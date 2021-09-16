Log in
FirstRand : results presentation – June 2021

09/16/2021 | 03:22am EDT
2021

results presentation

for the year ended 30 June

RESULTS PRESENTATION - 30 JUNE 2021 01

2021 strategic update

results presentation

for the year ended 30 June

2

Group strategic framework presents distinctive investment proposition

FirstRand commits to building a future of SHARED PROSPERITY through enriching the lives of its customers, employees and the societies it serves. This is the foundation to a sustainable future and will preserve the group's enduring promise to create long-term value and superior returns for its shareholders.

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO WITH UNIQUE STRATEGIES:

SOUTH AFRICA

REST OF AFRICA

UK

Platform-enabled integrated

Build competitive advantage

Modernise, digitise and scale

financial services providing

to a more valuable UK business

and scale to deliver economic

ecosystems that create long-term

that delivers economic profit

profit and dividends

value for clients and shareholders

and dividends

Enabled by digital platforms

Disciplined management of financial resources (capital, funding, liquidity and risk capacity)

to deliver on financial commitments

Committed, accountable and empowered people key to delivering continued outperformance

02 FIRSTRAND GROUP Strategic update

3

Shared prosperity - inclusive value creation

Underlying business strategies deliver a blend of financial and social outcomes

TRUSTED REPOSITORY

HOME

PRODUCTIVE CAPITAL

OF THE NATION'S

OWNERSHIP

FORMATION AND JOB

SAVINGS

• Mortgage book:

CREATION

• Deposits: R1.5 trillion

R290 billion

• R41.1 billion for SA SMEs

INFRASTRUCTURE

FINANCIAL INCLUSION

HELPING CUSTOMERS

DEVELOPMENT

ON PLATFORM

MANAGE THEIR

• Financed

• 7.16 million eWallets*

FINANCES

c. R14 billion

• 1 768 Cash Plus agents

• 2.1 million nav» Money users

GREEN ECONOMY - TRANSITION FINANCE

    • Mandated for R1.8 billion in sustainability-linked bonds and loans
    • $225 million in DFI funding for climate financing
  • Total active eWallet base, including 1.55 million eWallets belonging to FNB customers.

4

South African franchise is a platform business, positioned to scale exponentially

  • SA represents c. 80% of group earnings
  • SA business remains underpin to group's growth over next five years
  • Grow SA business at macro +
    • More customers
    • More to customers
    • All done more efficiently
  • How?
    • Business model: platform-based integrated financial services
      • Life and short-term insurance, and wealth and investment management
    • Optimisation mindset
    • Continue to strengthen competitive positioning
      • Refreshed value props for re-segmented customer bases (entry, retail and private banking)
      • Underpinned by market-leading behavioural rewards programme

RESULTS PRESENTATION - 30 JUNE 2021

03

5

Significant progress on PLATFORM evolution

BUILD

UTILISE

MIGRATE

DECOMMISSION

Single, secure platform

Customer digital

Migration of "work

Decommission

• Own IT talent pool

interactions enable

items" onto platform

systems/processes

contextual, data-based

Interface integration

Ultimately no work

Eliminate duplication

offerings

Create/partner/buy

items off-platform

and legacy costs

Data

Consolidation and

Products

alignment of platform

Sales

architecture to enable

consistent execution

Underwriting

Platform-enabled support

Collections

functions

Compliance

Flexible, agile, efficient,

Network effects

scalable

Ongoing evolution of platform - strong momentum across all streams

Results in a powerful customer experience

6

MULTIPLE PLATFORM- INTEGRATED INTERFACES

  • Secure interfaces providing access across all customer segments:
    • App
    • Online
    • Mobile banking (USSD)
    • Online Banking EnterpriseTM
  • Platform engagements can be assisted or unassisted

SINGLE CLIENT PROFILE DELIVERS CUSTOMISED, CONTEXTUAL EXPERIENCE

  • FirstID
    • Registration/login
    • Authenticate/verify
    • Security
    • Mandates
    • Consent management
    • Secure contracting, messaging, calls
  • MyProfile - manage regulatory compliance on platform
  • All engagements and data captured on platform
  • Sophisticated AI decisioning engine to deliver insight-driven offerings and contextual experiences

ACCESS TO SECURE ECOSYSTEM OFFERING FINANCIAL SERVICES +++

  • Integrated financial services
    • Transact
    • Lend
    • Invest
    • Insure
  • Platform leverage: FNB Connect
  • Platform behavioural: eBucks
  • Ecosystems: nav»
    (home, car, money, wellness)
  • Third-partyproducts and services - providing an open, participative structure for interactions with strategic partners

Disclaimer

FirstRand Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
