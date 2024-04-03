REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Brief Description of

Matter Voted Upon

Outcome of Vote (1) Proxies/Votes Received
For Against Withheld Not Voted
1. Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP, Chartered Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, as the independent auditors of FirstService until the close of the next annual meeting of the shareholders and authorizing the directors of FirstService to fix their remuneration Approved

24,906,870

(99.181%)

-

205,751

(0.819%)

-
2. Individual election, as directors of FirstService, of the eight nominees named in the Management Information Circular of FirstService dated February 23, 2024 (the "Circular")
· Yousry Bissada Approved

24,560,380

(97.801%)

-

552,241

(2.199%)

-
· Elizabeth Carducci Approved

24,541,236

(97.725%)

-

571,385

(2.275%)

-
· Steve H. Grimshaw Approved

23,563,703

(93.832%)

-

1,548,918

(6.168%)

-
· Jay S. Hennick Approved

23,139,723

(92.144%)

-

1,972,898

(7.856%)

-
· D. Scott Patterson Approved

24,791,719

(98.722%)

-

320,902

(1.278%)

-
· Frederick F. Reichheld Approved

24,699,737

(98.356%)

-

412,884

(1.644%)

-
· Joan Eloise Sproul Approved

24,612,415

(98.008%)

-

500,206

(1.992%)

-
· Erin J. Wallace Approved

23,962,232

(95.419%)

-

1,150,389

(4.581%)

-

3.

Non-binding advisory resolution on FirstService's approach to executive compensation as set out in the Circular Approved

23,037,695

(91.738%)

2,074,926

(8.262%)

- -

(1)

 The number of votes disclosed for each of items 1 through 3 reflects proxies received by management in advance of the meeting and votes made on each ballot at the meeting.

DATED: April 3, 2024



Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

FirstService Corporation published this content on 03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2024 20:55:37 UTC.