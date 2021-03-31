FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
FirstRand Bank Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1929/001225/06)
Issuer code: FRII
LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690
Bond Code: FRB17 ISIN: ZAG000127630
Bond Code: FRB18 ISIN: ZAG000135229
Bond Code: FRC315 ISIN: ZAG000163155
(FRB)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 April 2021:
Bond code: FRB17
ISIN: ZAG000127630
Coupon: 7.292%
Interest amount due: ZAR 10 806 144.66
Interest period: 8 January 2021 to 7 April 2021
Business day convention: Following Business Day
Payment date: 8 April 2021
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 13 April 2021:
Bond code: FRB18
ISIN: ZAG000135229
Coupon: 7.650%
Interest amount due: ZAR 28 294 520.55
Business day convention: Following Business Day
Bond code: FRC315
ISIN: ZAG000163155
Coupon: 6.600%
Interest amount due: ZAR 2 115 616.44
Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day
Interest period: 13 January 2021 to 12 April 2021
Payment date: 13 April 2021
31 March 2021
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 31-03-2021 04:26:00
