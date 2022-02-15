FirstService Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Operating highlights:
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues (millions)
$
856.9
$
775.1
$
3,249.1
$
2,772.4
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)
83.5
79.9
327.4
283.7
Adjusted EPS (note 2)
1.21
1.02
4.57
3.46
GAAP Operating Earnings
44.9
49.4
201.6
169.4
GAAP EPS
0.70
0.50
3.05
2.02
TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today announced strong fourth quarter and full year results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in US dollars.
Revenues for the fourth quarter were $856.9 million, an 11% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $83.5 million, up 5%, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.21, up 19% from the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $44.9 million, relative to $49.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.70 per share in the quarter, compared to $0.50 for the same quarter a year ago.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenues were $3.25 billion, a 17% increase relative to the prior year, including 10% consolidated organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $327.4 million, up 15%, and Adjusted EPS was $4.57, up 32% versus the prior year of $3.46. GAAP Operating Earnings were $201.6 million, versus $169.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP earnings per share was $3.05, compared to $2.02 in the prior year.
“We are pleased to have delivered another year of very strong organic and overall revenue growth with all of our businesses demonstrating their ability to win market share, despite a challenging labour environment,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Our focus during the coming year is to further strengthen our teams and increase capacity to meet robust demand for our services. The continued strength in our end market fundamentals, together with the recent addition of strategic tuck-under acquisitions, provide us with confidence in our top-line growth outlook for 2022,” he concluded.
About FirstService Corporation FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector serving its customers through two industry leading platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.
FirstService generates more than US$3.2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 25,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.
Segmented Fourth Quarter Results FirstService Residential revenues totalled $405.7 million for the fourth quarter, up 12% relative to the prior year quarter, including 5% organic growth and the remaining contribution from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Organic growth was driven by an increase in our sited labour revenue across all markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $35.7 million, compared to $35.5 million reported in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $25.7 million, versus $28.0 million for the fourth quarter of last year. Operating margins declined in the quarter due to increased wage inflation across our operations and a decrease in higher margin ancillary revenue compared to the significant performance in the prior year fourth quarter.
FirstService Brands revenues totalled $451.3 million, up 9% versus $412.5 million in the prior year period. The increase included 2% organic growth, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Organic growth for the quarter included significant strength across our home improvement service lines, largely offset by our restoration operations, which delivered fourth quarter revenues in line with the prior year and a modest decline on an organic basis due to stronger weather-related and large loss claims activity in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $53.3 million, up 10% versus the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $28.3 million, versus $28.1 million in the prior year quarter. The division EBITDA margin was relatively in line with the prior year quarter, while the operating earnings margin declined year-over-year due to increased intangible asset amortization arising from recent acquisitions.
Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA were $5.5 million in the fourth quarter, relative to $4.2 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $9.1 million, relative to $6.6 million in the prior year period.
Segmented Full Year Results FirstService Residential revenues were $1.59 billion, up 12% relative to 2020, with the increase comprised of 8% organic growth and the balance from acquisitions. Organic growth was primarily driven by labour-related services compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $156.7 million, up 13% versus the prior year. GAAP Operating Earnings were $127.3 million, compared to $112.6 million in the prior year.
FirstService Brands revenues for the year totalled $1.66 billion, up 23% versus the prior year, comprised of 13% organic growth and the balance from tuck-under acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was broad-based across the division and included double-digit organic growth in our restoration and home improvement operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $187.9 million, up 21% relative to the prior year. GAAP Operating Earnings were $106.6 million, versus $78.8 million a year ago.
Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $17.2 million for the full year, relative to $9.8 million in the prior year, with the increase primarily attributable to higher compensation expense versus 2020 when significant COVID-related cost reductions were incurred, as well as the impact of foreign exchange. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs were $32.2 million, relative to $21.9 million a year ago.
Forward-looking Statements This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.
Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Notes 1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance and its ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of its service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA appears below.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands of US$)
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings
$
35,395
$
32,927
$
156,130
$
109,590
Income tax
13,554
11,747
52,875
35,865
Other expense (income)
(8,104
)
284
(23,399
)
(361
)
Interest expense, net
4,005
4,437
16,036
24,318
Operating earnings
44,850
49,395
201,642
169,412
Depreciation and amortization
28,089
25,203
98,965
98,382
Acquisition-related items
7,077
2,548
12,023
4,300
Stock-based compensation expense
3,516
2,748
14,746
11,628
Adjusted EBITDA
$
83,532
$
79,894
$
327,376
$
283,722
2. Reconciliation of net earnings and net earnings (loss) per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:
Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization of intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per common share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of diluted net earnings per common share to Adjusted EPS appears below.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands of US$)
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net earnings
$
35,395
$
32,927
$
156,130
$
109,590
Non-controlling interest share of earnings
(495
)
(513
)
(7,422
)
(6,354
)
Acquisition-related items
7,077
2,548
12,023
4,300
Amortization of intangible assets
12,904
11,048
43,891
46,464
Stock-based compensation expense
3,516
2,748
14,746
11,628
Income tax on adjustments
(4,269
)
(3,587
)
(15,246
)
(15,104
)
Non-controlling interest on adjustments
(369
)
(304
)
(1,125
)
(1,127
)
Adjusted net earnings
$
53,759
$
44,867
$
202,997
$
149,397
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in US$)
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Diluted net earnings per share
$
0.70
$
0.50
$
3.05
$
2.02
Non-controlling interest redemption increment
0.09
0.24
0.30
0.37
Acquisition-related items
0.15
0.05
0.26
0.10
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
0.21
0.18
0.71
0.77
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax
0.06
0.05
0.25
0.20
Adjusted earnings per share
$
1.21
$
1.02
$
4.57
$
3.46
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Operating Results (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts)
Three months
Twelve months
ended December 31
ended December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$
856,945
$
775,055
$
3,249,072
$
2,772,415
Cost of revenues
578,043
528,272
2,202,840
1,871,798
Selling, general and administrative expenses
198,886
169,637
733,602
628,523
Depreciation
15,185
14,155
55,074
51,918
Amortization of intangible assets
12,904
11,048
43,891
46,464
Acquisition-related items (1)
7,077
2,548
12,023
4,300
Operating earnings
44,850
49,395
201,642
169,412
Interest expense, net
4,005
4,437
16,036
24,318
Other expense (income) (2)
(8,104
)
284
(23,399
)
(361
)
Earnings before income tax
48,949
44,674
209,005
145,455
Income tax
13,554
11,747
52,875
35,865
Net earnings
35,395
32,927
156,130
109,590
Non-controlling interest share of earnings
495
513
7,422
6,354
Non-controlling interest redemption increment
3,893
10,389
13,496
15,977
Net earnings attributable to Company
$
31,007
$
22,025
$
135,212
$
87,259
Net earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.71
$
0.51
$
3.08
$
2.04
Diluted
0.70
0.50
3.05
2.02
Adjusted earnings per share (3)
$
1.21
$
1.02
$
4.57
$
3.46
Weighted average common shares (thousands)
Basic
43,969
43,577
43,841
42,756
Diluted
44,576
44,091
44,401
43,184
(1)
Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.
(2)
Other income includes a $12.5 million pre-tax gain from the divestiture of a small, non-core operation in the FirstService Residential segment. Also included in other income is a pre-tax gain of $7.3 million from the sale of a building in South Florida.
(3)
See definition and reconciliation above.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US$)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
165,665
$
184,295
Restricted cash
28,606
24,643
Accounts receivable
551,564
418,890
Other current assets
218,825
191,488
Current assets
964,660
819,316
Other non-current assets
21,098
14,970
Fixed assets
138,066
126,569
Operating lease right-of-use assets
159,730
153,185
Goodwill and intangible assets
1,225,469
1,082,500
Total assets
$
2,509,023
$
2,196,540
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
386,529
$
349,692
Other current liabilities
126,460
102,266
Operating lease liabilities - current
48,047
35,315
Long-term debt - current
57,436
56,478
Current liabilities
618,472
543,751
Long-term debt - non-current
595,368
533,126
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
122,337
128,793
Other liabilities
111,919
96,093
Deferred income tax
42,070
41,345
Redeemable non-controlling interests
219,135
193,034
Shareholders' equity
799,722
660,398
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,509,023
$
2,196,540
Supplemental balance sheet information
Total debt
$
652,804
$
589,604
Total debt, net of cash
487,139
405,309
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US$)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash provided by (used in)
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
35,395
$
32,927
$
156,130
$
109,590
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation and amortization
28,089
25,203
98,965
98,382
Deferred income tax
109
(11,715
)
(2,616
)
(18,054
)
Other
2,182
4,152
6,182
12,307
65,775
50,567
258,661
202,225
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
(7,122
)
3,399
(86,943
)
8,908
Payables and accruals
(16,522
)
37,992
(2,817
)
90,622
Other
3,147
4,847
11,641
(9,990
)
Contingent acquisition consideration paid
(13,273
)
-
(13,273
)
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
32,005
96,805
167,269
291,765
Investing activities
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(77,210
)
(34,052
)
(163,221
)
(98,559
)
Disposal of business, net of cash disposed
-
-
15,780
-
Purchases of fixed assets
(15,856
)
(8,514
)
(58,204
)
(39,415
)
Other investing activities
5,437
(2,958
)
(675
)
(4,288
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(87,629
)
(45,524
)
(206,320
)
(142,262
)
Financing activities
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net
86,885
(15,500
)
62,058
(179,287
)
Proceeds received on common share issuance
-
-
-
150,008
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net
(834
)
(1,441
)
(6,510
)
(20,231
)
Dividends paid to common shareholders
(8,017
)
(7,189
)
(31,207
)
(27,448
)
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests
-
-
(9,241
)
(5,084
)
Other financing activities
(213
)
(1,303
)
9,331
6,846
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
77,821
(25,433
)
24,431
(75,196
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(49
)
725
(47
)
340
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
22,148
26,573
(14,667
)
74,647
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, start of period
172,123
182,365
208,938
134,291
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period