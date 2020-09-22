Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  FirstRand Limited    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/21
38.24 ZAR   -2.22%
02:45aFIRSTRAND : FRC304 FRS182 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
02:45aFIRSTRAND : FRS237 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
09/16FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstRand : FRS237 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 02:45am EDT
FRS237 - Listing of New Financial Instrument 21 Sep 2020 
FRS237 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRS237
ISIN: ZAG000171166
(FRB)


LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

The JSE Limited (JSE) has granted FRB the listing of its unsecured structured notes, in terms of its note programme
(the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 22 September 2020.


Debt security code:                          FRS237
ISIN:                                        ZAG000171166
Type of debt security:                       Single index and currency linked notes
Nominal issued:                              ZAR 80 000 000.00
Issue date:                                  22 September 2020
Issue price:                                 100%
Last day to register:                        By 17:00 on 15 September 2023
Books close:                                 16 September 2023
Business day convention:                     Following Business Day
Maturity date:                               22 September 2023
Final maturity amount:                       An amount in ZAR determined and calculated by the Calculation Agent
                                             equal to the Index Linked Redemption Amount:
                                                 ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD)
                                             All definitions used in this calculation are as per the pricing supplement
Other:                                       The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the
                                             terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms:                 Please refer to the early redemption at the option of the issuer, early
                                             redemption amount, increased cost of hedging and FX disruption
                                             provisions contained in the pricing supplement

Programme amount:                            ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:        ZAR 23 500 155 771.93 as at the signature date of the pricing
                                             supplement
Dealer:                                      FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division



21 September 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 21-09-2020 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRSTRAND LIMITED
02:45aFIRSTRAND : FRC304 FRS182 - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
02:45aFIRSTRAND : FRS237 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
09/16FIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
09/15S.Africa's coronavirus loan scheme lags, hobbling govt relief package
RE
09/15S.Africa's coronavirus loan scheme lags, hobbling govt relief package
RE
09/14FNB NAMIBIA : Kanime Takes Over At Namport
AQ
09/14FIRSTRAND : FRII FRTN - Notification of an amendment to the Structured Note and ..
PU
09/14FIRSTRAND : FRS220 - Listing of Tap Issue
PU
09/14FIRSTRAND : FRC323 FRC341 - Notification of a Write-Down of Notes due to a Credi..
PU
09/11FNB NAMIBIA : Covid-19 Throws Firstrand Nam Dividends to 2013 Level
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 6 373 M 6 373 M
Net income 2021 19 451 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 4,87%
Capitalization 214 B 12 685 M 12 763 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,30 ZAR
Last Close Price 38,24 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Johannes Petrus Burger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-39.11%12 685
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-38.87%54 472
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.91%45 124
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-29.19%42 027
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-34.62%11 707
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.02%6 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group