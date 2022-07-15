Log in
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
164.04 CAD   -1.47%
07/14FirstService Adds Director to Board
MT
07/14FirstService Appoints Elizabeth Carducci to its Board of Directors
GL
07/14FirstService Corporation Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Carducci to Its Board of Directors
CI
FirstService to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 27, 2022

07/15/2022 | 07:31am EDT
TORONTO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 by press release on Wednesday July 27, 2022 at approximately 7:30 am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00 am ET on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BI57970ff4413b486f82c5d18cab946663 to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN. To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/is4n9mqu . It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website following the call, in the “Investors” section under the tab “Newsroom”.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$3.3 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 25,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index.

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit Firstservice.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 960-9566

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9566

 


Primary Logo


