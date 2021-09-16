FirstRand : results presentation – June 2021

2021
results presentation
for the year ended 30 June
RESULTS PRESENTATION - 30 JUNE 2021 01
2021 strategic update
results presentation
for the year ended 30 June
2
Group strategic framework presents distinctive investment proposition
FirstRand commits to building a future of SHARED PROSPERITY through enriching the lives of its customers, employees and the societies it serves. This is the foundation to a sustainable future and will preserve the group's enduring promise to create long-term value and superior returns for its shareholders.
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO WITH UNIQUE STRATEGIES:
|
SOUTH AFRICA
|
|
REST OF AFRICA
|
|
UK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Platform-enabled integrated
|
|
Build competitive advantage
|
|
Modernise, digitise and scale
|
financial services providing
|
|
|
to a more valuable UK business
|
|
and scale to deliver economic
|
|
ecosystems that create long-term
|
|
|
that delivers economic profit
|
|
profit and dividends
|
|
value for clients and shareholders
|
|
|
and dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enabled by digital platforms
Disciplined management of financial resources (capital, funding, liquidity and risk capacity)
to deliver on financial commitments
Committed, accountable and empowered people key to delivering continued outperformance
02 FIRSTRAND GROUP Strategic update
3
Shared prosperity - inclusive value creation
Underlying business strategies deliver a blend of financial and social outcomes
|
TRUSTED REPOSITORY
|
|
HOME
|
|
|
PRODUCTIVE CAPITAL
|
OF THE NATION'S
|
|
|
OWNERSHIP
|
|
|
FORMATION AND JOB
|
SAVINGS
|
|
|
• Mortgage book:
|
|
|
CREATION
|
• Deposits: R1.5 trillion
|
|
|
R290 billion
|
|
|
• R41.1 billion for SA SMEs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFRASTRUCTURE
|
|
FINANCIAL INCLUSION
|
|
|
HELPING CUSTOMERS
|
DEVELOPMENT
|
|
ON PLATFORM
|
|
|
MANAGE THEIR
|
• Financed
|
|
• 7.16 million eWallets*
|
|
|
FINANCES
|
c. R14 billion
|
|
• 1 768 Cash Plus agents
|
|
|
• 2.1 million nav» Money users
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GREEN ECONOMY - TRANSITION FINANCE
-
-
Mandated for R1.8 billion in sustainability-linked bonds and loans
-
$225 million in DFI funding for climate financing
-
Total active eWallet base, including 1.55 million eWallets belonging to FNB customers.
4
South African franchise is a platform business, positioned to scale exponentially
-
SA represents c. 80% of group earnings
-
SA business remains underpin to group's growth over next five years
-
Grow SA business at macro +
-
-
More customers
-
More to customers
-
All done more efficiently
-
How?
-
-
Business model: platform-based integrated financial services
-
-
Life and short-term insurance, and wealth and investment management
-
Optimisation mindset
-
Continue to strengthen competitive positioning
-
-
Refreshed value props for re-segmented customer bases (entry, retail and private banking)
-
Underpinned by market-leading behavioural rewards programme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESULTS PRESENTATION - 30 JUNE 2021
|
03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Significant progress on PLATFORM evolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUILD
|
|
UTILISE
|
|
MIGRATE
|
|
DECOMMISSION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Single, secure platform
|
|
•
|
Customer digital
|
|
•
|
Migration of "work
|
|
•
|
Decommission
|
|
|
|
• Own IT talent pool
|
|
|
interactions enable
|
|
|
items" onto platform
|
|
|
systems/processes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contextual, data-based
|
|
•
|
|
|
•
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Interface integration
|
|
|
|
Ultimately no work
|
|
Eliminate duplication
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
offerings
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Create/partner/buy
|
|
|
|
|
items off-platform
|
|
|
and legacy costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidation and
|
|
•
|
Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
alignment of platform
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
architecture to enable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consistent execution
|
|
•
|
Underwriting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Platform-enabled support
|
|
•
|
Collections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
functions
|
|
•
|
Compliance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flexible, agile, efficient,
|
|
•
|
Network effects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
scalable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ongoing evolution of platform - strong momentum across all streams
Results in a powerful customer experience
MULTIPLE PLATFORM- INTEGRATED INTERFACES
-
Secure interfaces providing access across all customer segments:
-
-
App
-
Online
-
Mobile banking (USSD)
-
Online Banking EnterpriseTM
-
Platform engagements can be assisted or unassisted
SINGLE CLIENT PROFILE DELIVERS CUSTOMISED, CONTEXTUAL EXPERIENCE
-
FirstID
-
-
Registration/login
-
Authenticate/verify
-
Security
-
Mandates
-
Consent management
-
Secure contracting, messaging, calls
-
MyProfile - manage regulatory compliance on platform
-
All engagements and data captured on platform
-
Sophisticated AI decisioning engine to deliver insight-driven offerings and contextual experiences
ACCESS TO SECURE ECOSYSTEM OFFERING FINANCIAL SERVICES +++
-
Integrated financial services
-
-
Transact
-
Lend
-
Invest
-
Insure
-
Platform leverage: FNB Connect
-
Platform behavioural: eBucks
-
Ecosystems: nav»
(home, car, money, wellness)
-
Third-partyproducts and services - providing an open, participative structure for interactions with strategic partners
Disclaimer
FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:21:07 UTC.