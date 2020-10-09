FirstRand : KCCGLD DCCUSD DCCUS2 - Notification in accordance with paragraph 19.20 of the Requirements

KCCGLD DCCUSD DCCUS2 - Notification in accordance with paragraph 19.20 of the Requirements FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1929/001225/06) LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Alpha code: KCCGLD ISIN: ZAE000195830 Alpha code: DCCUSD ISIN: ZAE000234977 Alpha code: DCCUS2 ISIN: ZAE000251179 (FRB or the issuer) NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH PARAGRAPH 19.20 OF THE REQUIREMENTS Investors are referred to the announcement released on SENS today by the issuer, in respect of the availability of its audited annual report, in accordance with paragraph 19.20(d) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (the requirements). The issuer wishes to further notify investors of the following, in accordance with paragraph 19.20(e) of the requirements: 1. there have been no amendments to the terms and conditions of the offering circulars as detailed in the table below; 2. there have been no material changes to the offering circulars listed below - the no change statements have been made available on the websites included in the table below; and 3. new listings and redemptions announcements have been made available on the websites included in the table below. ETF Offering circular Website code KCCGLD Offering circular dated 21 October 2014 https://www.rmb.co.za/page/krugerrand- custodial-certificate DCCUSD Offering circular dated 24 January 2017 https://www.rmb.co.za/page/dollar-custodial- certificate DCCUS2 Offering circular dated 14 November 2017 https://www.rmb.co.za/page/dollar-custodial- certificate Sandton 9 October 2020 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 09-10-2020 09:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.