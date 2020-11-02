FirstRand : FRS240 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

|
FRS240 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRS240 ISIN: ZAG000172198
(FRB)
LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
The JSE has granted FRB the listings of its FRS240 senior unsecured unsubordinated structured notes, in terms of
its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 3 November
2020.
Debt security code: FRS240
ISIN: ZAG000172198
Type of debt security: Non-standard structured notes
Nominal issued: ZAR 25 000 000.00
Issue date: 3 November 2020
Issue price: 100%
Interest commencement date: 3 November 2020
Coupon rate: 3 Month JIBAR plus 247 basis points
Interest determination date(s): The first business day of each interest period, with the first interest
determination date being the issue date
First interest payment date: 31 December 2020
Interest payment date(s): 31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December of each year until
the Maturity Date
Last day to register: By 17:00 on 26 March, 25 June, 25 September and 26 December of each
year until the Maturity Date
Books close: 27 March, 26 June, 26 September and 27 December of each year until
the Maturity Date
Maturity date: 31 March 2032
Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day
Final maturity amount: ZAR 25 000 000.00
Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the
terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the net asset value event, reference bond early
redemption event, early redemption at the option of the issuer, early
redemption amount, reference bond and hedging disruption provisions
contained in the pricing supplement
Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 23 656 259 298.93 as at the signature date of the FRS240
pricing supplement
Dealer: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited
2 November 2020
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 02-11-2020 02:05:00
