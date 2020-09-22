FirstRand : FRS237 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FRS237 - Listing of New Financial Instrument FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRS237 ISIN: ZAG000171166 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT The JSE Limited (JSE) has granted FRB the listing of its unsecured structured notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 22 September 2020. Debt security code: FRS237 ISIN: ZAG000171166 Type of debt security: Single index and currency linked notes Nominal issued: ZAR 80 000 000.00 Issue date: 22 September 2020 Issue price: 100% Last day to register: By 17:00 on 15 September 2023 Books close: 16 September 2023 Business day convention: Following Business Day Maturity date: 22 September 2023 Final maturity amount: An amount in ZAR determined and calculated by the Calculation Agent equal to the Index Linked Redemption Amount: ILRA = ANA * ((FIL / IIL) + ARA * DC)) * (FXFVD/FXFSD) All definitions used in this calculation are as per the pricing supplement Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the terms and conditions as contained in the programme Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the early redemption at the option of the issuer, early redemption amount, increased cost of hedging and FX disruption provisions contained in the pricing supplement Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 23 500 155 771.93 as at the signature date of the pricing supplement Dealer: FirstRand Bank Limited, acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division 21 September 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 21-09-2020 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.