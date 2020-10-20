Log in
FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/19
39.52 ZAR   +5.39%
FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
10/13FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
10/12FIRSTRAND : FRS171 FRS172 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
FirstRand : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

10/20/2020 | 06:20am EDT
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications 20 Oct 2020 
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRC283          ISIN: ZAG000154394
Bond Code: FRC291          ISIN: ZAG000157629
Bond Code: FRC300          ISIN: ZAG000159674
Bond Code: FRC320          ISIN: ZAG000163718
Bond Code: FRC321          ISIN: ZAG000163759
Bond Code: FRC337          ISIN: ZAG000167297
Bond Code: FRJ27           ISIN: ZAG000141912
Bond Code: FRJ022          ISIN: ZAG000163775
Bond Code: FRS49           ISIN: ZAG000081787
Bond Code: FRS103          ISIN: ZAG000111840
Bond Code: FRS104          ISIN: ZAG000111857
Bond Code: FRS175          ISIN: ZAG000149451
(FRB)


INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 23 October 2020:

Bond code:                     FRC320
ISIN:                          ZAG000163718
Coupon:                        7.600%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 905 205.47
Capital amount due:            ZAR 25 000 000.00
Interest period:               23 October 2019 to 22 October 2020

Bond code:                     FRS103
ISIN:                          ZAG000111840
Coupon:                        4.992%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 147 530.87
Interest period:               23 July 2020 to 22 October 2020

Bond code:                     FRS104
ISIN:                          ZAG000111857
Coupon:                        4.992%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 629 128.77
Interest period:               23 July 2020 to 22 October 2020

Payment date:                  23 October 2020
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 26 October 2020:

Bond code:                     FRC283
ISIN:                          ZAG000154394
Coupon:                        8.208%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 023 189.04
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Interest period:               27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020

Bond code:                     FRC291
ISIN:                          ZAG000157629
Coupon:                        6.758%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 842 435.62
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Interest period:               27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020

Bond code:                     FRC300
ISIN:                          ZAG000159674
Coupon:                        6.838%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 704 816.44
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Interest period:               27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020

Bond code:                     FRC321
ISIN:                          ZAG000163759
Coupon:                        5.758%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 370 720.54
Capital amount due:            ZAR 25 000 000.00
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Interest period:               24 July 2020 to 25 October 2020

Bond code:                     FRC337
ISIN:                          ZAG000167297
Coupon:                        7.258%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 809 528.77
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Interest period:               27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020

Bond code:                     FRJ27
ISIN:                          ZAG000141912
Coupon:                        5.683%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 31 979 891.41
Date Convention:               Following Business Day
Interest period:               27 July 2020 to 25 October 2020

Payment date:                  26 October 2020

Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 26 October 2020 on the following note
as the EURIBOR rate is still negative and below the strike rate for the relevant interest period:

Bond code:                     FRS175
ISIN:                          ZAG000149451

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payment due 27 October 2020:

Bond code:                     FRS49
ISIN:                          ZAG000081787
Coupon:                        5.458%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 279 415.01
Capital amount due:            ZAR 93 000 000.00
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Interest period:               27 July 2020 to 26 October 2020
Payment date:                  27 October 2020

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 28 October 2020:

Bond code:                     FRJ022
ISIN:                          ZAG000163775
Coupon:                        4.852%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 16 094 283.40
Date Convention:               Following Business Day
Interest period:               28 July 2020 to 27 October 2020
Payment date:                  28 October 2020


20 October 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 20-10-2020 10:15:00
Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 10:19:00 UTC

