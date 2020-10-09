FirstRand : FRTN - Notification in accordance with paragraph 19.20 of the Requirements

FRTN - Notification in accordance with paragraph 19.20 of the Requirements FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1929/001225/06) LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 JSE company code ETN issuer: FRTN (FRB or the issuer) NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH PARAGRAPH 19.20 OF THE REQUIREMENTS The holders of the equity-linked exchange traded notes (ETNs) are referred to the announcement released on SENS today by the issuer, in respect of the availability of its audited annual report, in accordance with paragraph 19.20(d) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (the requirements). The issuer wishes to further notify the holders of ETNs of the following, in accordance with paragraph 19.20(e) of the requirements: 1. there have been no amendments to the terms and conditions contained in the supplements; 2. there have been no material changes to the supplements - the no material change statement is available at https://www.firstrand.co.za/investors/debt-investor-centre/prospectuses-and-programme- memoranda/; and 3. new listing announcements have been made available at https://www.rmb.co.za/page/inward-listed- etns Sandton 9 October 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 09-10-2020 09:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.