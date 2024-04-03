FirstService Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other property services to residential and commercial customers. Its segments include FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential segment provides a range of ancillary services in the areas: on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions. FirstService Brands segment provides a range of essential property services to residential and commercial customers in North America through franchise networks and Company-owned locations. The principal brands in this division include Paul Davis Restoration, First Onsite Property Restoration, California Closets, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International. It also provides commercial roofing services.

Sector Real Estate Services