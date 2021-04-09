Log in
FIRSTRAND LIMITED

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstRand : FRC364 FRC365 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

04/09/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FRC364 FRC365 - Listing of New Financial Instrumen 9 Apr 2021 
FRC364 FRC365 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond code: FRC364       ISIN: ZAG000175514
Bond code: FRC365       ISIN: ZAG000175498
(FRB)


LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The JSE has granted FRB the listing of its FRC364 and FRC365 senior unsecured unsubordinated notes, in terms of
its note programme (the programme) dated 29 November 2011, as amended from time to time, effective 12 April
2021.

Type of debt securities:                    Credit linked notes

Debt security code:                         FRC364
ISIN:                                       ZAG000175514
Nominal issued:                             ZAR 50 000 000.00
Coupon rate:                                3 Month JIBAR plus 356 basis points, with a maximum rate of interest of
                                            11.228%
Maturity date:                              28 February 2031, subject to paragraph 51 of the pricing supplement
Other:                                      The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the
                                            terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms:                Please refer to the reference obligation early redemption event, early
                                            redemption at the option of the issuer, early redemption amount and
                                            credit linked notes provisions contained in the pricing supplement

Debt security code:                         FRC365
ISIN:                                       ZAG000175498
Nominal issued:                             ZAR 35 000 000.00
Coupon rate:                                3 Month JIBAR plus 395.3 basis points, with a maximum rate of interest
                                            of 11.675% until 31 May 2031
                                            3 Month JIBAR plus 227.7 basis points, with no maximum rate of interest
                                            from 31 May 2031 to the Maturity Date
Maturity date:                              28 February 2035, subject to paragraph 51 of the pricing supplement
Other:                                      The pricing supplement contains additional terms and conditions to the
                                            terms and conditions as contained in the programme
Summary of additional terms:                Please refer to the other terms relating to the method of calculating
                                            interest, reference obligation early redemption event, early redemption at
                                            the option of the issuer, early redemption amount and credit linked notes
                                            provisions contained in the pricing supplement

Issue date:                                 12 April 2021
Issue price:                                100% of par
Interest commencement date:                 12 April 2021
Interest determination date(s):             The first Business Day of each Interest Period, with the first Interest
                                            Determination Date being the Issue Date
First interest payment date:                31 May 2021
Interest payment date(s):                   28 February, 31 May, 31 August and 30 November of each year until the
                                            Maturity Date
Last day to register:                       By 17:00 on 23 February, 26 May, 26 August and 25 November of each
                                            year until the Maturity Date
Books close:                                24 February, 27 May, 27 August and 26 November of each year until the
                                            Maturity Date
Business day convention:                    Modified Following Business Day
Final maturity amount:                      100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
Programme amount:                           ZAR 30 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:       ZAR 25 304 282 716.12 as at the signature dates of the pricing
                                            supplements
Dealer:                                     Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited



9 April 2021

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 09-04-2021 02:48:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 13:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
