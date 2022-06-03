South African rand weaker after U.S. jobs report boosts dollar

June 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell on Friday as the
dollar rose after a better than expected U.S. employment report
that could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep going with its
rate rises.
At 1618 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5750 against the
dollar, about 0.8% weaker than its previous close.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was up about 0.4%
following the employment report.
Johannesburg-listed Stocks dropped slightly on Friday, with
the Top-40 index down 0.17% at 64,319 points and the
All-share index 0.16% lower at 70,920 points.
The stock market was most negatively affected by the
resources index, which closed down 2.14% due to lower
metal prices.
However, the banking index was up 1.8%, with South
African bank FirstRand rising 4.72%, after a trading
update predicted an increase of more than 20% in headline
earnings per share in 2022.
The government's benchmark 2030 bond firmed
slightly, with the yield down 2.5 basis point at 9.830%.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait
Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by David Clarke)