FirstRand : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRB20 ISIN: ZAG000135385 Bond Code: FRC271 ISIN: ZAG000151556 Bond Code: FRC272 ISIN: ZAG000151564 Bond Code: FRC283 ISIN: ZAG000154394 Bond Code: FRC291 ISIN: ZAG000157629 Bond Code: FRC256 ISIN: ZAG000145806 Bond Code: FRC293 ISIN: ZAG000158783 Bond Code: FRC294 ISIN: ZAG000158791 Bond Code: FRC300 ISIN: ZAG000159674 Bond Code: FRC330 ISIN: ZAG000166133 Bond Code: FRC337 ISIN: ZAG000167297 Bond Code: FRC344 ISIN: ZAG000169889 Bond Code: FRC349 ISIN: ZAG000172347 Bond Code: FRC350 ISIN: ZAG000172354 Bond Code: FRC353 ISIN: ZAG000172883 Bond Code: FRS103 ISIN: ZAG000111840 Bond Code: FRS104 ISIN: ZAG000111857 Bond Code: FRS171 ISIN: ZAG000147448 Bond Code: FRS172 ISIN: ZAG000147455 Bond Code: FRS177 ISIN: ZAG000152885 (FRB) INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 15 January 2021: Bond code: FRB20 ISIN: ZAG000135385 Coupon: 7.358% Interest amount due: ZAR 11 962 293.70 Date convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRC330 ISIN: ZAG000166133 Coupon: 4.958% Interest amount due: ZAR 249 937.53 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Bond code: FRC344 ISIN: ZAG000169889 Coupon: 5.358% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 012 882.19 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 15 October 2020 to 14 January 2021 Payment date: 15 January 2021 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 18 January 2021: Bond code: FRC256 ISIN: ZAG000145806 Coupon: 5.542% Interest amount due: ZAR 290 157.86 Date Convention: Following Business Day Interest period: 19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021 Bond code: FRC293 ISIN: ZAG000158783 Coupon: 4.667% Interest amount due: ZAR 465 421.37 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021 Bond code: FRC294 ISIN: ZAG000158791 Coupon: 4.567% Interest amount due: ZAR 455 448.77 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021 Bond code: FRS171 ISIN: ZAG000147448 Coupon: 4.980% Interest amount due: ZAR 2 565 041.10 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 16 October 2020 to 17 January 2021 Bond code: FRS172 ISIN: ZAG000147455 Coupon: 5.530% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 424 164.38 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 16 October 2020 to 17 January 2021 Payment date: 18 January 2021 Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 19 January 2021 on the following note as the EURIBOR rate is still negative and below the strike rate for the relevant interest period: Bond code: FRS177 ISIN: ZAG000152885 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 25 January 2021: Bond code: FRC300 ISIN: ZAG000159674 Coupon: 6.413% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 598 857.53 Interest period: 26 October 2020 to 24 January 2021 Bond code: FRC337 ISIN: ZAG000167297 Coupon: 6.833% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 703 569.86 Interest period: 26 October 2020 to 24 January 2021 Bond code: FRS103 ISIN: ZAG000111840 Coupon: 4.533% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 064 671.30 Interest period: 23 October 2020 to 24 January 2021 Bond code: FRS104 ISIN: ZAG000111857 Coupon: 4.533% Interest amount due: ZAR 583 701.37 Interest period: 23 October 2020 to 24 January 2021 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Payment date: 25 January 2021 Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 26 January 2021: Bond code: FRC283 ISIN: ZAG000154394 Coupon: 7.783% Interest amount due: ZAR 980 871.22 Capital amount due: ZAR 50 000 000.00 Bond code: FRC291 ISIN: ZAG000157629 Coupon: 6.333% Interest amount due: ZAR 708 131.50 Capital amount due: ZAR 50 000 000.00 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 26 October 2020 to 25 January 2021 Payment date: 26 January 2021 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 29 January 2021: Bond code: FRC349 ISIN: ZAG000172347 Coupon: 5.933% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 381 657.53 Interest period: 05 November 2020 to 28 January 2021 Bond code: FRC350 ISIN: ZAG000172354 Coupon: 5.333% Interest amount due: ZAR 372 579.45 Interest period: 05 November 2020 to 28 January 2021 Bond code: FRC353 ISIN: ZAG000172883 Coupon: 6.058% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 078 821.92 Interest period: 25 November 2020 to 28 January 2021 Bond code: FRC271 ISIN: ZAG000151556 Coupon: 5.433% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 104 222.15 Interest period: 30 October 2020 to 28 January 2021 Bond code: FRC272 ISIN: ZAG000151564 Coupon: 9.584% Interest amount due: ZAR 9 466 103.67 Interest period: 30 July 2020 to 28 January 2021 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Payment date: 29 January 2021 7 January 2021 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Date: 07-01-2021 12:01:00 