FirstRand : FRII - Interest and Capital Payment Notifications
01/07/2021 | 06:08am EST
7 Jan 2021
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB20 ISIN: ZAG000135385
Bond Code: FRC271 ISIN: ZAG000151556
Bond Code: FRC272 ISIN: ZAG000151564
Bond Code: FRC283 ISIN: ZAG000154394
Bond Code: FRC291 ISIN: ZAG000157629
Bond Code: FRC256 ISIN: ZAG000145806
Bond Code: FRC293 ISIN: ZAG000158783
Bond Code: FRC294 ISIN: ZAG000158791
Bond Code: FRC300 ISIN: ZAG000159674
Bond Code: FRC330 ISIN: ZAG000166133
Bond Code: FRC337 ISIN: ZAG000167297
Bond Code: FRC344 ISIN: ZAG000169889
Bond Code: FRC349 ISIN: ZAG000172347
Bond Code: FRC350 ISIN: ZAG000172354
Bond Code: FRC353 ISIN: ZAG000172883
Bond Code: FRS103 ISIN: ZAG000111840
Bond Code: FRS104 ISIN: ZAG000111857
Bond Code: FRS171 ISIN: ZAG000147448
Bond Code: FRS172 ISIN: ZAG000147455
Bond Code: FRS177 ISIN: ZAG000152885
(FRB)
INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 15 January 2021:
Bond code: FRB20
ISIN: ZAG000135385
Coupon: 7.358%
Interest amount due: ZAR 11 962 293.70
Date convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRC330
ISIN: ZAG000166133
Coupon: 4.958%
Interest amount due: ZAR 249 937.53
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Bond code: FRC344
ISIN: ZAG000169889
Coupon: 5.358%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 012 882.19
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 15 October 2020 to 14 January 2021
Payment date: 15 January 2021
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 18 January 2021:
Bond code: FRC256
ISIN: ZAG000145806
Coupon: 5.542%
Interest amount due: ZAR 290 157.86
Date Convention: Following Business Day
Interest period: 19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021
Bond code: FRC293
ISIN: ZAG000158783
Coupon: 4.667%
Interest amount due: ZAR 465 421.37
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021
Bond code: FRC294
ISIN: ZAG000158791
Coupon: 4.567%
Interest amount due: ZAR 455 448.77
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 19 October 2020 to 17 January 2021
Bond code: FRS171
ISIN: ZAG000147448
Coupon: 4.980%
Interest amount due: ZAR 2 565 041.10
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 16 October 2020 to 17 January 2021
Bond code: FRS172
ISIN: ZAG000147455
Coupon: 5.530%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 424 164.38
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 16 October 2020 to 17 January 2021
Payment date: 18 January 2021
Noteholders are advised that there will be no coupons paid on 19 January 2021 on the following note
as the EURIBOR rate is still negative and below the strike rate for the relevant interest period:
Bond code: FRS177
ISIN: ZAG000152885
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 25 January 2021:
Bond code: FRC300
ISIN: ZAG000159674
Coupon: 6.413%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 598 857.53
Interest period: 26 October 2020 to 24 January 2021
Bond code: FRC337
ISIN: ZAG000167297
Coupon: 6.833%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 703 569.86
Interest period: 26 October 2020 to 24 January 2021
Bond code: FRS103
ISIN: ZAG000111840
Coupon: 4.533%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 064 671.30
Interest period: 23 October 2020 to 24 January 2021
Bond code: FRS104
ISIN: ZAG000111857
Coupon: 4.533%
Interest amount due: ZAR 583 701.37
Interest period: 23 October 2020 to 24 January 2021
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Payment date: 25 January 2021
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due 26 January 2021:
Bond code: FRC283
ISIN: ZAG000154394
Coupon: 7.783%
Interest amount due: ZAR 980 871.22
Capital amount due: ZAR 50 000 000.00
Bond code: FRC291
ISIN: ZAG000157629
Coupon: 6.333%
Interest amount due: ZAR 708 131.50
Capital amount due: ZAR 50 000 000.00
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 26 October 2020 to 25 January 2021
Payment date: 26 January 2021
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 29 January 2021:
Bond code: FRC349
ISIN: ZAG000172347
Coupon: 5.933%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 381 657.53
Interest period: 05 November 2020 to 28 January 2021
Bond code: FRC350
ISIN: ZAG000172354
Coupon: 5.333%
Interest amount due: ZAR 372 579.45
Interest period: 05 November 2020 to 28 January 2021
Bond code: FRC353
ISIN: ZAG000172883
Coupon: 6.058%
Interest amount due: ZAR 1 078 821.92
Interest period: 25 November 2020 to 28 January 2021
Bond code: FRC271
ISIN: ZAG000151556
Coupon: 5.433%
Interest amount due: ZAR 4 104 222.15
Interest period: 30 October 2020 to 28 January 2021
Bond code: FRC272
ISIN: ZAG000151564
Coupon: 9.584%
Interest amount due: ZAR 9 466 103.67
Interest period: 30 July 2020 to 28 January 2021
Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day
Payment date: 29 January 2021
7 January 2021
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 07-01-2021 12:01:00
