FirstRand : FRC364 FRC365 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

|
FRC364 FRC365 - Listing of New Financial Instruments
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRC364 ISIN: ZAG000175514
Bond code: FRC365 ISIN: ZAG000175498
(FRB)
LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The JSE has granted FRB the listing of its FRC364 and FRC365 senior unsecured unsubordinated notes, in terms of
its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 12 April
2021.
Type of debt securities: Credit linked notes
Debt security code: FRC364
ISIN: ZAG000175514
Nominal issued: ZAR 50 000 000.00
Coupon rate: 3 Month JIBAR plus 356 basis points, with a maximum rate of interest of
11.228%
Maturity date: 28 February 2031, subject to paragraph 51 of the pricing supplement
Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the
terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the reference obligation early redemption event, early
redemption at the option of the issuer, early redemption amount and
credit linked notes provisions contained in the pricing supplement
Debt security code: FRC365
ISIN: ZAG000175498
Nominal issued: ZAR 35 000 000.00
Coupon rate: 3 Month JIBAR plus 395.3 basis points, with a maximum rate of interest
of 11.675% until 31 May 2031
3 Month JIBAR plus 227.7 basis points, with no maximum rate of interest
from 31 May 2031 to the Maturity Date
Maturity date: 28 February 2035, subject to paragraph 51 of the pricing supplement
Other: The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the
terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms: Please refer to the other terms relating to the method of calculating
interest, reference obligation early redemption event, early redemption at
the option of the issuer, early redemption amount and credit linked notes
provisions contained in the pricing supplement
Issue date: 12 April 2021
Issue price: 100% of par
Interest commencement date: 12 April 2021
Interest determination date(s): The first Business Day of each Interest Period, with the first Interest
Determination Date being the Issue Date
First interest payment date: 31 May 2021
Interest payment date(s): 28 February, 31 May, 31 August and 30 November of each year until the
Maturity Date
Last day to register: By 17:00 on 23 February, 26 May, 26 August and 25 November of each
year until the Maturity Date
Books close: 24 February, 27 May, 27 August and 26 November of each year until the
Maturity Date
Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day
Final maturity amount: 100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
Programme amount: ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme: ZAR 25 304 282 716.12 as at the signature dates of the pricing
supplements
Dealer: Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited
9 April 2021
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 09-04-2021 02:48:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.