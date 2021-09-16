FirstRand : results presentation – June 2021

RESULTS PRESENTATION - 30 JUNE 2021 01

2021 strategic update

results presentation

for the year ended 30 June

Group strategic framework presents distinctive investment proposition

FirstRand commits to building a future of SHARED PROSPERITY through enriching the lives of its customers, employees and the societies it serves. This is the foundation to a sustainable future and will preserve the group's enduring promise to create long-term value and superior returns for its shareholders.

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO WITH UNIQUE STRATEGIES:

SOUTH AFRICA REST OF AFRICA UK Platform-enabled integrated Build competitive advantage Modernise, digitise and scale financial services providing to a more valuable UK business and scale to deliver economic ecosystems that create long-term that delivers economic profit profit and dividends value for clients and shareholders and dividends

Enabled by digital platforms

Disciplined management of financial resources (capital, funding, liquidity and risk capacity)

to deliver on financial commitments

Committed, accountable and empowered people key to delivering continued outperformance