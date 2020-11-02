Log in
FirstRand : FRS240 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

11/02/2020 | 07:49am EST
FRS240 - Listing of New Financial Instrument 2 Nov 2020 
FRS240 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRS240       ISIN: ZAG000172198
(FRB)


LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

The JSE has granted FRB the listings of its FRS240 senior unsecured unsubordinated structured notes, in terms of
its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 3 November
2020.

Debt security code:                         FRS240
ISIN:                                       ZAG000172198
Type of debt security:                      Non-standard structured notes
Nominal issued:                             ZAR 25 000 000.00
Issue date:                                 3 November 2020
Issue price:                                100%
Interest commencement date:                 3 November 2020
Coupon rate:                                3 Month JIBAR plus 247 basis points
Interest determination date(s):             The first business day of each interest period, with the first interest
                                            determination date being the issue date
First interest payment date:                31 December 2020
Interest payment date(s):                   31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December of each year until
                                            the Maturity Date
Last day to register:                       By 17:00 on 26 March, 25 June, 25 September and 26 December of each
                                            year until the Maturity Date
Books close:                                27 March, 26 June, 26 September and 27 December of each year until
                                            the Maturity Date
Maturity date:                              31 March 2032
Business day convention:                    Modified Following Business Day
Final maturity amount:                      ZAR 25 000 000.00
Other:                                      The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the
                                            terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms:                Please refer to the net asset value event, reference bond early
                                            redemption event, early redemption at the option of the issuer, early
                                            redemption amount, reference bond and hedging disruption provisions
                                            contained in the pricing supplement

Programme amount:                           ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:       ZAR 23 656 259 298.93 as at the signature date of the FRS240
                                            pricing supplement
Dealer:                                     Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited



2 November 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 02-11-2020 02:05:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 12:49:00 UTC

