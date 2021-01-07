Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 01/06
48.78 ZAR   +1.39%
06:08aFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
2020FIRSTRAND : FRS245 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
2020FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FirstRand : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

01/07/2021 | 06:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications 7 Jan 2021 
FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB20           ISIN: ZAG000135385
Bond Code: FRC271          ISIN: ZAG000151556
Bond Code: FRC272          ISIN: ZAG000151564
Bond Code: FRC283          ISIN: ZAG000154394
Bond Code: FRC291          ISIN: ZAG000157629
Bond Code: FRC256          ISIN: ZAG000145806
Bond Code: FRC293          ISIN: ZAG000158783
Bond Code: FRC294          ISIN: ZAG000158791
Bond Code: FRC300          ISIN: ZAG000159674
Bond Code: FRC330          ISIN: ZAG000166133
Bond Code: FRC337          ISIN: ZAG000167297
Bond Code: FRC344          ISIN: ZAG000169889
Bond Code: FRC349          ISIN: ZAG000172347
Bond Code: FRC350          ISIN: ZAG000172354
Bond Code: FRC353          ISIN: ZAG000172883
Bond Code: FRS103          ISIN: ZAG000111840
Bond Code: FRS104          ISIN: ZAG000111857
Bond Code: FRS171          ISIN: ZAG000147448
Bond Code: FRS172          ISIN: ZAG000147455
Bond Code: FRS177          ISIN: ZAG000152885
(FRB)


INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 15 January 2021:

Bond code:                     FRB20
ISIN:                          ZAG000135385
Coupon:                        7.358%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 11 962 293.70
Date convention:               Following Business Day

Bond code:                     FRC330
ISIN:                          ZAG000166133
Coupon:                        4.958%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 249 937.53
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Bond code:                     FRC344
ISIN:                          ZAG000169889
Coupon:                        5.358%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 012 882.19
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day

Interest period:               15 October 2020 to 14 January 2021
Payment date:                  15 January 2021

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 18 January 2021:

Bond code:                     FRC256
ISIN:                          ZAG000145806
Coupon:                        5.542%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 290 157.86
Date Convention:               Following Business Day
Interest period:               19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021

Bond code:                     FRC293
ISIN:                          ZAG000158783
Coupon:                        4.667%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 465 421.37
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Interest period:               19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021

Bond code:                     FRC294
ISIN:                          ZAG000158791
Coupon:                        4.567%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 455 448.77
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Interest period:               19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021

Bond code:                     FRS171
ISIN:                          ZAG000147448
Coupon:                        4.980%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 2 565 041.10
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Interest period:               16 October 2020 to 17 January 2021

Bond code:                     FRS172
ISIN:                          ZAG000147455
Coupon:                        5.530%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 424 164.38
Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Interest period:               16 October 2020 to 17 January 2021

Payment date:                  18 January 2021

Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 19 January 2021 on the following note
as the EURIBOR rate is still negative and below the strike rate for the relevant interest period:

Bond code:                     FRS177
ISIN:                          ZAG000152885

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 25 January 2021:

Bond code:                     FRC300
ISIN:                          ZAG000159674
Coupon:                        6.413%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 598 857.53
Interest period:               26 October 2020 to 24 January 2021

Bond code:                     FRC337
ISIN:                          ZAG000167297
Coupon:                        6.833%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 703 569.86
Interest period:               26 October 2020 to 24 January 2021

Bond code:                     FRS103
ISIN:                          ZAG000111840
Coupon:                        4.533%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 064 671.30
Interest period:               23 October 2020 to 24 January 2021

Bond code:                     FRS104
ISIN:                          ZAG000111857
Coupon:                        4.533%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 583 701.37
Interest period:               23 October 2020 to 24 January 2021

Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Payment date:                  25 January 2021

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 26 January 2021:

Bond code:                     FRC283
ISIN:                          ZAG000154394
Coupon:                        7.783%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 980 871.22
Capital amount due:            ZAR 50 000 000.00

Bond code:                     FRC291
ISIN:                          ZAG000157629
Coupon:                        6.333%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 708 131.50
Capital amount due:            ZAR 50 000 000.00

Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Interest period:               26 October 2020 to 25 January 2021
Payment date:                  26 January 2021

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 29 January 2021:

Bond code:                     FRC349
ISIN:                          ZAG000172347
Coupon:                        5.933%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 381 657.53
Interest period:               05 November 2020 to 28 January 2021

Bond code:                     FRC350
ISIN:                          ZAG000172354
Coupon:                        5.333%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 372 579.45
Interest period:               05 November 2020 to 28 January 2021

Bond code:                     FRC353
ISIN:                          ZAG000172883
Coupon:                        6.058%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 1 078 821.92
Interest period:               25 November 2020 to 28 January 2021

Bond code:                     FRC271
ISIN:                          ZAG000151556
Coupon:                        5.433%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 4 104 222.15
Interest period:               30 October 2020 to 28 January 2021

Bond code:                     FRC272
ISIN:                          ZAG000151564
Coupon:                        9.584%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 9 466 103.67
Interest period:               30 July 2020 to 28 January 2021

Date Convention:               Modified Following Business Day
Payment date:                  29 January 2021
7 January 2021

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 07-01-2021 12:01:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 11:07:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRSTRAND LIMITED
06:08aFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
2020FIRSTRAND : FRS245 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
2020FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
2020FIRSTRAND : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2020FIRSTRAND : FRC256 - Notification of a Partial Capital Reduction of Listed Debt ..
PU
2020FIRSTRAND : FRS244 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
2020FIRSTRAND : FRII - Correction Announcement and Interest Payment Notifications
PU
2020FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
2020FIRSTRAND : FRC280 FRC347 - Correction Announcement and Interest Payment Notific..
PU
2020FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 7 067 M 7 067 M
Net income 2021 21 657 M 1 430 M 1 430 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 4,26%
Capitalization 273 B 18 110 M 18 052 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 52,95 ZAR
Last Close Price 48,78 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-4.43%18 110
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED3.04%64 879
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.68%48 718
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES5.45%29 258
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-7.95%12 625
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.77%10 447
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ