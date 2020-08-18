FirstRand : FRS215 - Notification of a full capital reduction and accrued interest payment of listed debt securities

FRS215 - Notification of a full capital reduction and accrued interest payment of listed debt securities FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRS215 ISIN: ZAG000167339 (FRB) NOTIFICATION OF A FULL CAPITAL REDUCTION AND ACCRUED INTEREST PAYMENT OF LISTED DEBT SECURITIES In accordance with the terms and conditions of FRB's ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 note programme dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, noteholders are herewith advised of a full capital reduction and accrued interest payment of the FRS215 notes. Bond code: FRS215 ISIN: ZAG000167339 Nominal amount before reduction: ZAR 3 967 623.58 Reduction of nominal amount: ZAR 3 967 623.58 Nominal amount after reduction: ZAR 0.00 Settlement / redemption amount: ZAR 671 073.22 Pay date of the repurchase and accrued interest: 20 August 2020 Effective date of the reduction in nominal amount: 20 August 2020 Accrued interest amount: ZAR 23 844.00, included in the settlement amount Annualised interest rate: 3.917% Interest period: 22 June 2020 to 17 August 2020 The full capital reduction is due to the repurchase of the FRS215 listed debt securities by FRB. 18 August 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 18-08-2020 05:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.