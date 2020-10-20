FirstRand : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRC283 ISIN: ZAG000154394 Bond Code: FRC291 ISIN: ZAG000157629 Bond Code: FRC300 ISIN: ZAG000159674 Bond Code: FRC320 ISIN: ZAG000163718 Bond Code: FRC321 ISIN: ZAG000163759 Bond Code: FRC337 ISIN: ZAG000167297 Bond Code: FRJ27 ISIN: ZAG000141912 Bond Code: FRJ022 ISIN: ZAG000163775 Bond Code: FRS49 ISIN: ZAG000081787 Bond Code: FRS103 ISIN: ZAG000111840 Bond Code: FRS104 ISIN: ZAG000111857 Bond Code: FRS175 ISIN: ZAG000149451 (FRB) INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 23 October 2020: Bond code: FRC320 ISIN: ZAG000163718 Coupon: 7.600% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 905 205.47 Capital amount due: ZAR 25 000 000.00 Interest period: 23 October 2019 to 22 October 2020 Bond code: FRS103 ISIN: ZAG000111840 Coupon: 4.992% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 147 530.87 Interest period: 23 July 2020 to 22 October 2020 Bond code: FRS104 ISIN: ZAG000111857 Coupon: 4.992% Interest amount due: ZAR 629 128.77 Interest period: 23 July 2020 to 22 October 2020 Payment date: 23 October 2020 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 26 October 2020: Bond code: FRC283 ISIN: ZAG000154394 Coupon: 8.208% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 023 189.04 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020 Bond code: FRC291 ISIN: ZAG000157629 Coupon: 6.758% Interest amount due: ZAR 842 435.62 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020 Bond code: FRC300 ISIN: ZAG000159674 Coupon: 6.838% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 704 816.44 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020 Bond code: FRC321 ISIN: ZAG000163759 Coupon: 5.758% Interest amount due: ZAR 370 720.54 Capital amount due: ZAR 25 000 000.00 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 24 July 2020 to 25 October 2020 Bond code: FRC337 ISIN: ZAG000167297 Coupon: 7.258% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 809 528.77 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020 Bond code: FRJ27 ISIN: ZAG000141912 Coupon: 5.683% Interest amount due: ZAR 31 979 891.41 Date Convention: Following Business Day Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020 Payment date: 26 October 2020 Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 26 October 2020 on the following note as the EURIBOR rate is still negative and below the strike rate for the relevant interest period: Bond code: FRS175 ISIN: ZAG000149451 Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payment due 27 October 2020: Bond code: FRS49 ISIN: ZAG000081787 Coupon: 5.458% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 279 415.01 Capital amount due: ZAR 93 000 000.00 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 27 July 2020 to 26 October 2020 Payment date: 27 October 2020 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 28 October 2020: Bond code: FRJ022 ISIN: ZAG000163775 Coupon: 4.852% Interest amount due: ZAR 16 094 283.40 Date Convention: Following Business Day Interest period: 28 July 2020 to 27 October 2020 Payment date: 28 October 2020 20 October 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 20-10-2020 10:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.