FirstRand : FRS171 FRS172 - Interest Payment Notifications

FRS171 FRS172 - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRS171 ISIN: ZAG000147448 Bond Code: FRS172 ISIN: ZAG000147455 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 16 October 2020: Bond code: FRS171 ISIN: ZAG000147448 Coupon: 5.48% Interest amount due: ZAR 2 762 520.55 Bond code: FRS172 ISIN: ZAG000147455 Coupon: 6.03% Interest amount due: ZAR 1 519 890.41 Date Convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 16 July 2020 to 15 October 2020 Payment date: 16 October 2020 12 October 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of 5FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 12-10-2020 11:01:00