Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. FirstService Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSV   CA33767E2024

FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

(FSV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FirstService Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

02/15/2022 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Operating highlights:

 Three months ended Year ended 
 December 31 December 31 
 2021 2020 2021 2020 
             
Revenues (millions)$856.9 $775.1 $3,249.1 $2,772.4 
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 83.5  79.9  327.4  283.7 
Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.21  1.02  4.57  3.46 
             
GAAP Operating Earnings 44.9  49.4  201.6  169.4 
GAAP EPS 0.70  0.50  3.05  2.02 
             

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today announced strong fourth quarter and full year results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in US dollars.

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $856.9 million, an 11% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $83.5 million, up 5%, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.21, up 19% from the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $44.9 million, relative to $49.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.70 per share in the quarter, compared to $0.50 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenues were $3.25 billion, a 17% increase relative to the prior year, including 10% consolidated organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $327.4 million, up 15%, and Adjusted EPS was $4.57, up 32% versus the prior year of $3.46. GAAP Operating Earnings were $201.6 million, versus $169.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP earnings per share was $3.05, compared to $2.02 in the prior year.

“We are pleased to have delivered another year of very strong organic and overall revenue growth with all of our businesses demonstrating their ability to win market share, despite a challenging labour environment,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Our focus during the coming year is to further strengthen our teams and increase capacity to meet robust demand for our services. The continued strength in our end market fundamentals, together with the recent addition of strategic tuck-under acquisitions, provide us with confidence in our top-line growth outlook for 2022,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector serving its customers through two industry leading platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$3.2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 25,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results
FirstService Residential revenues totalled $405.7 million for the fourth quarter, up 12% relative to the prior year quarter, including 5% organic growth and the remaining contribution from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Organic growth was driven by an increase in our sited labour revenue across all markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $35.7 million, compared to $35.5 million reported in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $25.7 million, versus $28.0 million for the fourth quarter of last year. Operating margins declined in the quarter due to increased wage inflation across our operations and a decrease in higher margin ancillary revenue compared to the significant performance in the prior year fourth quarter.

FirstService Brands revenues totalled $451.3 million, up 9% versus $412.5 million in the prior year period. The increase included 2% organic growth, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Organic growth for the quarter included significant strength across our home improvement service lines, largely offset by our restoration operations, which delivered fourth quarter revenues in line with the prior year and a modest decline on an organic basis due to stronger weather-related and large loss claims activity in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $53.3 million, up 10% versus the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $28.3 million, versus $28.1 million in the prior year quarter. The division EBITDA margin was relatively in line with the prior year quarter, while the operating earnings margin declined year-over-year due to increased intangible asset amortization arising from recent acquisitions.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA were $5.5 million in the fourth quarter, relative to $4.2 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $9.1 million, relative to $6.6 million in the prior year period.

Segmented Full Year Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $1.59 billion, up 12% relative to 2020, with the increase comprised of 8% organic growth and the balance from acquisitions. Organic growth was primarily driven by labour-related services compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $156.7 million, up 13% versus the prior year. GAAP Operating Earnings were $127.3 million, compared to $112.6 million in the prior year.

FirstService Brands revenues for the year totalled $1.66 billion, up 23% versus the prior year, comprised of 13% organic growth and the balance from tuck-under acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was broad-based across the division and included double-digit organic growth in our restoration and home improvement operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $187.9 million, up 21% relative to the prior year. GAAP Operating Earnings were $106.6 million, versus $78.8 million a year ago.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $17.2 million for the full year, relative to $9.8 million in the prior year, with the increase primarily attributable to higher compensation expense versus 2020 when significant COVID-related cost reductions were incurred, as well as the impact of foreign exchange. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs were $32.2 million, relative to $21.9 million a year ago.

Conference Call & Presentation
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year. The number to use for this call is toll-free 1) 1-888-241-0551 or 2) 647-427-3415 for international callers. The call will be simultaneously web cast and can be accessed live or after the call at www.firstservice.com in the Investors / Newsroom section.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
President & CEO

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance and its ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of its service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

 Three months ended Twelve months ended
(in thousands of US$)December 31 December 31
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
                
Net earnings$35,395  $32,927  $156,130  $109,590 
Income tax 13,554   11,747   52,875   35,865 
Other expense (income) (8,104)  284   (23,399)  (361)
Interest expense, net 4,005   4,437   16,036   24,318 
Operating earnings 44,850   49,395   201,642   169,412 
Depreciation and amortization 28,089   25,203   98,965   98,382 
Acquisition-related items 7,077   2,548   12,023   4,300 
Stock-based compensation expense 3,516   2,748   14,746   11,628 
Adjusted EBITDA$83,532  $79,894  $327,376  $283,722 


2. Reconciliation of net earnings and net earnings (loss) per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization of intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per common share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of diluted net earnings per common share to Adjusted EPS appears below.

 Three months ended Twelve months ended
(in thousands of US$)December 31 December 31
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
            
Net earnings$35,395  $32,927  $156,130  $109,590 
Non-controlling interest share of earnings (495)  (513)  (7,422)  (6,354)
Acquisition-related items 7,077   2,548   12,023   4,300 
Amortization of intangible assets 12,904   11,048   43,891   46,464 
Stock-based compensation expense 3,516   2,748   14,746   11,628 
Income tax on adjustments (4,269)  (3,587)  (15,246)  (15,104)
Non-controlling interest on adjustments (369)  (304)  (1,125)  (1,127)
Adjusted net earnings$53,759  $44,867  $202,997  $149,397 
            
 Three months ended Twelve months ended
(in US$)December 31 December 31
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
            
Diluted net earnings per share$0.70  $0.50  $3.05  $2.02 
Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.09   0.24   0.30   0.37 
Acquisition-related items 0.15   0.05   0.26   0.10 
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.21   0.18   0.71   0.77 
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.06   0.05   0.25   0.20 
Adjusted earnings per share$1.21  $1.02  $4.57  $3.46 


FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Operating Results
(in thousands of US$, except per share amounts)

  Three months  Twelve months
  ended December 31  ended December 31
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
             
Revenues$856,945  $775,055  $3,249,072  $2,772,415 
             
Cost of revenues 578,043   528,272   2,202,840   1,871,798 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 198,886   169,637   733,602   628,523 
Depreciation 15,185   14,155   55,074   51,918 
Amortization of intangible assets 12,904   11,048   43,891   46,464 
Acquisition-related items (1) 7,077   2,548   12,023   4,300 
Operating earnings 44,850   49,395   201,642   169,412 
Interest expense, net 4,005   4,437   16,036   24,318 
Other expense (income) (2) (8,104)  284   (23,399)  (361)
Earnings before income tax 48,949   44,674   209,005   145,455 
Income tax 13,554   11,747   52,875   35,865 
Net earnings  35,395   32,927   156,130   109,590 
Non-controlling interest share of earnings 495   513   7,422   6,354 
Non-controlling interest redemption increment 3,893   10,389   13,496   15,977 
Net earnings attributable to Company$31,007  $22,025  $135,212  $87,259 
             
Net earnings per common share             
             
Basic$0.71  $0.51  $3.08  $2.04 
Diluted 0.70   0.50   3.05   2.02 
             
Adjusted earnings per share (3)$1.21  $1.02  $4.57  $3.46 
             
Weighted average common shares (thousands)            
Basic 43,969   43,577   43,841   42,756 
Diluted 44,576   44,091   44,401   43,184 


(1)Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.
(2)Other income includes a $12.5 million pre-tax gain from the divestiture of a small, non-core operation in the FirstService Residential segment. Also included in other income is a pre-tax gain of $7.3 million from the sale of a building in South Florida.
(3)See definition and reconciliation above.
  

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands of US$)

 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 
        
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents$165,665 $184,295 
Restricted cash 28,606  24,643 
Accounts receivable 551,564  418,890 
Other current assets 218,825  191,488 
 Current assets 964,660  819,316 
Other non-current assets 21,098  14,970 
Fixed assets 138,066  126,569 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 159,730  153,185 
Goodwill and intangible assets 1,225,469  1,082,500 
 Total assets$2,509,023 $2,196,540 
        
        
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$386,529 $349,692 
Other current liabilities 126,460  102,266 
Operating lease liabilities - current 48,047  35,315 
Long-term debt - current 57,436  56,478 
 Current liabilities 618,472  543,751 
Long-term debt - non-current 595,368  533,126 
Operating lease liabilities - non-current 122,337  128,793 
Other liabilities 111,919  96,093 
Deferred income tax 42,070  41,345 
Redeemable non-controlling interests 219,135  193,034 
Shareholders' equity 799,722  660,398 
 Total liabilities and equity$2,509,023 $2,196,540 
        
        
Supplemental balance sheet information      
Total debt$652,804 $589,604 
Total debt, net of cash 487,139  405,309 
       

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of US$)

  Three months ended Twelve months ended
  December 31 December 31
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
             
Cash provided by (used in)           
             
Operating activities           
Net earnings$35,395  $32,927  $156,130  $109,590 
Items not affecting cash:           
 Depreciation and amortization 28,089   25,203   98,965   98,382 
 Deferred income tax 109   (11,715)  (2,616)  (18,054)
 Other 2,182   4,152   6,182   12,307 
   65,775   50,567   258,661   202,225 
             
Changes in non-cash working capital           
 Accounts receivable (7,122)  3,399   (86,943)  8,908 
 Payables and accruals (16,522)  37,992   (2,817)  90,622 
 Other 3,147   4,847   11,641   (9,990)
             
Contingent acquisition consideration paid (13,273)  -   (13,273)  - 
Net cash provided by operating activities 32,005   96,805   167,269   291,765 
             
Investing activities           
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (77,210)  (34,052)  (163,221)  (98,559)
Disposal of business, net of cash disposed -   -   15,780   - 
Purchases of fixed assets (15,856)  (8,514)  (58,204)  (39,415)
Other investing activities 5,437   (2,958)  (675)  (4,288)
Net cash used in investing activities (87,629)  (45,524)  (206,320)  (142,262)
             
Financing activities           
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net 86,885   (15,500)  62,058   (179,287)
Proceeds received on common share issuance -   -   -   150,008 
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (834)  (1,441)  (6,510)  (20,231)
Dividends paid to common shareholders (8,017)  (7,189)  (31,207)  (27,448)
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests -   -   (9,241)  (5,084)
Other financing activities (213)  (1,303)  9,331   6,846 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 77,821   (25,433)  24,431   (75,196)
             
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (49)  725   (47)  340 
             
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,148   26,573   (14,667)  74,647 
             
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, start of period 172,123   182,365   208,938   134,291 
             
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$194,271  $208,938  $194,271  $208,938 
                

Segmented Results
(in thousands of US$)

  FirstService  FirstService       
 Residential  Brands  Corporate  Consolidated 
                 
Three months ended December 31               
                 
2021               
 Revenues$405,661  $451,284  $-  $856,945 
 Adjusted EBITDA 35,734   53,295   (5,497)  83,532 
 Operating earnings 25,651   28,250   (9,051)  44,850 
                 
2020               
 Revenues$362,549  $412,506  $-  $775,055 
 Adjusted EBITDA 35,484   48,632   (4,222)  79,894 
 Operating earnings 27,951   28,064   (6,620)  49,395 
                 
                 
  FirstService  FirstService       
  Residential  Brands  Corporate  Consolidated 
                 
Year ended December 31               
                 
2021               
 Revenues$1,585,431  $1,663,641  $-  $3,249,072 
 Adjusted EBITDA 156,718   187,882   (17,224)  327,376 
 Operating earnings 127,297   106,579   (32,234)  201,642 
                 
2020               
 Revenues$1,415,121  $1,357,294  $-  $2,772,415 
 Adjusted EBITDA 138,424   155,100   (9,802)  283,722 
 Operating earnings 112,555   78,786   (21,929)  169,412 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
07:33aFIRSTSERVICE CORP BRIEF : Q4 Adjusted EPS US$1.21 Vs Forecast 1.02 and Last Year 1.02
MT
07:31aFirstService Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
GL
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
02/14FIRSTSERVICE : Declares 11% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 6-K
PU
02/14FirstService Corp Declares 11% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend
MT
02/14FIRSTSERVICE CORP BRIEF : Declares 11% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend
MT
02/14FirstService Declares 11% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
01/24Raymond James Upgrades FirstService to Outperform From Market Perform, Adjusts Price Ta..
MT
01/19FirstService to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2021 on February 15, 202..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 233 M - -
Net income 2021 133 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 664 M 6 664 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FirstService Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 193,23 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
D. Scott Patterson Vice President-Corporate Development
Jeremy Rakusin Chief Financial Officer
Jay S. Hennick Chairman
Brendan Calder Independent Director
Frederick F. Reichheld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-22.27%6 664
CBRE GROUP, INC.-9.49%32 211
KE HOLDINGS INC.-1.14%23 687
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-7.83%14 508
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-6.37%12 348
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.1.39%6 602