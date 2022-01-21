Log in
    532809   INE684F01012

FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(532809)
Firstsource : Launches Strategic Transition to Cloud for all Healthcare Solutions, Accelerating Innovation, Access, Security and Flexibility for Clients

01/21/2022 | 10:04pm EST
Transition to Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Model for all Healthcare Solutions Begins with Provider Revenue-Cycle and Patient Financial Services Offerings

Mumbai, India | Louisville, U.S. - September 09, 2021: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE:532809), a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced the launch of Firstsource Healthcare Cloud - a new, innovative platform which will support all U.S. healthcare products with expanded access, flexibility and security capabilities. The initial roll-out beginning today will include all U.S. revenue cycle management and patient financial services products, with the company's payer-oriented solutions soon to follow.

Firstsource Healthcare Cloud optimizes productivity, scalability and security with a robust centralized platform which allows clients to access modular services as point solutions or as integrated end-to-end solutions. The new cloud-native platform will enable healthcare clients across the U.S. to leverage the full scope of Firstsource capabilities to enhance consumer engagement and loyalty while improving operational efficiency and financial performance.

Today's Firstsource Healthcare Cloud launch will focus on the company's advanced revenue-cycle and patient financial services solutions at a time when patients-the third-largest payer behind Medicare and Medicaid-are facing unprecedented financial hardships as result of pandemic-driven economic turbulence and uncertainty. As a result, hospitals and practices are laser-focused on ensuring access to care and patient financial experiences for their patients. Firstsource Healthcare Cloud revolutionizes how providers deliver financial services by radically simplifying the patient financial experience. The result is improved access to care, better outcomes for patients and the ability to continuously improve healthcare operations to eliminate revenue leakage, streamline care delivery, and focus on activities that improve patient health.

"Next-gen technologies such as cloud, AI and advanced analytics offer endless ways to reimagine the way technology-based solutions are developed, delivered and consumed. Firstsource is seizing this opportunity to offer patient engagement solutions as part of the Firstsource Healthcare Cloud," commented Randall Shafer, Head - Hospital Business, Firstsource. "Our cloud services go beyond delivering compliance, security and reliability of IT infrastructure to drive agility, scale and speed of business for providers."

Lauralea Tanner, Head - Healthcare Provider Markets, Firstsource, added, "With Firstsource Healthcare Cloud, we're excited to empower our clients with a slew of offerings, without heavy capital investments upfront. They can choose the comprehensive solution or only those modular services that make the most sense for their hospital. What's more, they can derive intelligence across the value chain through integration of data models across applications generating meaningful insights and directly improving patient outcomes."

Firstsource Healthcare Cloud integrates easily with capabilities outside the core ecosystem, enabling healthcare systems to address data extraction challenges, arduous implementation meetings, burdened IT resources, and long-involved contractual negotiations. Firstsource's Provider Business has been a catalyst in helping more than 1,000 hospitals in the U.S. transform their legacy operations and bring in newer digital capabilities.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle - across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other industries. The company's 'Digital First, Digital Now' approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the U.S., the UK, India, and the Philippines, Firstsource acts as a trusted growth partner for over 100 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. www.firstsource.com

Contact
Sarika Rath
Sarika.rath@firstsource.com
+91 98863 78198
Kara McCrudden
Aria Marketing for Firstsource
kmcrudden@ariamarketing.com
401-474-3308

Disclaimer

Firstsource Solutions Limited published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 03:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
