022 ISIN: ZAG000163775
Bond Code: FRS49 ISIN: ZAG000081787
Bond Code: FRS103 ISIN: ZAG000111840
Bond Code: FRS104 ISIN: ZAG000111857
Bond Code: FRS175 ISIN: ZAG000149451
(FRB)
INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 23 October 2020:
Bond code: FRC320
ISIN: ZAG000163718
Coupon: 7.600%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 905 205.47
Capital amount due: ZAR 25 000 000.00
Interest period: 23 October 2019 to 22 October 2020
Bond code: FRS103
ISIN: ZAG000111840
Coupon: 4.992%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 147 530.87
Interest period: 23 July 2020 to 22 October 2020
Bond code: FRS104
ISIN: ZAG000111857
Coupon: 4.992%
Interest amount due: ZAR 629 128.77
Interest period: 23 July 2020 to 22 October 2020
Payment date: 23 October 2020
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 26 October 2020:
Bond code: FRC283
ISIN: ZAG000154394
Coupon: 8.208%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 023 189.04
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020
Bond code: FRC291
ISIN: ZAG000157629
Coupon: 6.758%
Interest amount due: ZAR 842 435.62
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020
Bond code: FRC300
ISIN: ZAG000159674
Coupon: 6.838%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 704 816.44
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020
Bond code: FRC321
ISIN: ZAG000163759
Coupon: 5.758%
Interest amount due: ZAR 370 720.54
Capital amount due: ZAR 25 000 000.00
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 24 July 2020 to 25 October 2020
Bond code: FRC337
ISIN: ZAG000167297
Coupon: 7.258%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 809 528.77
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020
Bond code: FRJ27
ISIN: ZAG000141912
Coupon: 5.683%
Interest amount due: ZAR 31 979 891.41
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020
Payment date: 26 October 2020
Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 26 October 2020 on the following note
as the EURIBOR rate is still negative and below the strike rate for the relevant interest period:
Bond code: FRS175
ISIN: ZAG000149451
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payment due 27 October 2020:
Bond code: FRS49
ISIN: ZAG000081787
Coupon: 5.458%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 279 415.01
Capital amount due: ZAR 93 000 000.00
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 26 October 2020
Payment date: 27 October 2020
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 28 October 2020:
Bond code: FRJ022
ISIN: ZAG000163775
Coupon: 4.852%
Interest amount due: ZAR 16 094 283.40
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Interest period: 28 July 2020 to 27 October 2020
Payment date: 28 October 2020
20 October 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 20-10-2020 10:15:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.