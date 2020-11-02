FirstRand : FRS240 - Listing of New Financial Instrument

FRS240 - Listing of New Financial Instrument FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRS240 ISIN: ZAG000172198 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT The JSE has granted FRB the listings of its FRS240 senior unsecured unsubordinated structured notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 3 November 2020. Debt security code: FRS240 ISIN: ZAG000172198 Type of debt security: Non-standard structured notes Nominal issued: ZAR 25 000 000.00 Issue date: 3 November 2020 Issue price: 100% Interest commencement date: 3 November 2020 Coupon rate: 3 Month JIBAR plus 247 basis points Interest determination date(s): The first business day of each interest period, with the first interest determination date being the issue date First interest payment date: 31 December 2020 Interest payment date(s): 31 March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December of each year until the Maturity Date Last day to register: By 17:00 on 26 March, 25 June, 25 September and 26 December of each year until the Maturity Date Books close: 27 March, 26 June, 26 September and 27 December of each year until the Maturity Date Maturity date: 31 March 2032 Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Final maturity amount: ZAR 25 000 000.00 Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the terms and conditions as contained in the programme Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the net asset value event, reference bond early redemption event, early redemption at the option of the issuer, early redemption amount, reference bond and hedging disruption provisions contained in the pricing supplement Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 23 656 259 298.93 as at the signature date of the FRS240 pricing supplement Dealer: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited 2 November 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 02-11-2020 02:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.