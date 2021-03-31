Log in
FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

03/31/2021 | 11:41am EDT
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications 31 Mar 2021 
FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB17           ISIN: ZAG000127630
Bond Code: FRB18           ISIN: ZAG000135229
Bond Code: FRC315          ISIN: ZAG000163155
(FRB)


INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 April 2021:

Bond code:                     FRB17
ISIN:                          ZAG000127630
Coupon:                        7.292%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 10 806 144.66
Interest period:               8 January 2021 to 7 April 2021
Business day convention:       Following Business Day
Payment date:                  8 April 2021

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 13 April 2021:

Bond code:                     FRB18
ISIN:                          ZAG000135229
Coupon:                        7.650%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 28 294 520.55
Business day convention:       Following Business Day

Bond code:                     FRC315
ISIN:                          ZAG000163155
Coupon:                        6.600%
Interest amount due:           ZAR 2 115 616.44
Business day convention:       Modified Following Business Day

Interest period:               13 January 2021 to 12 April 2021
Payment date:                  13 April 2021


31 March 2021

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 31-03-2021 04:26:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
