    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/15
61.62 ZAR   +1.53%
FIRSTRAND : results presentation – June 2021
PU
FIRSTRAND : Bank annual report – June 2021
PU
FIRSTRAND : annual financial statements 2021
PU
FirstRand : annual financial statements 2021

09/16/2021 | 03:22am EDT
2021

annual financial statements

for the year ended 30 June

contents

1966/010753/06. Certain entities within the FirstRand group are authorised financial services and credit providers. This analysis is available on the group's website: www.firstrand.co.za

Email questions to investor.relations@firstrand.co.za

Five-year review and economic impact

FirstRand group audited consolidated annual financial statements

Shareholders' and supplementary information

Simplified group structure

Analysis of ordinary shareholders

Analysis of B preference shareholders

Performance on the JSE

Company information

Listed financial instruments of the group

Credit ratings

Definitions

Abbreviations

Abbreviations of financial reporting standards

Five-year review and economic impact

Five-year review and economic impact

Five-year review

a Economic impact

FIVE-YEAR REVIEW

2021 FirstRand annual financial statements

-A5-

FIVE-YEAR REVIEW

Compound

R million

2017

2018

2019*

2020

2021

growth %

Statement of financial position

Total assets

1 217 707

1 532 289

1 669 062

1 926 539

1 886 280

12

Average assets

1 183 492

1 374 998

1 600 676

1 797 801

1 906 410

13

Advances

893 106

1 121 227

1 205 752

1 261 715

1 223 434

8

Average advances

872 256

1 007 167

1 163 490

1 233 734

1 242 575

9

Impairment and fair value of credit

of advances

16 540

18 835

34 162

49 380

50 618

32

NPLs

21 905

26 947

41 349

57 281

60 705

29

Gross advances before impairments

909 646

1 140 062

1 239 914

1 311 095

1 274 052

9

Deposits

983 529

1 267 448

1 393 104

1 535 015

1 542 078

12

Capital and reserves attributable to

equityholders of the group

113 403

126 794

140 407

147 774

163 262

10

Treasury shares

32

15

(29)

72

25

(6)

Ordinary dividends

13 294

14 921

15 931

16 716

6 170

(17)

Total equity before dividends and

treasury shares

126 729

141 730

156 309

164 562

169 457

8

Total ordinary equity

108 884

121 025

129 673

137 529

151 617

9

Assets under administration

1 518 934

1 867 270

2 001 400

2 258 429

2 282 511

11

Income statement

Net interest income before impairment

of advances

44 917

49 098

60 457

62 915

63 290

9

Impairment and fair value of credit

of advances

(8 054)

(8 567)

(10 500)

(24 383)

(13 660)

14

Non-interest revenue

40 922

44 193

45 808

41 691

45 195

3

Share of profit of associates and joint

ventures after tax

1 038

909

1 230

29

1 538

10

Operating expenses

(44 585)

(48 462)

(54 043)

(55 276)

(57 556)

7

Earnings attributable to ordinary

equityholders

24 572

26 546

30 211

17 021

26 743

2

Headline earnings

23 762

26 509

27 887

17 326

26 950

3

Earnings per share (cents)

- Basic

438.2

473.3

538.6

303.5

476.9

2

- Diluted

438.2

473.3

538.6

303.5

476.9

2

Headline earnings per share (cents)

- Basic

423.7

472.7

497.3

308.9

480.5

3

- Diluted

423.7

472.7

497.3

308.9

480.5

3

* Reclassifications of prior year numbers.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
