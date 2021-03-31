FirstRand : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications

FRII - Interest Payment Notifications FirstRand Bank Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1929/001225/06) Issuer code: FRII LEI: ZAYQDKTCATIXF9OQY690 Bond Code: FRB17 ISIN: ZAG000127630 Bond Code: FRB18 ISIN: ZAG000135229 Bond Code: FRC315 ISIN: ZAG000163155 (FRB) INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 April 2021: Bond code: FRB17 ISIN: ZAG000127630 Coupon: 7.292% Interest amount due: ZAR 10 806 144.66 Interest period: 8 January 2021 to 7 April 2021 Business day convention: Following Business Day Payment date: 8 April 2021 Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due 13 April 2021: Bond code: FRB18 ISIN: ZAG000135229 Coupon: 7.650% Interest amount due: ZAR 28 294 520.55 Business day convention: Following Business Day Bond code: FRC315 ISIN: ZAG000163155 Coupon: 6.600% Interest amount due: ZAR 2 115 616.44 Business day convention: Modified Following Business Day Interest period: 13 January 2021 to 12 April 2021 Payment date: 13 April 2021 31 March 2021 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 31-03-2021 04:26:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.