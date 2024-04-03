FirstService : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
April 03, 2024 at 04:56 pm EDT
Share
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Brief Description of
Matter Voted Upon
Outcome of Vote (1)
Proxies/Votes Received
For
Against
Withheld
Not Voted
1.
Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP, Chartered Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, as the independent auditors of FirstService until the close of the next annual meeting of the shareholders and authorizing the directors of FirstService to fix their remuneration
Approved
24,906,870
(99.181%)
-
205,751
(0.819%)
-
2.
Individual election, as directors of FirstService, of the eight nominees named in the Management Information Circular of FirstService dated February 23, 2024 (the "Circular")
· Yousry Bissada
Approved
24,560,380
(97.801%)
-
552,241
(2.199%)
-
· Elizabeth Carducci
Approved
24,541,236
(97.725%)
-
571,385
(2.275%)
-
· Steve H. Grimshaw
Approved
23,563,703
(93.832%)
-
1,548,918
(6.168%)
-
· Jay S. Hennick
Approved
23,139,723
(92.144%)
-
1,972,898
(7.856%)
-
· D. Scott Patterson
Approved
24,791,719
(98.722%)
-
320,902
(1.278%)
-
· Frederick F. Reichheld
Approved
24,699,737
(98.356%)
-
412,884
(1.644%)
-
· Joan Eloise Sproul
Approved
24,612,415
(98.008%)
-
500,206
(1.992%)
-
· Erin J. Wallace
Approved
23,962,232
(95.419%)
-
1,150,389
(4.581%)
-
3.
Non-binding advisory resolution on FirstService's approach to executive compensation as set out in the Circular
Approved
23,037,695
(91.738%)
2,074,926
(8.262%)
-
-
(1)
The number of votes disclosed for each of items 1 through 3 reflects proxies received by management in advance of the meeting and votes made on each ballot at the meeting.
DATED: April 3, 2024
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
FirstService Corporation published this content on
03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 April 2024 20:55:37 UTC.
FirstService Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other property services to residential and commercial customers. Its segments include FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential segment provides a range of ancillary services in the areas: on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions. FirstService Brands segment provides a range of essential property services to residential and commercial customers in North America through franchise networks and Company-owned locations. The principal brands in this division include Paul Davis Restoration, First Onsite Property Restoration, California Closets, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International. It also provides commercial roofing services.