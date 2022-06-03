Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. FirstRand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSR   ZAE000066304

FIRSTRAND LIMITED

(FSR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-01
69.04 ZAR   -2.36%
12:29pSouth African rand weaker after U.S. jobs report boosts dollar
RE
03:32aFIRSTRAND : Trading statement for the year ending 30 June 2022
PU
05/31FIRSTRAND : Basel Pillar 3 standardised disclosures – March 2022
PU
South African rand weaker after U.S. jobs report boosts dollar

06/03/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
New South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg

June 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell on Friday as the dollar rose after a better than expected U.S. employment report that could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep going with its rate rises.

At 1618 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5750 against the dollar, about 0.8% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up about 0.4% following the employment report.

Johannesburg-listed Stocks dropped slightly on Friday, with the Top-40 index down 0.17% at 64,319 points and the All-share index 0.16% lower at 70,920 points.

The stock market was most negatively affected by the resources index, which closed down 2.14% due to lower metal prices.

However, the banking index was up 1.8%, with South African bank FirstRand rising 4.72%, after a trading update predicted an increase of more than 20% in headline earnings per share in 2022.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond firmed slightly, with the yield down 2.5 basis point at 9.830%. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.53% 1.2512 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.79505 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.32% 12672.96 Real-time Quote.3.86%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.37% 16.67219 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.21% 1.0727 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
FIRSTRAND LIMITED -2.36% 69.04 End-of-day quote.13.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.30% 0.012886 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.67% 0.65147 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.54% 15.5397 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 114 B 7 400 M 7 400 M
Net income 2022 32 450 M 2 099 M 2 099 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 4,91%
Capitalization 387 B 25 034 M 25 034 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FirstRand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTRAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 69,04 ZAR
Average target price 73,94 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Patrick Pullinger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
William Rodger Jardine Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Vilakazi Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Grant Glenn Gelink Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRSTRAND LIMITED13.55%25 034
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION7.64%101 719
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.49%53 654
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-2.41%31 684
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED5.27%16 124
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.9.43%14 148