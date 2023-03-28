Advanced search
    FSV   CA33767E2024

FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

(FSV)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
185.65 CAD   +0.75%
FirstService Corporation Announces Upcoming Meeting and Financial Reporting Dates

03/28/2023 | 07:31am EDT
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 6, 2023

Release of First Quarter 2023 Results on April 26, 2023

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The meeting will be webcast live and can be either accessed via FirstService’s website at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors” section under the “Newsroom” tab prior to the meeting or by accessing the LUMI AGM platform directly at https://web.lumiagm.com/#/m/475785240. Shareholders wishing to attend the virtual general meeting must log in via the LUMI AGM platform link above, using the password “firstservice2023”. Registered shareholders will additionally need to enter their control number (received with the Notice of Meeting). Please ensure the browser on your device has the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox. Internet Explorer and mobile devices are not supported.

FirstService also announced that its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023 will be issued by press release on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at approximately 7:30 am ET. The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BI446eec37c1ec48bbb82f3d654d9ac7a7 to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN. To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yof939px .

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website following the call, in the “Investors” section under the tab “Newsroom”.

About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than $3.7 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 27,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit www.firstservice.com

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
CEO
(416) 960-9566

Jeremy Rakusin
CFO
(416) 960-9566


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
