Firstsource : Getting Ready for a Historic Medicaid Redetermination Cycle

Across the country, health plans, healthcare providers and state Medicaid authorities face a massive surge of uninsured members and uncompensated care when the federal public health emergency (PHE) ends and nearly 80 million Medicaid recipients face redetermination of their eligibility status. A recent study by Georgetown University's Urban Institute projects more than 15 million individuals will lose coverage, including many who may actually still qualify, and states and the healthcare organizations they work with are extremely unprepared for this administrative tsunami.

While some states and healthcare organizations are prepared for this surge, many still employ outdated technologies, highly inefficient and bureaucratic processes and are severely understaffed. Many state health authorities, managed care organizations (MCOs) and health systems have dragged their feet on embracing digital business processes, but old school labor-intensive processes will be insufficient to meet the 2022 redetermination challenge. To make matters worse, this massive redetermination comes at a time of intense churn in insurance coverage with the "great resignation" accounting for tens of millions of job changes in 2021, putting the insurance industry and ACA exchanges in administrative overload before Medicaid reassessment even begins.

The good news is that the resources and know-how exist to navigate this difficult transition without hurting those in need or the healthcare organizations that serve them, but stakeholders have to start planning, organizing and collaborating immediately to be ready for action in 2022. Across the country, many payers and providers have adopted the technology and business practices required to ensure that redetermination can proceed efficiently and accurately, relying on sophisticated analytics, technology-enabled workflows, multichannel communications and agile operations.

In response to the pandemic, congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) which increased federal matching funds (FMAP) for Medicaid by 6.2%, and prohibited states from redetermining eligibility during the official public health emergency (PHE). With easy access and immunity from redetermination, Medicaid ranks swelled across the country by more than 16% (11M + enrollees). While these measures have made it easier for the uninsured to get coverage during the pandemic, they have also resulted in a great deal of missing, incomplete and un-vetted paperwork that need to be reassessed and resubmitted as part of the annual redetermination process once the PHE ends.

CMS has committed to a 60-day heads up before the PHE is ended, and a 12-month window after the PHE officially ends for states to complete the redetermination process for their Medicaid populations. That may sound like a lot of time, but the temporary FMAP increase is set to end in March of 2022, so there will be a strong financial incentive for states to purge their rolls as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, some states may find it very difficult to handle the especially large and difficult redetermination process ahead of them efficiently and accurately.

Utah recently provided an example of how the redetermination process can go wrong when it decided to begin redetermination for state enrollees in CHIP, a Medicaid-like program which covers minors. The state disenrolled 6,000 children, more than 41% of its CHIP population, and officials have since determined that as much as 85% of those disenrolled likely remain eligible. While uncovering the error is a positive sign, all those families need to go through a re-application process, further burdening them, state health officials and the healthcare providers trying to deliver care.