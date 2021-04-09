FirstRand : FRC364 FRC365 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

FRC364 FRC365 - Listing of New Financial Instruments FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond code: FRC364 ISIN: ZAG000175514 Bond code: FRC365 ISIN: ZAG000175498 (FRB) LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The JSE has granted FRB the listing of its FRC364 and FRC365 senior unsecured unsubordinated notes, in terms of its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 12 April 2021. Type of debt securities: Credit linked notes Debt security code: FRC364 ISIN: ZAG000175514 Nominal issued: ZAR 50 000 000.00 Coupon rate: 3 Month JIBAR plus 356 basis points, with a maximum rate of interest of 11.228% Maturity date: 28 February 2031, subject to paragraph 51 of the pricing supplement Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the terms and conditions as contained in the programme Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the reference obligation early redemption event, early redemption at the option of the issuer, early redemption amount and credit linked notes provisions contained in the pricing supplement Debt security code: FRC365 ISIN: ZAG000175498 Nominal issued: ZAR 35 000 000.00 Coupon rate: 3 Month JIBAR plus 395.3 basis points, with a maximum rate of interest of 11.675% until 31 May 2031 3 Month JIBAR plus 227.7 basis points, with no maximum rate of interest from 31 May 2031 to the Maturity Date Maturity date: 28 February 2035, subject to paragraph 51 of the pricing supplement Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the terms and conditions as contained in the programme Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the other terms relating to the method of calculating interest, reference obligation early redemption event, early redemption at the option of the issuer, early redemption amount and credit linked notes provisions contained in the pricing supplement Issue date: 12 April 2021 Issue price: 100% of par Interest commencement date: 12 April 2021 Interest determination date(s): The first Business Day of each Interest Period, with the first Interest Determination Date being the Issue Date First interest payment date: 31 May 2021 Interest payment date(s): 28 February, 31 May, 31 August and 30 November of each year until the Maturity Date Last day to register: By 17:00 on 23 February, 26 May, 26 August and 25 November of each year until the Maturity Date Books close: 24 February, 27 May, 27 August and 26 November of each year until the Maturity Date Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Final maturity amount: 100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00 Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 25 304 282 716.12 as at the signature dates of the pricing supplements Dealer: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited 9 April 2021 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 09-04-2021 02:48:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.