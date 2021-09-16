FirstRand : annual financial statements 2021

2021
annual financial statements
for the year ended 30 June
contents
1966/010753/06. Certain entities within the FirstRand group are authorised financial services and credit providers. This analysis is available on the group's website: www.firstrand.co.za
Email questions to investor.relations@firstrand.co.za
a
Five-year review and economic impact
b
FirstRand group audited consolidated annual financial statements
c
Shareholders' and supplementary information
|
Simplified group structure
|
C378
|
Analysis of ordinary shareholders
|
C379
|
|
Analysis of B preference shareholders
|
C380
|
|
Performance on the JSE
|
C380
|
|
Company information
|
C381
|
|
Listed financial instruments of the group
|
C382
|
|
Credit ratings
|
C384
|
|
Definitions
|
C385
|
|
Abbreviations
|
C386
|
|
Abbreviations of financial reporting standards
|
C387
|
|
|
DIVIDERNEEDEDED
a
Five-year review and economic impact
Five-year review and economic impact
|
Five-year review
|
A5
|
a Economic impact
|
A8
|
|
FIVE-YEAR REVIEW
2021 FirstRand annual financial statements
-A5-
FIVE-YEAR REVIEW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compound
|
R million
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019*
|
2020
|
2021
|
growth %
|
Statement of financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
1 217 707
|
1 532 289
|
1 669 062
|
1 926 539
|
1 886 280
|
12
|
Average assets
|
1 183 492
|
1 374 998
|
1 600 676
|
1 797 801
|
1 906 410
|
13
|
Advances
|
893 106
|
1 121 227
|
1 205 752
|
1 261 715
|
1 223 434
|
8
|
Average advances
|
872 256
|
1 007 167
|
1 163 490
|
1 233 734
|
1 242 575
|
9
|
Impairment and fair value of credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of advances
|
16 540
|
18 835
|
34 162
|
49 380
|
50 618
|
32
|
NPLs
|
21 905
|
26 947
|
41 349
|
57 281
|
60 705
|
29
|
Gross advances before impairments
|
909 646
|
1 140 062
|
1 239 914
|
1 311 095
|
1 274 052
|
9
|
Deposits
|
983 529
|
1 267 448
|
1 393 104
|
1 535 015
|
1 542 078
|
12
|
Capital and reserves attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equityholders of the group
|
113 403
|
126 794
|
140 407
|
147 774
|
163 262
|
10
|
Treasury shares
|
32
|
15
|
(29)
|
72
|
25
|
(6)
|
Ordinary dividends
|
13 294
|
14 921
|
15 931
|
16 716
|
6 170
|
(17)
|
Total equity before dividends and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
treasury shares
|
126 729
|
141 730
|
156 309
|
164 562
|
169 457
|
8
|
Total ordinary equity
|
108 884
|
121 025
|
129 673
|
137 529
|
151 617
|
9
|
Assets under administration
|
1 518 934
|
1 867 270
|
2 001 400
|
2 258 429
|
2 282 511
|
11
|
Income statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income before impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of advances
|
44 917
|
49 098
|
60 457
|
62 915
|
63 290
|
9
|
Impairment and fair value of credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of advances
|
(8 054)
|
(8 567)
|
(10 500)
|
(24 383)
|
(13 660)
|
14
|
Non-interest revenue
|
40 922
|
44 193
|
45 808
|
41 691
|
45 195
|
3
|
Share of profit of associates and joint
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ventures after tax
|
1 038
|
909
|
1 230
|
29
|
1 538
|
10
|
Operating expenses
|
(44 585)
|
(48 462)
|
(54 043)
|
(55 276)
|
(57 556)
|
7
|
Earnings attributable to ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equityholders
|
24 572
|
26 546
|
30 211
|
17 021
|
26 743
|
2
|
Headline earnings
|
23 762
|
26 509
|
27 887
|
17 326
|
26 950
|
3
|
Earnings per share (cents)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
438.2
|
473.3
|
538.6
|
303.5
|
476.9
|
2
|
- Diluted
|
438.2
|
473.3
|
538.6
|
303.5
|
476.9
|
2
|
Headline earnings per share (cents)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
423.7
|
472.7
|
497.3
|
308.9
|
480.5
|
3
|
- Diluted
|
423.7
|
472.7
|
497.3
|
308.9
|
480.5
|
3
* Reclassifications of prior year numbers.
Disclaimer
FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:21:07 UTC.